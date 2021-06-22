Shatel: A stain on Creighton's reputation — that didn't have to happen

This didn’t have to happen.
Creighton alums and fans of the basketball program should be angry today. The school’s proud program has been stained.
And it didn’t have to happen.
These kinds of stories are often judged by the severity of the penalties. Was there a postseason ban? Major hit to the budget? Show cause on the head coach?
There are those already calling the NCAA’s sanctions on Creighton a slap on the wrist. Certainly there are CU fans breathing a sigh of relief.
This story began with the FBI casting a wide net on college basketball recruiting, and included wiretapping. Creighton got caught in that net. And nobody was sure what the NCAA would do.
There are those who say it could have been worse.
But this was not a slap on the wrist. This is a big deal.
A two-year probation. Reduction of one scholarship for two years. Reduction of recruiting visits. A two-year show cause that follows former assistant coach Preston Murphy.
And an NCAA report detailing how Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen failed to report a violation in the basketball program and conducted an investigation by himself rather than with his compliance office.
For a program and people who pride themselves on doing things the right way, this is not small potatoes. This is stuff that sticks to a resume.
The FBI investigation pulled back the curtain on how college basketball operates and does business, often down in the muck.
And while the public would rather not know how the sausage is made, or frankly doesn’t care, that was not the case around Creighton.
They may not have made a deep run in the NCAA tournament or have this facility or that. But Creighton administrators and fans would tell you they were always above board.
The school had never been received major NCAA sanctions before. This is a first.
This is now part of the legacy of Rasmussen and coach Greg McDermott. And the school.
For people who care about how they do things, and reputation, these sanctions are not a slap on the wrist. They’re on the record. In ink.
And for what? A player they didn’t get? A player they had no chance of getting?
Creighton got swept up into something that it had no business being involved in. Not really.
This started, in a sense, with the recruitment of five-star prospect Brian Bowen. This was a sweepstakes filled with a lot of heavy hitters in college hoops.
There are some recruiting pursuits you enter. Some you stay away from. The word on the street in college basketball was that Bowen’s recruitment would be high maintenance and high drama. And perhaps radioactive.
Consider that his recruitment ended with Louisville being accused of making payments to Bowen’s family, and coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich being dismissed.
Why would Creighton get near this? Because the program had an in: Murphy was friends with Christian Dawkins, an aspiring agent who was advising the Bowen family.
In college hoops recruiting, there’s sometimes a middle man or an adviser or “friend of the family” that coaches have to go through.
The connection got Murphy in. And while Bowen put the Jays on his short list, it also meant Brian Bowen Sr. accused Murphy of offering $100,000 and a job. Which Creighton denied.
The next thing you know, Murphy is accused of taking a $6,000 bribe from an undercover FBI officer to push CU players Dawkins’ way. Which Murphy and Dawkins both denied.
Now, some might say this is where Creighton lives now, in the Big East, swimming among the sharks, needing big-time talent just to survive.
Ridiculous. Not after the last two seasons.
Creighton just hung historic banners, their first Big East regular-season title and NCAA Sweet 16, with a team full of very good college basketball players, chemistry and development.
The Marcus Zegarowski/Damien Jefferson/Mitch Ballock group were certainly not in the Bowen class of recruits, and probably not in the four-star range of players that CU just secured last month.
The last two years proved that Creighton doesn’t need the Bowen-type kids to win. And that 2020 CU team was good enough to make a Final Four run with a healthy Zegarowski and no pandemic.
McDermott has preached culture, culture, culture. His staff carefully recruits kids who are going to fit the offense and roles. Mac recruits have rarely been considered high maintenance or drama.
That culture, and those kids, are good enough to win in the highly competitive Big East.
When he left Iowa State 10 years ago, the coach said he wanted to get away from that side of college hoops, with the handlers and headaches.
Getting involved with Bowen was not only a reach, it was a bad idea. And now we see the result.
That doesn’t explain Rasmussen’s part in this, however.
The NCAA ruled that the longtime Creighton A.D. conducted his own investigation, without “notifying or coordinating with the compliance department.” And then later failed to report a potential NCAA violation.
In its report, the Committee on Infractions wrote, “… the athletics director looked past alarming conduct based on his trust in an assistant coach.”
I had an email from a reader asking if Rasmussen was going to resign. No, I don’t expect that.
Rasmussen has been in the job nearly 30 years. His career has been legendary. And pristine.
But he’s definitely got some explaining to do.
Rasmussen has been a good soldier in the NCAA ranks, a former chair of the Division I Basketball Committee, highly respected by many in the organization — including those on the Committee on Infractions. Someone who knows the NCAA rule book and how the stodgy organization works.
This is not a good look for him. It’s embarrassing.
Of course, many in Jays Nation will have Rass’ back.
And they’ll say this is much ado about nothing.
But for those at Creighton who care about reputation, and for the leadership involved, it’s something. It’s a stain on the legacy, one that’s not going away.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH