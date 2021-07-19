Shatel: As Creighton's A.D., Bruce Rasmussen made the Hilltop a Mountaintop

He made a mountain out of a Hilltop.
So as we look back at Bruce Rasmussen’s career, his legacy, his impact, let’s start with one question.
Who is the most important figure in the history of Creighton athletics?
Not the best athlete. That’s Bob Gibson.
Not the best basketball player. That’s Doug McDermott.
Not the best coach. That’s Dana Altman. Or Bob Warming. Or Jim Hendry.
Who stands above the rest as the most influential and important figure in Jays’ history?
My vote goes to Bruce Rasmussen.
He took the Hilltop and made it a Mountaintop. He transformed the mom and pop store into a chain. He took the downtown Jesuit school with a niche audience and spread Creighton shirts and jackets all over Omaha. He took a Civic Auditorium tenant and put it in the front of the line, leading Omaha’s sports renaissance downtown.
He didn't just change a school, he impacted a city.
He hired the coaches who made Creighton basketball a brand name and gave the school membership into the Big East. And won it. And made the Sweet 16.
And, yes, found itself on NCAA probation.
There’s a bit of everything in the final resume. But the body of work is exceptional. Rasmussen retires as the King of Creighton.
Who knew?
Certainly not this columnist when I first met Rasmussen back in 1991.
Rasmussen is from Webster City, Iowa. He was a long-time high school teacher and coach in Iowa when he was hired to coach the CU women’s basketball team in 1980.
Creighton was a much different place then. A smaller place. With a family feel.
Rasmussen coached the Jays from 1980-92. During that time he became entrenched in the Creighton family.
My first impression of Creighton athletics was that family atmosphere. The coaches and athletic department folks were very tight. They were social, hung out together, and usually with boosters.
Whenever I would see them, one coach always stood out: an outgoing fellow with graying hair and glasses and a wicked sense of humor.
Rasmussen may have been the women’s basketball coach, but all those years he was prepping for the role of a lifetime.
He learned what to do from Don Leahy and Jim Hendry. Learned what not to do from some others. And everywhere he went, he seemed to either know everyone or would make a new friend.
In 1991, prominent Jays booster Tom Moore took over as athletic director from Dick Meyers. The move was seen as temporary until CU found the right person for the job. Moore made Rasmussen his associate A.D., or right-hand man.
Then in 1994, Moore handed the baton to Rasmussen. It was a historic moment.
Years later Rasmussen joked to beat writer Steve Pivovar that he was hired to teach and coach. When CU found out he couldn’t teach, he coached. When they found out he couldn’t coach, he became an administrator.
He was no joke.
While Moore kept the department together for two years, Rasmussen obviously did a lot of heavy lifting. And taught himself how to become an athletic director. But you can’t teach terrific instincts.
Rasmussen’s first major move as A.D. was to hire Altman as men’s basketball coach. Altman, a Big Eight coach of the year, was under-appreciated at Kansas State. At the end of the 1993-94 season, he was on the outs with K-State boosters.
Rasmussen pulled a stunner, pouncing on Altman before KSU could make a move. And getting the man from Wilber, Nebraska, to agree on a step down to the Missouri Valley.
It saved Altman’s career. And transformed Creighton basketball.
Athletic director and coach became tight friends. They were seen everywhere together.
By 2003, CU was winning at a high level. Omaha loves a winner. The Jays became Omaha’s franchise.
The time was right for a gamble: a move to the new 16,000-seat Qwest Center. It was either boom or bust. No in-between. Rass said his own job was on the line.
His instincts were right on. Again.
When Altman left for Oregon in 2010, Rasmussen met with an old friend in Des Moines, Iowa State coach Greg McDermott.
The A.D. went back to a winning formula. McDermott was on a hot seat at Iowa State. He talked him into coming to coach the Omaha franchise, which played in front of 16,000 in the Valley.
Mac brought his hoop prodigy, Doug. The rest is history. Incredible history.
As the Creighton campus boomed, Jays sports facilities underwent a transformation on Rasmussen’s watch.
Booster money rolled in. He had the magic touch. He had the people touch. Whether at the fish fry or the country club, Rasmussen was at home.
But the home certainly wasn't perfect.
Under Rasmussen, CU built a game-changing stadium to make soccer a major sport at Creighton. And volleyball, with the hiring of coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, became a national program and now has its own practice facility.
Meanwhile, CU never really capitalized on the baseball team’s 1991 College World Series berth. Though the team now spends most of its time at TD Ameritrade Park, its on-campus facility — unlike other programs — hasn't been renovated in more than 20 years.
But Rasmussen always kept the Creighton family dynamic tight. He consistently promoted coaches from within a program. That brought some criticism among Jays fans, but the bottom line is a culture and identity that the majority of Creighton fans like and desire.
Rasmussen touched on that in an interview I did with him about CU women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery last February.
“You judge people by what they do with what they have,” Rasmussen said. “We keep score for a reason. We want to win. To me, what’s more important is the process. Are you representing Creighton? Are you going about it the right way? Jim does a great job of maximizing what he has. I think he’s an outstanding coach. He understands culture, understands Creighton.”
There’s irony in that statement. Rasmussen was cited by the NCAA for circumventing the process, doing his own investigation into the basketball program. Say what you want about the two-year probation and penalties, but they go against the standard and expectation Rasmussen built during his career.
The cynics will say that NCAA probation is tied to Monday’s announcement. Along with McDermott’s comments toward the end of the season.
We’ll never know all the pushing and pulling on CU’s campus — and in the Big East — over these issues the last few months. Or whether Rasmussen got caught up.
A couple years ago, as Rasmussen neared 70 years old, I asked him if he had thought about retirement. He said he had zero interest, that he wanted to keep going, that he didn’t know what he would do with himself.
I thought Rasmussen would stay until the NCAA probation was up. But times change. A pandemic happens. Other things happen.
Now what?
Now it’s the end of an era. And Creighton should heed a warning. Legends and difference-makers can’t be replaced. They were just that good.
The school must find someone who understands today's ever-changing landscape and athlete, and also understands the Creighton community and culture Rasmussen built. Oh, and make sure men's hoops wins and fills the building.
How long does McDermott coach now without his good friend around? Those who know Mac say he wants to make things right with his reputation and his program.
Where does CU athletics fit on campus going forward? Creighton has good coaches and a culture in place. What is President Daniel Hendrickson’s vision?
Whatever it is, Rasmussen leaves Creighton’s future with a spectacular view.
On top of a mountain.
