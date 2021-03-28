Shatel: Can undefeated Gonzaga go where few have been? It has to go through Omaha — again

Mark Few might not want to run for mayor of Omaha.
The Gonzaga coach just invaded the 402 to secure the commitment of Hunter Sallis, the most-decorated basketball recruit the city ever produced.
On Sunday, Few’s top-seeded Zag machine is a heavy favorite against Creighton, Omaha’s team, when they meet in the Sweet 16.
Heavy? The Bluejays are a 13½-point underdog. That’s rare for this rarified air.
So should Creighton be scared of the big, bad Zags?
In offering a friendly wager with the president of Gonzaga this week, Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson put up a box of Omaha steaks and promised the Jays would pull off “the upset of the century.”
That big?
Yes, Gonzaga looks every part of the best team in this year’s NCAA tourney. The Bulldogs have played like the best team all season.
But Creighton is no slouch. The Jays were seventh in the country in January.
CU was likely going to be a No. 2 seed in the canceled tourney last year, and could have been as high as a No. 3 seed this year had it won the Big East tournament.
The Jays have enough talent, experience and firepower to make this interesting. Gonzaga, meanwhile, doesn’t quite have that swag yet.
This isn’t 1991 UNLV. Or 1985 Georgetown. Or Duke or North Carolina. Or John Wooden’s UCLA.
It’s a northwest dynasty in cozy Spokane, Washington, tucked near the Idaho border.
It’s a Jesuit school of about 7,500 students — with alums Bing Crosby and John Stockton — that first crashed the NCAA tournament in 1995.
Gonzaga has made 23 NCAA tournaments since then, with 11 Sweet 16s, four Elite Eights and one Final Four.
And zero national titles.
Few has built a program of remarkable consistency, one that you can usually count on to make the Sweet 16. But the Zags are not a college basketball blue blood.
They’re working on that.
This is Goliath, the teen years. And Goliath is about to graduate.
To win their first NCAA title this year, the Bulldogs would have to become the first team go undefeated since Indiana’s 1976 champions.
Talk about graduating with honors.
Gonzaga looks like it’s on the cusp of taking that step, to a higher place in college basketball. It’s going places.
This is the Gonzaga that Sallis is joining, jumping on board the Zag Express.
This is the Gonzaga that Greg McDermott’s historic Jays are running into on a second weekend of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.
One guy who can appreciate the irony is Jerry Krause.
Krause, 84, is a lifelong coach, teacher and student of the game. He was born on a farm in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, just outside Fremont.
Krause worked his way up through the coaching ranks and eventually landed as an assistant at Gonzaga in 1985. On the side, he taught class.
One of his favorite students was a kid named Mark Few. Smart. Inquisitive. Loved basketball.
When Few became coach at Gonzaga in 1999, he made Krause his director of operations. Krause did that until 2015.
This native Nebraskan saw the Gonzaga story, step by step. He’s something of a legend in Spokane.
And Krause was tickled to hear the news about the talented kid from Omaha signing on.
“There are no coincidences in life,” Krause said by phone Friday. “When Hunter made his visit here, I just happened to go to the game that night.
“I met him in our offices and I said, ‘Well, you’re an upgrade. We’re finally getting a Nebraska recruit.’
“I told him, that’s a little rare because I know the history of great basketball players in Nebraska. It’s a bushel.”
The Nebraska native is well aware of Creighton’s program. This will be tough game, Krause said.
“I’ve always liked McDermott — he coached at my alma mater, Wayne State,” Krause said.
“He’s one of the last coaches who recruit freshmen and develop them up. He has older teams. We’re a blend of both. We were able to get a kid like (Jalen) Suggs, who was the highest-rated recruit we’ve ever had.
“We aren’t a one-and-done recruiting machine. We value development.”
Krause said going to Nebraska is not unusual. Gonzaga has long recruited globally to the school with the small arena and big dreams.
He said it began with assistant Tommy Lloyd, the longtime lead recruiter who has been with Few for 20 years. Lloyd played overseas and wanted to recruit Europe.
Krause said he suggested Lloyd scout nearby Canada. Among the pipeline of Canadian players is NBA vet Kelly Olynyk.
The Zags are selective. Sallis said the fit was right for him. Gonzaga looks for fit, too. Lloyd basically told Sallis, if you’re into bells and whistles, don’t come. Gonzaga is not into drama.
That was music to the ears of the humble, hard-working Sallis.
“Tommy would tell (Sallis) you need to do this better and that,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “I appreciated that. Hunter liked that, too.
“They just get guys from all over. Sounds like they’re going to get a 7-footer from Minnesota. They get Europeans. People want to go there. They’ve evolved from that little program.”
Now that evolution meets a Creighton program trying to take its own giant steps.
The Jay veterans have proved they can play at this level. But it seems like the Jays will need something extra, need someone off the bench to do something unexpected.
The road to Gonzaga glory has already gone through Omaha. Now it has to do it again.
