Shatel: Creighton is the kind of team fans dream to see live — in a season where they can't

We’re reporting live from the hockey press box at CHI Health Center, where Marcus Zegarowski moves pretty well for an ant.
From high atop the new media perch for Creighton basketball games, you can see forever.
All the way to Indianapolis.
That’s where the NCAA will hold the 2021 tournament bubble, when the Jays can handle some unfinished business.
That’s for March or April. We’re a long, strange road from that.
Very strange.
Pandemic college hoops has its own brand of bizarre, which was on display Tuesday afternoon.
Creighton thumped crosstown rival UNO, 94-67, in a game that would have been a major local event, at all the appropriate decibel levels.
The place would have been packed and jumping as Greg McDermott’s veteran team pumped in shot after shot.
But it’s college hoops’ turn for the new normal, and I got a taste of that as I walked in the building.
After parking in an empty 10th Street garage, I walked in the side doors to the arena.
The main concourse, which would have been crammed with Jays fans in blue, was empty.
No beer stands. The stand for garlic fries was shut down.
The Lexus Club was dark and quiet, with the large door shut tight.
Other than a smattering of CU family members behind the bench, there were 17,000 empty gray seats.
There were some game-day touches. As the Jays ran onto the court, public address announcer Jake Ryan implored the crowd to “stand and cheer for the White and Blue” as the fight song blared.
Loud music was played during time outs. Nobody danced.
During one time out, CU showed images of Creighton fans dancing and hamming it up for the cameras from old games while the Sugarhill Gang song “Apache” played around the arena.
Creighton has one of the great game atmospheres in college basketball. But on this day, they were replaced by the sweet sounds of basketball.
The thump of the ball. Shoes screeching. Coaches and teammates shouting instructions.
The sounds you hear at a practice or scrimmage.
They could have played this one in the old Creighton gym. Is it FS1 compatible?
UNO didn’t get the full CHI Health Center experience. But the Mavs got more than enough.
Creighton has come out for the 2020-21 season in Big East form. It’s very impressive.
The Jays have had several COVID cases already. Missed a tournament in South Dakota last week.
After having COVID steal their glory last March, the Jays didn’t get a summer together to work on championship chemistry.
During the last month, COVID limited the number of practices and reps their vets could have. Then came an 11-point win over North Dakota State, sprinkled with rust, in their opener on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Jays picked up where they left off from their Big East title-clinching win over Seton Hall last March 7.
There were six Creighton players in double figures. They shot 57 percent from the field, 50 from behind the arc.
They let it fly up and down the court, the break and transition baskets flowing like old times, often off defense.
Damien Jefferson and Christian Bishop are looking to score more. Denzel Mahoney is already filling the scoring shoes of Ty-Shon Alexander.
Freshman big man Ryan Kalkbrenner already looks like he belongs. Antwann Jones looks like the perfect 6-6 chess piece for McDermott’s offense, shooting three’s and taking physical drives to the hoop.
Mostly, there is Zegarowski, the leading man and engine to this team. He looks the same. Can he possibly be better?
We may soon see. You’d never know the junior point guard is coming off knee surgery. Zegarowski flowed up and down the court, and he hasn’t forgotten how to paint. He had 11 assists on Tuesday, at times looking effortless in dialing up teammates for open shots.
The only question for the Z man will be can a point guard with so many other scoring options win Big East Player of the Year? When he’s the best dude on the floor, yes.
Of course, all that is for later. We don’t know what kind of a Big East season, or regular season, we’re going to get. It could be an obstacle course with plenty of distractions.
On Tuesday, Creighton looked ready to handle that — and all the weighty expectations being placed on their backs.
They look the part of a top 10 team that many are going to pick to make a deep run in the NCAA bubble tourney. Maybe be one of the last four in the bubble.
Whatever lies ahead, Creighton picked a great time to have a veteran club.
“If I had to get through this with seven freshmen, I think it would be incredibly challenging,” McDermott said. “It’s incredibly challenging anyway, but it’s easier when you have some veteran guys who understand what it takes.”
The timing, though, stinks for the fans.
This is the kind of team college hoops fans dream of watching. You don’t get elite teams that stay together. This one, save for Alexander, did.
This would have been the most anticipated and hyped Creighton season in years. Instead, we weren’t sure if there would be a season.
Every Creighton home game is an event, but this season the lights would have been brighter, the shows all bigger.
The crowds would have packed the bars and downtown Omaha scene. Now? There are no crowds.
This is the kind of team that puts you in your seat by tipoff and keeps you there until the last second. You don’t want to miss a thing.
This is the kind of team you bring your kids to see so you can say, “Watch Zegarowski, watch Jefferson. That’s how you play the game.”
The kind of team you want to see in person, the kind of team you want to experience first-hand.
Now maybe the pandemic will subside, and fans will be allowed to CU games at some point. It doesn’t look likely, not anytime soon.
That’s the cruel twist to this season.
It’s been said before, with football, and it bears repeating: At least there will be a season. Enjoy every game. It’s a blessing.
There’s nothing promised on the road ahead, not the games at Kansas or Nebraska, not a full Big East slate or a Big East tournament.
It’s a good thing this Creighton group hung that Big East banner last year. Now, will they get the chance at the Creighton Holy Grail later in March?
This team already looks capable, but again, there’s a long, strange road ahead.
Enjoy every moment of it, no matter where your view.
