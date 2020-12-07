Shatel: Creighton is set for basketball's greatest stage — but with less 'Phog'

First downs and second guesses with no fans behind the basket:
Pay heed, Creighton. Allen Fieldhouse is a different sort of fun house, complete with ghosts and noise levels that put you in a “Phog.”
But the Jays might get a break from the fog when they visit the 75-year-old museum Tuesday.
No sport is impacted by the home crowd like college basketball. And that makes this pandemic hoops season a fascinating case study.
The lack of attendance could have an enormous effect on games this season. Will it be an equalizer? It’s still early.
The absence of fans has already impacted the site of this week’s Creighton vs. Nebraska game. More on that in a minute.
Now, there will be fans at this unique KU-CU game. Kansas is allowing up to 2,500 fans to attend in the 16,300-seat hoops theater.
But anyone who says that will make a difference has never been to a game at AFH.
I’ve been fortunate to have covered more than 100 games at Allen. It’s my favorite venue in college sports. The place puts you under a spell.
If you care about college basketball, that spell begins as you come down James Naismith Drive — named after the inventor of the game who once coached at KU.
The tradition grabs you as you walk into the old limestone palace. The banners. The waves of blue and red fans. The “Phog” horn used for checking players into the game.
For day games, the sunshine blasts through windows and onto the court. The windows aren’t stained, but it’s a religious experience.
And the noise, always the noise. ESPN called AFH the loudest in college basketball. It’s Cameron Indoor or the Palestra, on steroids.
Visiting coaches learn to keep their teams in the locker room until after the “Rock-Chalk, Jay-Hawk” chant. I’ve seen players melt during that chant. Game over.
Every game is the Super Bowl at AFH, whether it be Missouri or Washburn. The crowd, buoyed by 4,000 students behind the baskets, is the director of the show.
Some opponents get inspired by the place. And that’s one of the beauties of AFH, that it will bring out the best in two teams and conjure an incredible show.
That’s what I was hoping for when I saw the Big East-Big 12 series put this natural match together.
It’s a top-10 game, one that could figure into postseason tournament seeding, whatever that means this year.
Marcus Zegarowski and his mates have played in their share of top venues in the Big East. They won’t flinch. Throw in the Mitch Ballock homecoming, and this one could be masterpiece theater.
It still should be, but Creighton won’t have to navigate the decibels from 16,000 Kansas crazies. That should be a good thing for the Jays. But how much?
At least we’re getting a game. That’s the main point in this season, which has already been impacted by the pandemic.
Enjoy the show. The players will be there. And this stage never disappoints.
» This Friday, the Nebraska-Creighton hoops rivalry will resume at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Wait. Isn’t it NU’s turn to host?
Yes. But as Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen explained, Jays coach Greg McDermott and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg talked and CU offered to host again as neither school is allowing fans to attend.
“The big issue was we played here last year in front of 18,000,” Rasmussen said. “And this year would have been played (in Lincoln) in front of no fans, then back in Omaha next year in front of 18,000 fans. So we decided to switch it.”
Who says there can’t be a spirit of cooperation in a rivalry?
» OK, so could Creighton turn those tables on Kansas? If this Tuesday game is as good as we think, would KU coach Bill Self agree to make a return trip to Omaha?
“It’s a possibility,” Rasmussen said. “Bill loves Omaha. He always says it’s his favorite (NCAA) tournament site. He’s always had an interest. We just haven’t gotten it done.”
I would think a trip to Omaha during a season when the NCAA tournament is scheduled here would make all the sense in the world for the Jayhawks.
» Well done, Cameron Jurgens. If we can point out the weeks when things don’t go well, we can point out the good times, too.
» Heard some complaining about how Nebraska won at Purdue on Saturday. Don’t do it.
No, it wasn’t pretty but Husker fans should never apologize for winning. Especially now.
When NU has more penalties and mistakes and loses to other Big Ten teams, do they complain? Nope.
» According to the Austin American-Statesman, Urban Meyer has turned down overtures from Texas about replacing coach Tom Herman — who still has the job.
Meyer cited health reasons for not returning to coaching, but maybe the Texas job isn’t his cup of tea. Maybe it’s not that good of a job, period.
» Meyer, who has excelled as a Fox studio analyst, was railing last week about how the Heisman Trophy should not be voted on until after the playoffs. A large segment of the press box has been saying that for years.
In fact, I can still hear the scribe in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl press box tell me he should have voted for Tommie Frazier — after watching Frazier gallop over the Florida Gators.
» Theresa Bubak, daughter-in-law of legendary Nebraska high school coach Dale Bubak, reports that the coach passed away on Saturday.
Bubak coached football and track at Hayes County, St. Paul, Hayes Center and Tekamah. His Hayes Center track teams won five straight state championships from 1968-72, he was a state meet official for 40 years and is in the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.
Rest in peace, Coach.
» I know there are Nebraskans who have argued whether certain Husker football or volleyball victories were more significant. I’ve heard them.
Well, The World-Herald team has turned that debate into our latest book: “Husker History: The 25 Most Important Games.”
The book is $29.95 and can be purchased at the OWH store. Yes, I participated in the rankings. No, I can’t give away the ending. Enjoy.
» As I pointed out last week, I have nothing against Baker Mayfield. I just wondered why he’s in so many commercials.
Well, astute reader Joe Evans reminds that there is a good reason to root for Mayfield: his wife, Emily, is an Omaha native and grad of Omaha Westside. Apparently Emily is active on social media and strongly defended her hubby to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
Well now, there’s another reason to be a fan.
» One more and I’m outta here: I’ve heard of coaches in the press box. Been known to call a play or two myself.
This one’s for the real coach in the press box: Sandy Buda, the former football coach at UNO and the Omaha Beef, and long ago a member of Pepper Rodgers’ staff at Kansas.
Buda now works part-time with MECA, and we see him in the media centers at TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center.
Last week, after writing about Nebraska tight end Jim McFarland’s play against KU in a 1969 game, Buda approached me to tell the story of the game. He said Kansas coaches used the play to help inspire the “uncatchable pass” rule in football.
Buda is a natural storyteller and he likes hanging out with writers. That’s old-school.
He even waited around to keep the elevator going for this late-writing scribe last week after Creighton-UNO basketball.
Think Scott Frost or Greg McDermott would have done that?
