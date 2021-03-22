Shatel: Creighton is moving on from distractions as it eyes chance at Sweet 16

Bishop has done the home games in person. But the Big East banned all radio crews from traveling this year.

He didn’t do the game at Kansas because Creighton team officials wanted to keep their traveling party bubble as tight as possible. While the NCAA is allowing radio crews to call games in Indy, CU still wants Bishop to stay home.

“At this stage of the game, might as well stick with what we know,” Bishop said.

Also, he joked, McDermott is superstitious.

So if there’s an historic call, it will be made from midtown Omaha.

“It (stinks),” Bishop said. “Half the fun is being able travel with them, get to know them other than basketball, read their emotions.

“If they win tomorrow, it’s going to be a step the program has not taken, and you want to be there to see it and be around when they’re celebrating. It feels really distant. I don’t ever want to do it again.”

King for a day

If I were king of the NCAA, well, there’s a long list. But I’ll start with this:

Play the Final Four and the national championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.