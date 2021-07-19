Shatel: As Creighton's A.D., Bruce Rasmussen made the Hilltop a Mountaintop

Under Rasmussen, CU built a game-changing stadium to make soccer a major sport at Creighton. And volleyball, with the hiring of coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, became a national program and now has its own practice facility.

Meanwhile, CU never really capitalized on the baseball team’s 1991 College World Series berth. Though the team now spends most of its time at TD Ameritrade Park, its on-campus facility — unlike other programs — hasn't been renovated in more than 20 years.

But Rasmussen always kept the Creighton family dynamic tight. He consistently promoted coaches from within a program. That brought some criticism among Jays fans, but the bottom line is a culture and identity that the majority of Creighton fans like and desire.

Rasmussen touched on that in an interview I did with him about CU women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery last February.

“You judge people by what they do with what they have,” Rasmussen said. “We keep score for a reason. We want to win. To me, what’s more important is the process. Are you representing Creighton? Are you going about it the right way? Jim does a great job of maximizing what he has. I think he’s an outstanding coach. He understands culture, understands Creighton.”