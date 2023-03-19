They are who we thought they were.

This is the Creighton team that was going to win the Big East, take Madison Square Garden, earn the high seeds, all that.

Forget all that. These are the Sweet 16 Creighton Bluejays.

In the world of college baskets, it’s March that matters. Fair or no, the NCAA tournament carries so much weight that it can overshadow all that came before it, the good and the bad.

That’s a big part of the appeal, and the mystique, of March Madness. There’s so much on the line.

The Jays aren’t complaining.

They are rewriting their legacy, one brilliant performance at a time.

The latest and greatest came on Sunday, when the Jays eliminated Baylor, 85-76, at Denver’s Ball Arena.

They punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 in Louisville, the program’s second in three years.

The Jays certainly have something to show for this season now, and they aren’t done yet.

They’ll head to Louisville’s Yum Center, where the South Regional awaits with potentially two polar opposite tasks.

First up, the Jays will take on Princeton, the giant-killer 15th seeds who just took out Arizona and Missouri. The Ivy Leaguers are incredibly efficient and riding a crest wave of confidence.

Beat Princeton and likely No. 1 seed Alabama awaits in Sunday’s game for the Final Four.

But while the focus will be directed at the opponents, it should be shined on Creighton.

When these Jays play like this, can’t they beat anyone?

The NCAA tournament is about answering the bell. The Jays have come storming out of their corner, throwing haymakers.

The Big 12’s Bears were thought to be a stout test for the Jays — maybe too good. But the Bears didn't know what hit them.

They were introduced to Ryan Nembhard, who is playing at a level that can make a Jays fan dream.

Scott Drew was worried about CU 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner but it was the other Ryan that he’ll never forget.

Creighton’s little big man stepped up and over the Bears. Goodness.

And it wasn’t just his career-high 30 points. Nembhard’s drives to the basket had Baylor’s defense spinning. But it was his overall energy and leadership that carried this important day.

And he made sure there was no chance Baylor’s guards would wear down CU.

There was help. Arthur Kaluma is here for March. Kaluma scored 11 points, but his seven rebounds stood out. He helped Creighton gain a 34-29 rebound edge over Baylor. That was huge.

Last year, Trey Alexander carried the Jays to the brink of the Sweet 16 while playing point guard with Nembhard out.

On Sunday, Alexander often hit Baylor when they were looking for Nembhard or Kalkbrenner.

When the Jays get like this, there are too many to keep track of and guard. And it doesn’t seem quite fair.

The shots have to go in. And on Sunday, they did. CU was 26 of 55 overall, and 11 of 24 (45.8) from three-point range.

If they keep that up, they’re going to be a handful.

Because this team also plays defense. Good defense.

This was going to be a battle from the three-point line. Creighton guarded the Bears well there. BU made five of 22 three-pointers. When Nembhard and Co. are firing, that’s not going to get it done.

They said the lack of a productive bench would hurt Creighton. Not when the starting five are playing this well. Anyway, Francisco Farabello had nine points. That will come in handy going forward.

All this, and yet, the lead bounced from seven to 12 most of the game. Baylor could get it under 10. But the Bears couldn’t get enough stops to get closer.

The situation frustrated coach Scott Drew to the point where he was heard being animated in the halftime locker room.

Certainly, Drew and Baylor fans found a much different Creighton team — one all grown up — from 2014.

And this one feels different already.

This is the ride that the 2021 team never got. They became the first Creighton team to make the Sweet 16 in the modern NCAA tourney era (1974 was the other).

They were part of the NCAA tourney bubble in Indianapolis, quarantined in their hotel for two weeks. When they beat Ohio to reach the second weekend, there were few fans in the seats. And they didn’t get to travel home to celebrate with Jays fans.

With all due respect to that great team, this one feels like a proper Sweet 16.

There was a legion of fans in blue in Denver, loud and proud, and the number will surely grow as they take their swing at more Creighton history this week.

Two years ago, Creighton ran into a Gonzaga machine in the Sweet 16. Princeton is a different animal, still dangerous. Alabama will be a sizable task, in more ways than one. But you take your chances when Creighton plays like this.

That is, if this Creighton team keeps showing up.

The one you knew was there all along.

They’ve answered the bell. When it mattered most.

