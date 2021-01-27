Shatel: Creighton has a Big East legacy. Now it needs an NCAA tournament one

Boom. Boom. Just like that.

Oh, what a feeling. Not just the win. Not just the how. It was the who.

Zegarowski, struggling to regain his form all season, and then fighting a hamstring.

Ballock, shooting hot and cold and sometimes not shooting much at all, scoring 29 points on 11-for-17 shots.

“Did I really shoot 17 shots,” Ballock asked afterward. “That’s the most I’ve ever taken.”

Not a problem, sir. In fact, Ballock’s aggressiveness was the key to CU getting back in the game.

And now it looks like the Jays are going to be in hunt for a Big East title, whatever that means this season.

“To be honest, this season you can’t get too caught up in that stuff,” McDermott said.

“Just be happy that you’re playing. There are a lot of teams across the country and some in our own conference that have been far less fortunate in terms of ability to play games.

“We’ve been blessed and we’ve been lucky and our guys have done a good job. While I’d love to win a conference championship, if somebody goes 9-1 and we go 15-5 or whatever, I’m not going to cry.