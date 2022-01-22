Shatel: Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom talks first months on the job, hiring process and more

“I saw the hype,” Blossom said. “I don’t know how many (Creighton) fans showed up. A lot.”

The goal was to become an athletic director. He reached it in 2019 at Holy Cross, where he was able to put his stamp on new facilities and personnel.

Q: Was being an A.D. as good as you’d hoped?

A: “I loved it. I really did. I loved being the guy who made the ultimate decisions.

“I hired eight coaches in two years. I didn’t fire anybody. Some retired. Some left. That was one of the hardest parts of leaving. I had laid out a certain vision and wasn’t able to see it through.”

Q: How did you hear about the Creighton job?

A: “I saw that Rass was retiring. My wife was like, you should go for that. But it was August, almost football season. I didn’t know what was going on here. Was it truly open? Is it somebody else’s?

“Then I got a call (from a search firm). I knew my profile fit.”

Q: Why?