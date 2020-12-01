Shatel: Creighton is the kind of team fans dream to see live — in a season where they can't

Mostly, there is Zegarowski, the leading man and engine to this team. He looks the same. Can he possibly be better?

We may soon see. You’d never know the junior point guard is coming off knee surgery. Zegarowski flowed up and down the court, and he hasn’t forgotten how to paint. He had 11 assists on Tuesday, at times looking effortless in dialing up teammates for open shots.

The only question for the Z man will be can a point guard with so many other scoring options win Big East Player of the Year? When he’s the best dude on the floor, yes.

Of course, all that is for later. We don’t know what kind of a Big East season, or regular season, we’re going to get. It could be an obstacle course with plenty of distractions.

On Tuesday, Creighton looked ready to handle that — and all the weighty expectations being placed on their backs.

They look the part of a top 10 team that many are going to pick to make a deep run in the NCAA bubble tourney. Maybe be one of the last four in the bubble.

Whatever lies ahead, Creighton picked a great time to have a veteran club.