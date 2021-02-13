Shatel: Being the underdog to Villanova was exactly what Creighton needed

The Jays got a lesson in how that works this season. But the Creighton machine showed up on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” McDermott said. “We’ve been the hunted for a month, probably been the favorite in every game. We’ve been ranked, so everybody has a little motivation in a year where it’s kind of tough to find motivation to play us.

“Today we got to play a top five team in the country. It gave us a little more juice.”

The timing couldn’t have been better.

The Jays’ win was the main hoop event on Fox. And it came hours after the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee released its early top 16 teams.

None of whom were named Creighton.

There’s no telling where the Jays will land. Various online brackets projected them from a No. 5 seed to a No. 8. But that was before Saturday.

CU’s KenPom ranking was at 15 following the 16-point win over Nova and last week’s NCAA NET rating (29) is sure to elevate.

But Saturday’s reminder is a lot more meaningful than any data point or projection. It was real.

It was much-needed. Not just for the nation to see. For Creighton to see.