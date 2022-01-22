Shatel: Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom talks first months on the job, hiring process and more

Don’t let appearances fool you.
The walls of Marcus Blossom’s office in the Creighton Championship Center are bare. It looks like CU’s new athletic director just moved in.
But Blossom, hired last Aug. 30, is well into his first year on the Hilltop. He’s dived into local appearances and meetings and attended numerous games, and he has a plan for the Jays to attack NIL.
Soon, there might be time to hang some old Michael Jordan posters on the wall.
Or future Big East championship moments.
It’s OK to say hello. A Jays booster told me he saw Blossom at a game sitting by himself and asked the A.D. if he wanted to be alone.
No, Blossom said. When there’s a game going on, he’s into the game. Blossom loves the games.
And while Blossom’s background is business — he was the chief financial officer for Boston College athletics — he’s a basketball man at heart. He’d rather talk hoops.
Blossom can’t be Bruce Rasmussen, the icon he replaced. He’s not quick with a one-liner or joke.
But the man has a big, infectious laugh. When you hear it, it makes you smile.
Who is Marcus Blossom? On a quiet Martin Luther King Day on CU’s campus, Blossom shared some time and opportunity to find out.
He’s 42 and from the Chicago suburb of Matteson — “15 miles south of the city.” His father was a construction worker, his mother still the pastor of a church — who had her kids going to church three times a week.
Blossom was the youngest of eight children. No wonder he wanted to lead.
Q: First things first. Cubs or White Sox?
A: “Cubs (laughs). They were always on TV. I was a huge fan. Andre Dawson, Ryne Sandberg, Rick Sutcliffe, Joe Girardi. But I was a basketball player."
Q: So you were growing up when a guy named Jordan was around?
A: “Oh, yeah. My eighth-grade graduation was 1993 Game 6 (Eastern Conference Finals) against the Knicks. I wanted to skip graduation. I hurried back and we had people over to the house to watch it.
“I went to Rich South High School. Funny, back then I knew about Creighton. One of our best players, Jermond Remmer, went to Creighton (1994).”
Q: How did you end up going to Northeastern?
A: “It’s crazy. My coach and I sent tapes to 100-plus schools. I didn’t get any bites from the schools I wanted.
“So Northeastern was one of the places I applied. I wanted to get away from home. It came back that I had a full-ride academic scholarship. It immediately became my first choice.”
Blossom had other academic full-ride offers, including the University of Illinois. But Northeastern won out because it wanted his basketball skills, too.
Blossom played in 111 games in four years, started 51, averaged 13.3 points. And the Huskies of the American East lost a lot of games.
“All the things we went through was the reason I wanted to go into college athletics,” Blossom said. “I wanted to make things better for athletes.”
Blossom took a quick detour, taking a lucrative job for Abbott Laboratories in Chicago. But the college athletics bug kept biting. He left to enroll in a sports administration class at West Virginia.
Up the ladder he went. Business manager at Central Michigan. Job at the NCAA. Brown University. Providence College. Boston College.
He kept running into Creighton. Blossom was at Providence when the Friars played Big East newcomer CU in the conference tournament final at Madison Square Garden in 2014.
“I saw the hype,” Blossom said. “I don’t know how many (Creighton) fans showed up. A lot.”
The goal was to become an athletic director. He reached it in 2019 at Holy Cross, where he was able to put his stamp on new facilities and personnel.
Q: Was being an A.D. as good as you’d hoped?
A: “I loved it. I really did. I loved being the guy who made the ultimate decisions.
“I hired eight coaches in two years. I didn’t fire anybody. Some retired. Some left. That was one of the hardest parts of leaving. I had laid out a certain vision and wasn’t able to see it through.”
Q: How did you hear about the Creighton job?
A: “I saw that Rass was retiring. My wife was like, you should go for that. But it was August, almost football season. I didn’t know what was going on here. Was it truly open? Is it somebody else’s?
“Then I got a call (from a search firm). I knew my profile fit.”
Q: Why?
A: “I checked so many boxes. My background at like-minded institutions. Jesuit institutions at BC and Holy Cross. I have an understanding of the Big East. I played college basketball. I am from the Midwest. And I’ve sat in the chair, albeit for a few years.”
There were many who assumed diversity was a priority in light of men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott’s “plantation” comments last spring.
CU President Rev. Daniel Hendrickson said diversity or hiring the school’s first Black A.D. was not a priority. Blossom said race never came up in their discussions. He brings a younger and more East-centric view to the job.
But about that “plantation” comment ...
Blossom paused for a long time before answering.
“I was more interested in the response from the university and the community,” Blossom said.
“I took a mistake as a mistake. Everybody makes them. I’ve actually called around about Greg and being in the basketball community for a while, I understand you have a reputation for a reason. And he had a really good reputation. I took it just as a mistake.
“I was more curious about how the community felt about it. After I took the job, someone, a donor, asked me, 'Do you think Coach McDermott is a racist or is the statement racist?’
“I said no. And I said what matters to me is: Does it matter to the community? If it didn’t matter, that’s kind of messed up. But they said it mattered. That was important to me, too.
“What was the character (of the man)? Through all my research, that’s what I looked at.”
Q: Did you check into the program’s NCAA case?
A: “I looked into that, asked questions. Again, my concern was, am I walking into a place that has a culture of doing things the wrong way? And it was the opposite.”
Q: What’s your vision here? Your plan? Goals?
A: “I want us to be great. I want us to be the best basketball program in the Big East, both men’s and women’s side. I want us to be great in other sports. Work toward comprehensive excellence.”
Q: What about NCAA championships?
A: “If we’re the best program in the Big East, we’re contending nationally. In all sports.”
Q: With your background in business and a CFO, were you hired to manage the budget or cut spending?
A: “I don’t think there’s room to cut. If we’re cutting we’re in trouble.
“Let’s grow revenues. Expenses in college athletics keep rising. We’re in a good place. Like most other programs, we can be in a better place. Making more money, being more efficient. Obviously winning helps there, too.”
Q: Where is Creighton with a Name, Image and Likeness plan?
A: “We have a really good plan. You’ll hear about this soon. We’re partnering with Opendorse. We’re also partnering with our school of business to educate our student athletes into finance, branding, taxes, those types of things. It will start with the summer session.”
Blossom said CU has a local group establishing a “collective” that will raise money for NIL purposes. He wouldn’t speculate on how much money Jays athletes would see in NIL.
“We just want to be competitive,” Blossom said.
On basketball scheduling, Blossom said he had heard from Jays fans about the great experiences they had in St. Louis and Kansas City. He wants to schedule future games there.
Q: How well do you know Adrian Dowell, the new UNO A.D. who came from Creighton?
A: “Know him a little bit. He was an intern at the NCAA when I was there.”
Q: Dowell says he wants to approach CU about playing UNO in men’s basketball. That’s a game McDermott won’t play.
“Well, I won’t either,” Blossom said, with that big laugh.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH