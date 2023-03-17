It's Graduation Day for Creighton’s basketball Jays.

You can say Sunday’s second-round NCAA game is about retribution. Or unfinished business. And you’d be right.

But it feels like this could be a launch moment for Greg McDermott’s program. There’s no excuses. It’s all set up.

And look who fate delivered as the opponent.

Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears.

Remember Baylor?

Creightonians can’t forget. Scars don’t leave. Painful memories never die.

It’s been nine years. A lot has happened to McDermott’s program in those nine years. Changes. Growth.

You can bet Mac can’t wait to show Drew how much has changed.

The coach will likely play it down. But Mac will want this one. He has had some tough losses. But none tougher than Baylor. None more personal.

On March 24, 2014 — a warm, late Sunday night at San Antonio’s AT&T Arena — No. 3 seed Creighton met No. 6 Baylor to go to the Sweet 16.

The Jays were the darlings of the tournament. Doug McDermott was the consensus national player of the year. In their first year in the Big East, they finished second.

The team led by four seniors was one of the best teams in school history. And one of the most popular, with the fans and the coach. Maybe his favorite team. Because of the kid named Doug.

It was a team built for the Missouri Valley. But these guys could all play. And they had Doug. Anything was possible.

And while Baylor had talent, the Bears finished in a tie for sixth in the Big 12. This looked do-able for Omaha’s team.

Then the game started.

As a San Antonio columnist said to me at halftime, “Oops.”

By then, Baylor was up 40-20. The game was essentially over.

The Bears couldn’t miss. Their good shooters couldn’t miss. Creighton’s marksmen couldn’t hit water if they fell into the Riverwalk.

Baylor made 30 of 47 from the field and 11 of 18 from 3-point range. The Jays were 22 of 55 and 5 of 24.

But shooting only told part of the story in the Bears' 85-55 win. Baylor ran through and past the Jays seniors, making them look old and slow.

And small. Baylor had 7-1 Isaiah Austin, 6-10 Cory Jefferson inside and brought a 6-8, 270-pound forward off the bench. The Baylor zone frustrated CU. The Bears rebounded with ease.

They swept the Bluejays into the hallway to hang out with all the AT&T Center pigeons.

It was awful. It was a nightmare. It was embarrassing.

Midway through the second half, Steve Kerr — doing color analysis for TNT — said, “This is like the varsity versus the JV.”

Afterward, tears flowed in the Creighton locker room as the father figure coach tried to gather his emotions and give his team a hug.

That was no way for Doug McDermott to end his career. But the NCAA tournament writes its own scripts.

“I don’t think it was a mismatch,” McDermott said earlier this week. “It was an anomaly. Baylor had some guys who made everything and our guys couldn’t make anything.

“We just had one of our poorer games and credit to Baylor. They played extremely well.”

It was more than shooting. Baylor’s size and athleticism put into context how much work McDermott had ahead. It was a turning point game, in some ways. Say goodbye to the Valley Era. Say hello to the future.

Mac and his staff embraced the challenge. And did quite well.

By 2017, a roster with Mo Watson, Khyri Thomas and amazing 6-10 Justin Patton looked ready for prime time. A year later, transfer Marcus Foster would arrive.

Progress came slow. Injuries, Patton turning pro early and a pair of clunker losses in the NCAA first round in 2017-18 made the transition frustrating at times.

They earned a share of the Big East championship — with players who were not highly-recruited — then had COVID-19 end their NCAA tourney before it began.

A year later, they made a historic Sweet 16 in an NCAA tourney bubble.

They went on an NCAA probation for involvement in a player they didn’t get. Mac survived his own controversy. And then had his best recruiting year.

It’s been an eventful nine years.

But now here comes Creighton, with arguably Mac’s most talented team — a young team that embraced the idea of pursuing a national championship this season.

They’re a long way from the days when it was a big deal to play North Carolina or Duke in the second round. Now, the Jays have to be that major-level bully.

“Fans used to be so excited when we had a high-major game,” McDermott said. “Now if Georgetown doesn’t have a great record our fans aren’t excited about it.

“You never thought you’d get to the point where that would be the case.”

But they’re at that point. And Sunday, it's a launching point.

The deck is full. They can score in bunches, defend all game, go big, go small and have a 7-1 big man who can dominate on either end. And they're healthy. No excuses.

Baylor’s good, but this is a Creighton team that should be able to handle anything Drew throws at them.

“I like the make-up of our roster,” Mac said. “We’re versatile enough that we can play with just about anyone in the country.”

If there’s a vulnerability, it’s expectations. They've been heavy. This bunch has struggled with them.

That’s what Mac had in mind, I believe, when he said on the eve of the NCAA Tournament that the season had already been a success.

He’s been consistent over the years in saying that after season-ending losses. But this time, I think he’s trying to dial down the pressure on a team that has been fragile.

The Bears are a worthy and fitting road block.

The 2021 Jays will always be the first to make the Sweet 16. But that was such a strange year. The bubble. And Creighton beat Ohio to get there.

That’s not their fault. You beat the team in front of you.

But this Sweet 16 would carry more weight for the program, with the NCAA tourney back to normal, fans there to celebrate and beating a brand name school.

And not just any brand name.

If the Jays can win Sunday, it will feel different. They have the team to make a run deeper than any CU team in history.

Beating Baylor would be a symbolic win. Not just right a wrong but make a statement. The program can close a chapter of the past and look forward to the open road ahead.

After nine years, it’s time.

