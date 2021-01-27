Shatel: Creighton has a Big East legacy. Now it needs an NCAA tournament one

Get me rewrite, please.
Should have known better than to start writing a column with Seton Hall up 16 on Creighton in the second half.
Should have known this Jays team better than to have written off the Big East race and started pointing toward the NCAA tournament.
To be honest, this Creighton group has its Big East legacy. It slides onto a ring finger.
What they really need, what the school and the fans and everyone in blue really needs, is that NCAA tournament legacy.
And that’s what this season would be all about, starting now.
Get me rewrite.
Marcus Zegarowski comma.
Mitch Ballock comma.
Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81. What’s that line about the heart of a champion? Never underestimate it.
The Jays fought back like the defending co-Big East champs that they are, and it changed the immediate outlook of their 2020-21 season.
Instead of losing to Seton Hall and falling into third place, four games behind Villanova in the loss column...
Creighton won and put the Jays at 8-3 and within reach of the Wildcats, who have had a COVID-impacted 5-0 record.
The second half of the Big East season now shapes up as a two-team race between Philly blue and Omaha blue. CU and Nova are scheduled to play twice and those games, assuming they are played, could decide the Big East regular-season title.
Take nothing for granted. Villanova just had another game postponed, Thursday night’s game at UConn. This happened because one of the referees doing the Huskies’ game against Butler on Tuesday tested positive for COVID.
So the Jays have played 11 league games and Villanova five. Stay tuned for the formula on how the champ will be decided with uneven game totals.
Suffice it to say the league title will be won with good health, a slide rule, big shots and nerve.
Creighton showed plenty of the latter on Wednesday night in one of great comebacks since CU joined the Big East.
“Crazy game,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott, who seemed a little stunned. “Heck of a win.”
Creighton trailed by 10 at the half, 54-44. The Jays did not exactly show tenacity on defense. Seton Hall and its big line was having its way inside.
Second half highlights: Down 16. Mac rolled the dice and threw on a rarely-used zone defense. Jays got hot. Jays stormed back.
Then here they came, one big shot on top of the other. First, a three by Zegarowski for an 81-79 lead. Next time down, with 41 seconds left, Ballock from the Soprano’s driveway.
Boom. Boom. Just like that.
Oh, what a feeling. Not just the win. Not just the how. It was the who.
Zegarowski, struggling to regain his form all season, and then fighting a hamstring.
Ballock, shooting hot and cold and sometimes not shooting much at all, scoring 29 points on 11-for-17 shots.
“Did I really shoot 17 shots,” Ballock asked afterward. “That’s the most I’ve ever taken.”
Not a problem, sir. In fact, Ballock’s aggressiveness was the key to CU getting back in the game.
And now it looks like the Jays are going to be in hunt for a Big East title, whatever that means this season.
“To be honest, this season you can’t get too caught up in that stuff,” McDermott said.
“Just be happy that you’re playing. There are a lot of teams across the country and some in our own conference that have been far less fortunate in terms of ability to play games.
“We’ve been blessed and we’ve been lucky and our guys have done a good job. While I’d love to win a conference championship, if somebody goes 9-1 and we go 15-5 or whatever, I’m not going to cry.
“Let’s be happy we got to play college basketball, that these guys got to do what they love to do. And then we’ll let the chips fall where they may.”
March can wait. February is going to come first.
