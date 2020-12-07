Shatel: Creighton is set for basketball's greatest stage — but with less 'Phog'

First downs and second guesses with no fans behind the basket:

Pay heed, Creighton. Allen Fieldhouse is a different sort of fun house, complete with ghosts and noise levels that put you in a “Phog.”

But the Jays might get a break from the fog when they visit the 75-year-old museum Tuesday.

No sport is impacted by the home crowd like college basketball. And that makes this pandemic hoops season a fascinating case study.

The lack of attendance could have an enormous effect on games this season. Will it be an equalizer? It’s still early.

The absence of fans has already impacted the site of this week’s Creighton vs. Nebraska game. More on that in a minute.

Now, there will be fans at this unique KU-CU game. Kansas is allowing up to 2,500 fans to attend in the 16,300-seat hoops theater.

But anyone who says that will make a difference has never been to a game at AFH.

I’ve been fortunate to have covered more than 100 games at Allen. It’s my favorite venue in college sports. The place puts you under a spell.