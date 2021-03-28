Shatel: Can undefeated Gonzaga go where few have been? It has to go through Omaha — again

The Nebraska native is well aware of Creighton’s program. This will be tough game, Krause said.

“I’ve always liked McDermott — he coached at my alma mater, Wayne State,” Krause said.

“He’s one of the last coaches who recruit freshmen and develop them up. He has older teams. We’re a blend of both. We were able to get a kid like (Jalen) Suggs, who was the highest-rated recruit we’ve ever had.

“We aren’t a one-and-done recruiting machine. We value development.”

Krause said going to Nebraska is not unusual. Gonzaga has long recruited globally to the school with the small arena and big dreams.

He said it began with assistant Tommy Lloyd, the longtime lead recruiter who has been with Few for 20 years. Lloyd played overseas and wanted to recruit Europe.

Krause said he suggested Lloyd scout nearby Canada. Among the pipeline of Canadian players is NBA vet Kelly Olynyk.

The Zags are selective. Sallis said the fit was right for him. Gonzaga looks for fit, too. Lloyd basically told Sallis, if you’re into bells and whistles, don’t come. Gonzaga is not into drama.

That was music to the ears of the humble, hard-working Sallis.