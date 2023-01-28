Shatel: Creighton proves they've found their identity after knocking out Xavier — defense

As the never-ending winter raged outside, Omaha was a city frozen in time.

But inside the CHI Health Center, I swear you could hear ukulele’s and palm trees swaying.

And 18,277 collective Creighton voices saying, “This is the team we expected all along, the team we saw back in Maui in November.”

That was the prevailing sentiment after Creighton punched out 13th-ranked Xavier on Saturday, 84-67, although there was one dissenting opinion.

It’s not what you think.

“We’re better than where we were in Maui,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.

How about that? The Jays not only recovered their lost identity from the islands. They’re creating a new one.

Creighton used its first regular-season appearance on CBS in 20 years to show the nation what it already knew.

The Jays are one of the top teams in the Big East. This is a group capable of winning the Big East tournament.

And going deep, deep into the NCAA Tournament.

But first the Big East pre-season favorite had to take down the Big East leader.

It was an either-or Saturday. The Jays could either insert themselves into the Big East race with 10 games left. Or fall three games behind the X Men and fight for survival.

Creighton went all-in. And it was the way the Jays did it that had everyone buzzing.

In the biggest game of the year, CU played its best game of the year.

But it had nothing to do with five starters in double figures or shooting percentages (56.7 and 38.1 from three).

It had everything to do with holding the Big East’s top scoring team to its lowest score since Xavier lost to Duke, 71-64, on Nov. 25.

That team in Maui could fill up the hole. But it gave up 87 to Arkansas and then 81 to Arizona.

This team that Jays fans and the nation saw on Saturday is the team Mac hoped to see all along at this point of the season.

“Defensively, we’re better,” McDermott said.

“Baylor (Scheierman) has gained an understanding of what we do and how we do it. Three of those guys (Arthur Kaluma, Trey Alexander, Ryan Nembhard) were five games into their sophomore season.

“So they’re learning and growing as well in a different role with different expectations. We stayed together during that tough time (with) a lot of people thinking the house was burning down.

“We’re getting better. We've got a long way to go. We put ourselves back in the conversation.”

Sean Miller’s return to Xavier this season has been a huge success. The Pittsburgh native brings a toughness. And the X Men have been the Big East’s toughest bunch.

But on Saturday, they were out-toughed by the program that gets labeled as the finesse team.

Beautiful basketball? That’s Nembhard locking down Souley Boum (16.8) to two points. That’s CU with eight blocks and four steals.

That’s the Jays with 48 points in the paint, not just a fireworks show outside the line.

Creighton can overwhelm with offense. It doesn’t take much for the snowball to get rolling, especially at home.

But when the Jays beat you with defense, that’s a sit-up-and-take-notice moment for the rest of the Big East.

Miller called Creighton "the best defensive team in the Big East." The Jays were on Saturday.

“They looked the best they’ve looked all year,” said Nick Bahe, the Fox college hoops analyst who called the game for Westwood One.

“The totality of what they did on both ends of the court was just off the charts today. They finally had some teeth to their defense.

“That Arkansas game (Maui) was more of a scoring contest. Today I thought there was a little grit to their teeth.”

But this is no time to smile.

Creighton (13-8) has 10 games left. There’s two with last-place Georgetown and two with suddenly vulnerable Villanova. Return trips to Seton Hall and St. John’s, who the Jays already beat handily.

A five-game stretch beginning on Feb. 8 will likely tell the tale: at Seton Hall, UConn at home, at Providence and St. John’s and Marquette in Omaha.

The Jays (7-3) are a game-and-a-half behind Xavier, Marquette (9-2) and Providence (8-2, plays at Villanova on Sunday) in first place. There’s still plenty of time to catch them and grab a tie for the title.

But they’re going to need help.

And the Creighton team we saw on Saturday is going to have to show up the rest of the season.

Do you trust that?

Creighton, buoyed by the freshmen trio, went 7-2 last year in February. This year, they take a four-game win streak into February.

But they can’t have the typical hiccups on the road.

We’ll see if they learned some lessons from a season when their 6-0 start quickly turned to 9-8.

Bahe acknowledged that not having a healthy Ryan Kalkbrenner was a culprit. But he hinted at something else, too.

“In some ways, and it didn’t feel like it at the time, but maybe the six-game losing streak will be a blessing in disguise,” Bahe said.

“There are two ways to handle (big) expectations: totally embrace them or stiff-arm them. This team chose to embrace them. They talked about the Final Four.

“Which is fine. But sometimes a little humble pie can serve you well.

“I think these guys now understand that their margin for error is maybe not as big as they thought. That’s what you’re looking at now.”

What we saw on Saturday is that basketball, just like its good friend winter, is a long season.

For Creighton, that's been a good thing.

