Happy 10th Birthday, New Big East.

As a present, we’re going to take the “New” off the name.

On a Big East Saturday in downtown Omaha, in the smoking cauldron of a Creighton-Connecticut game, we saw Big East basketball, period.

It’s wild. It’s intense. It’s beautiful.

It was two teams playing a high-level basketball game, the kind of quality stuff you usually see in extreme late March.

It was UConn coach Danny Hurley and Creighton students jawing before halftime. Somewhere, Rollie Massimino approves.

It was a tennis match of emotions, big rebounds and bigger shots that came down to a toe.

After UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made a desperate three to seemingly tie the game with three seconds left, replay noticed Hawkins’ toe grazing the three-point line.

Two points.

And the crowd blew the lid off the cauldron.

“If you want to capture Big East basketball in 40 minutes, that was it,” said Jays coach Greg McDermott.

Yes sir, this was classic Big East, circa 2023.

This isn’t John Thompson’s Big East anymore. Not Jim Calhoun’s Big East. Nor Jay Wright’s Big East. Coach Clooney is somewhere tanning.

The Big East is up for any takers.

And that’s what made Saturday’s match so delicious. It was Old Money vs. New Money.

That’s the backdrop that has made Creighton-UConn a budding rivalry. Certainly, for the two fan bases.

The Huskies, who left the league in 2013 and rejoined in 2019, are a Big East blue blood. They’ve won the regular-season title 10 times, the conference tourney seven. Madison Square Garden is UConn country.

But in the first nine seasons in the Big East, CU has made it to the league tourney final three times and won a share of the 2020 regular-season title.

And now, please look at the current Big East standings.

Marquette, which joined in 2005, is in first place at 12-3, a half game ahead of Xavier and Creighton at 11-3.

Old Money Providence, which blinked with a loss at St. John’s on Saturday, is at 10-4.

While Villanova (seven league crowns since 2013) figures out life after Wright, the Big East is up for grabs.

Big East Senior Associate Commissioner John Paquette, who attended the game, wasn’t complaining.

“Both coaches said in their post-game remarks what a typical Big East game this was,” said Paquette, who has been with the Big East since 1990.

“It was fair (in 2013) to wonder, even after the first year or so, how they (the new teams) were going to do. And certainly the “new” schools have more than carried their weight.

“They were already good programs, already NCAA-type programs. They’ve come to the Big East, and we think they’ve been able to take advantage of the affiliation.”

Translation: The Big East is in great shape.

Now, about these last three weeks.

The top four teams all have games against each other.

It’s going to be compelling theater.

Villanova has carried the flag well for the “new” Big East the last 10 years, won two national titles, offered national credibility.

But this kind of Big East is better for the league, with multiple teams scrambling at the top for the league title and NCAA tourney position.

For Creighton, the final six games start at Providence, which will be in a dandy mood after Saturday’s loss.

But Saturday showed the Jays are prepared.

They didn’t overwhelm with offense. They scored 56 points and that was the kind of game UConn coach Danny Hurley wanted.

The story of this Creighton team is that its defense can carry the day, any day. And though UConn got 18 offensive rebounds and multiple second shots, CU’s defense held firm.

And while Ryan Kalkbrenner wasn’t great against Adama Sanogo, he came back and made two stellar defensive plays to help his team win.

Trey Alexander keeps coming up big. Creighton keeps finding ways to win. This is a team molding into a team that can win any kind of game, big ones, too.

Just don’t ask them who’s leading the Big East.

“I don’t know where we’re at,” said senior Baylor Scheierman. “Just got to take them one at a time, can’t look ahead or anything.”

That’s life in the Big East. Same as it ever was.

