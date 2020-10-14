Shatel: Creighton basketball's theme for an unusual season? Win every game

There was no closure. No return to campus. Has anyone even seen any “Big East Champs” shirts around Omaha?

“It was really strange,” said senior guard Mitch Ballock.

“In years before, we always had an end-of-year banquet to honor our achievements and something to go look back on, the good times and the bad times.

“Last year, the way it ended, we really didn’t celebrate anything. But we understand what we did. It kind of makes us want to do it again.”

There’s the silver lining playbook for this Creighton 2020-21 season.

That team is back. Not entirely. Ty-Shon Alexander left. But there’s a talented transfer from Memphis and a 7-foot freshman from St. Louis who could add a dimension.

But this team is loaded, perhaps moreso, in a strange way, because of the way last March went down. So says the man who knows this team better than anyone.

“You can become full of yourself at the end of a good season,” CU coach Greg McDermott said on Wednesday.

“You’re on campus, you go to your post-season awards banquets, everyone tells you how great you are.