No alarms went off when Ryan Nembhard told Greg McDermott he wanted to talk.

McDermott, Creighton men's basketball coach, figured he and his point guard would recap the recent Elite Eight run and begin a plan to go one step farther next year.

That’s when the anvil dropped on Mac’s head.

Nembhard told him he was entering the transfer portal.

Mac wouldn’t say the reason Nembhard gave. But he came up with the perfect description for what college basketball coaching has turned into.

“I was disappointed,” McDermott said. “And — I don’t think hurt is the right word — maybe confused for six or seven hours.

“Then I decided I needed to refocus my energy on finding a replacement and putting another good roster together.”

McDermott spoke in his office last Thursday afternoon. The CU basketball office was buzzing with activity.

In the past, the second week of April would find coaches wrapping up the push to spring signing day.

In the case of a team like Creighton, stacked with sophomores and juniors, there wouldn’t have been a lot to do.

There might have been a coach’s meeting — on the first tee box at Shadow Ridge.

But that was then. This is now: the portal is open until May 13. And Mac and his staff are busy recruiting their own players — and available transfers.

On Thursday, senior Baylor Scheierman — last year’s transfer catch — announced he was back for a fifth season. On Friday, popular point guard transfer Stephen Ashworth visited CU’s campus.

Meanwhile, brand new assistant coach Derek Kellogg — in a pair of recently-issued Creighton gym shorts — walked into the offices looking to help.

There’s no more off-season. There’s no rest for the Elite Eight program. Somehow, Mac had 20 minutes to chat all about it.

Q: How surprised were you by Nembhard’s decision?

A: “It was certainly surprising. But I think you have to learn in this day and age not to be surprised by anything.

“It’s not the old days where if people are transferring, something’s terribly wrong. There’s tremendous opportunities for these young guys in this day and age and you’re going to see more of them.

“It’s harder to be patient because there’s an opportunity where you don’t have to be patient. His scenario doesn’t necessarily fit that but he’s obviously interested in an opportunity that presents some things that we don’t have.”

Q: What reason did Nembhard give? Is there anything you could have done differently as a coach?

A: “I don’t think so. That’s for him to answer, not for me to try and make a guess. He and his family feel it’s better for him to move on. We don’t have to like it but we have to respect it. He’s done a lot for this program and we won a lot of games with him as our point guard and that’s the way I’m going to choose to remember his time here.”

McDermott said he didn’t think any other starter would leave via the portal but added, “You’d be a fool to say that will never happen.” He expects Arthur Kaluma to enter the NBA draft and go through the evaluation process and leave open the option to return.

“Depending on the information that comes back on Trey (Alexander) and Big Ryan (Kalkbrenner), they will do the same.”

Since the season ended three weeks ago, four of CU’s bench players have entered the portal. But it goes both ways. Francisco Farabello, like Scheierman, opted to return after transferring to Creighton last year.

McDermott also picked up a commitment from transfer Isaac Truant from Virginia.

This is the job now. This is college basketball. And Mac doesn’t think teams — including his — will be built on high school recruits.

“Those days are over,” he said. “We’re going to continue to recruit some young players. It would have to be the right person.

“Will we be able to recruit a lot of high school players going forward? I don’t know. If you do, you either have to have a development plan that they’re comfortable with or they have to be ready to play.

“I think there was one freshman starter in the Sweet 16, one or two. There weren’t many. There weren’t a lot of sophomores. Teams have taken the approach that you need to get old and stay old.”

Q: Obviously NIL is a big part of building a team now. What’s your role in that? Does a transfer come to you and say how much he wants?

A: “I can’t broker deals but I can raise money. I can speak to the importance of it, which I have. The collective we have in town, they’ve done a great job.

“We’re not going to get into bidding wars. We’ve taken a team approach. Everybody takes part in it in some way. That’s allowed us to have a really good locker room. And we’ve done what we can to protect that locker room.”

Q: Nembhard will be hard to replace. What kind of qualities are you looking for in a point guard to run your offense?

A: “Shooting is very important to us, obviously and R2 (Nembhard) became a really good shooter for us. Also someone who can run the show, play with pace and sees the floor. Good assist to turnover ratio, good teammate.

“In the coming weeks you’ll know who our point guard is going to be. Trey Alexander is going to play there some too, He played there (2021-22) when R2 got hurt. We’re going to bring in someone but I’m also comfortable having Trey play there as well.”

Q: What does Kellogg bring to your staff?

A: “He was head coach at UMass when we played them in Vegas several years ago. He’s always been known as a great recruiter and player’s coach, very high energy, really connects with players. He gets us back in the Northeast, and he’s really strong with the prep schools and there’s a lot of good players there.”

McDermott confirmed that Alabama will play at Creighton next season and the Jays will play at Tuscaloosa, Ala., the next year. CU will also play in the Hall of Fame Classic (Boston College, Colorado State, Loyola) in Kansas City and at Oklahoma State as part of the Big East-Big 12 series.

They’ll return to the Gavitt Games this year, with a Big Ten team coming to Omaha.

There won’t be an extended time away from home, which was seen as a contributing factor to the six-game losing streak last season. Was that a mistake?

“When you combine our schedule with the fact that we got sick — it came at the wrong time,” McDermott said. “But it prepared us for everything.

“I don’t think many people had us pegged as a six seed. I think the (NCAA) took a look at the way we scheduled and we were rewarded for it.”

Q: How many times have you watched the San Diego State game and who have you heard from?

A: “I’ve heard from everybody. I haven’t watched the game yet. It’s a game of basketball. It’s why close games are hard on coaches. There’s 100 decisions you could have made a little differently. If you’re intelligent you worry about the things you can control, how you would change things the next time and hopefully you’re a little better next time around.”

Q: One more. Any advice for Kalkbrenner, who recently got engaged to Rachael Saunders, a former guard on the CU women’s team?

A: “I told him I didn’t want my wife to see her ring.”

