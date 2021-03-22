Shatel: Creighton is moving on from distractions as it eyes chance at Sweet 16

First downs and second guesses while looking for a new national champion pick (thanks, Illinois).
As the Bluejays prepare to make program history Monday, all is quiet on the distraction front.
After Saturday’s NCAA tournament win, coach Greg McDermott was asked what his team had gone through in recent weeks by Ralph Russo, the Associated Press national college writer. Mac handled it straight on.
“We’ve been through a lot, and the reason we’ve been through a lot is on me,” McDermott said.
“I’ve had to work to repair some of those relationships. People that are hurt, some inside the program and some outside.
“That process is just beginning. It’s certainly not even close to over. This is really just a start for me to become a better version of myself going forward.
“I appreciate the guys had it in their hearts to forgive me and allow us to move on together. There’s still a lot of work to do, and I recognize that.”
That’s how you handle that. Straightforward. No basketball-only questions. Credit the players. Move on.
Reaching out
Former Creighton players reached out after the UCSB win — via Twitter. Yes, it’s 2021.
From Dr. Dan Kolder, Class of 2000: “They don’t understand how big this game will be. I may need to check into an ICU to watch the next one!!!! That 16-inch miss almost broke me. The next one is HUUUUGE. Go Jays.”
From Jimmy Motz, head basketball coach at Norris High: “(Creighton vs. Ohio for the Sweet 16) Things Tom Shatel thought he would never put into print. This chapter on Monday is a game-changer moving forward.”
I’ll be thinking about a lot of those former Jays on Monday night. A huuuuuge night.
On the call ...
It’s a credit to how good John Bishop is at his job that you wouldn’t know he hasn’t been to a Creighton road game all year.
Bishop, the radio voice of the Jays, is not in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament. He’ll be calling Monday’s game from the basement lounge at the KOZN (1620) studios near 50th and Dodge Streets.
Bishop and color analyst Nick Bahe have a setup that includes long tables, equipment and a giant TV screen. They call the game as they see it on TV — as have most college basketball broadcasters this year.
Bishop has done the home games in person. But the Big East banned all radio crews from traveling this year.
He didn’t do the game at Kansas because Creighton team officials wanted to keep their traveling party bubble as tight as possible. While the NCAA is allowing radio crews to call games in Indy, CU still wants Bishop to stay home.
“At this stage of the game, might as well stick with what we know,” Bishop said.
Also, he joked, McDermott is superstitious.
So if there’s an historic call, it will be made from midtown Omaha.
“It (stinks),” Bishop said. “Half the fun is being able travel with them, get to know them other than basketball, read their emotions.
“If they win tomorrow, it’s going to be a step the program has not taken, and you want to be there to see it and be around when they’re celebrating. It feels really distant. I don’t ever want to do it again.”
King for a day
If I were king of the NCAA, well, there’s a long list. But I’ll start with this:
Play the Final Four and the national championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Why not? A dome is way out of place this year. What a great opportunity to create a special once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere.
Good for a laugh
Sense of family is important. So is sense of humor.
Marcus Zegarowski has maintained both at a time when players are not allowed to visit their families in Indianapolis.
“I love seeing my family, but there’s a bigger purpose right now, “Zegarowski said. “I get it. I would never want to put my team and this whole thing at risk.
“I did have five or six turnovers, so I didn’t have to face them after that.”
More thoughts
I saw someone used the David and Goliath analogy to describe Loyola and Illinois on Sunday. Which one was David?
VCU had to forfeit its first-round game because of positive COVID tests on the team. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the cases were likely traced to VCU’s appearance in the Atlantic-10 tournament final.
I’m not one to say I told you so, but …
Meanwhile, the champions of the Big Ten (Illinois), Big 12 (Texas), ACC (Georgia Tech) and Big East (Georgetown) tourneys all have been eliminated.
How about those UNO hockey Mavs?
Coach Mike Gabinet’s team made the NCAA tournament. The Mavs had a terrific season, with a number of big wins.
They also had good timing. The NCAA Pairwise rankings typically weigh heavy in selecting the 16-team field. UNO finished at No. 23.
But because there were no nonconference games this year, the Pairwise was not as much of a factor.
For that matter, neither was Mike Kemp, who is chair of the NCAA hockey committee. Committee members are asked to leave the room when their team is discussed.
The Mavs earned it. Glad to see the players got a reward for all the sacrifice and work in a pandemic season.
One more and I’m outta here: There’s got to be one football note, right?
Here you go: Harrison Phillips, the Buffalo Bills defensive tackle and Millard West grad, is hosting a “Night With Harrison” for kids Tuesday night at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Millard.
The event includes basketball, creative art making and conversation with Phillips, whose “Playmakers” organization promotes reading and character-building with youth. Kudos to Phillips for giving back to his hometown.
To purchase a ticket, go to buytickets.at/theplaymakers.
I know some Bills fans who do not qualify as big kids.