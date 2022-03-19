Shatel: Creighton fans got a glimpse of the future, and it's never looked brighter

Don’t cry because it’s over, Creighton fans.

Smile because the party is just starting.

It should start next season in the top 15 of the Associated Press top 25. Maybe higher.

The Gavitt Games are long overdue to return to Omaha. Indiana and Michigan owe a return trip. Bring Purdue or Iowa, too.

For the Big East-Big 12 series, how about sending the Jayhawks up to Omaha for a rematch?

The party will make a stop at the Maui Classic, where the Jays will be part of an unbelievable field including Arizona, Louisville, Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas Tech.

Your party hosts will include four — count ‘em, four — Big East Player Of the Year candidates.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard are all that caliber of player. Who knows who or when? But, as we’ve seen, these kids don’t like to wait.

Got a calendar for next March? If the Jays are as good as some think, they should be seeded high enough to make drives to NCAA tourney stops in Des Moines for the first weekend and Kansas City for the Midwest Regional in 2023.

Second weekend plans? At Creighton?

The future, it’s bright.

On Saturday, the future was impatient.

This unstoppable flame of a Creighton basketball season was finally doused by a Kansas squad that was deeper in bodies and experience and just a bit tougher. But not by much.

Those crazy Creighton kids have been hearing about the future all season. But on an unforgettable Saturday in Fort Worth, they played with one foot in the present and another in the future.

They almost dragged all of that future promise into Dickies Arena and right on top of Bill Self’s hopes.

There was no reason for them to be in this game. Not with the 7-foot Kalkbrenner on the bench with crutches. Not with Nembhard a few chairs down, left hand wrapped in a cast.

Not with coach Greg McDermott playing with six — yes, six — players in an NCAA tournament game against Self’s 10.

You kept waiting for the Jays to run out of gas. Except they filled up, again, on guts and determination and adrenalin.

Creighton became a big boy team before our eyes this season. And never bigger than on this unlikely Saturday, when they pushed the No. 1 seed into a corner and had them sweating and digging deep into their well of greatness.

So, so close. Creighton chased and chased and got within 73-72 with a minute left.

And suddenly the fan bases at Providence, Wisconsin and Auburn — the likely participants in Chicago’s Midwest bracket next week — were no longer rooting for KU to get upset.

Suddenly, nobody wanted a piece of this Creighton season that had become a force of nature and the most dangerous team you can face in March.

That is: A team with elite talent that gets to play as an underdog with a chip on its shoulder and nothing to lose.

One minute to go. Two plays. KU made ‘em.

A steal of an Alexander pass to Alex O’Connell that was just off enough for Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji to pick off and turn into a dunk on the other end.

Then, a block. By David McCormack on Alexander under the basket.

KU extended the lead with free throws and there was finally, and pridefully, a melancholy end of the line for Omaha’s team.

They weren’t expected to make the NCAA tourney or hang a Big East banner, but you wouldn’t be surprised if you walked into the CHI Health Center next season and saw a banner with “2021-22 HEART” hanging from the rafter.

This team was all about heart — and it will live forever in the hearts of Creighton fans and locals who enjoyed their effort, their daring and their willingness to push the boundaries of conventional imagination.

Some may say they overextended or overachieved, but when I think of this team, the word that will always come to mind will be “achieved.”

This was a downright fun, thrilling and absolutely useful Creighton basketball season.

And it could not have worked out better for McDermott and his staff.

They return a nucleus of talented freshmen — that frankly might be the most talented group the school has had.

And that group was forced to grow up fast, play bigger, dig deeper.

In a so-called transition year, they not only received NCAA tourney experience, but found out what it takes to win a game.

While laying a foundation of never-quit, fight-to-the-end basketball. That will be their expectation going forward. The demand.

Alexander played like the man. So did Kaluma. So did Nembhard.

And Kalkbrenner, the willing sidekick on last year’s Sweet 16 club, became the man.

Meanwhile, Kalkbrenner will only be out for two to three months. Finally, some good news on the injury front.

Now, about getting through a season without this injury curse, or whatever you call it.

The nucleus of this team will stack up to any returning in the Big East next season. They carry forward confidence, lessons and scars.

If they took good notes, they saw what Villanova and Kansas did in the final minute of big stages on back to back Saturdays in March.

There should be no shortage of incentive and no reason for complacency into the off-season.

There is certainly work to do by Mac and Co. Fill in the spaces. A steady three-point artist and a big body to assist Kalkbrenner would come in handy.

Freshman shotmaker Mason Miller is ready to introduce himself. Perhaps one of the big men is on the roster. Perhaps he’s out there in the portal.

And make sure the portal isn’t used right here in Omaha.

Finally, don’t forget Shereef Mitchell, whose physical defensive presence and leadership was missed most of the season. What a difference a healthy Shereef will make.

The future is fun. But the future won’t be easy.

The game Saturday was the last time this team will walk out as big underdogs. Or, underdogs at all.

When they return to practice next September, they’ll be met with expectations. Piled high in each locker. With ranking and reputation comes pressure. And everyone's best shot.

Also, urgency. A team with this much talent will be hounded by NBA scouts.

The future isn’t promised. But on Saturday Jays fans got a glimpse of the horizon, and it’s never looked brighter.

The caravan heading home would not in tears. They are headed into blue skies.

