Shatel: A stain on Creighton's reputation — that didn't have to happen

For a program and people who pride themselves on doing things the right way, this is not small potatoes. This is stuff that sticks to a resume.

The FBI investigation pulled back the curtain on how college basketball operates and does business, often down in the muck.

And while the public would rather not know how the sausage is made, or frankly doesn’t care, that was not the case around Creighton.

They may not have made a deep run in the NCAA tournament or have this facility or that. But Creighton administrators and fans would tell you they were always above board.

The school had never been received major NCAA sanctions before. This is a first.

This is now part of the legacy of Rasmussen and coach Greg McDermott. And the school.

For people who care about how they do things, and reputation, these sanctions are not a slap on the wrist. They’re on the record. In ink.

And for what? A player they didn’t get? A player they had no chance of getting?

Creighton got swept up into something that it had no business being involved in. Not really.