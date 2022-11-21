Shatel: Creighton vs. Arkansas could have a big impact on March Madness

First downs and second guesses:

It’s approximately 185 miles from Omaha to Kansas City, Mo.

From Fayetteville, Ark., it’s 220 miles to KCMO.

What does it mean?

It means there could be more on the line than bragging rights tonight when Creighton meets Arkansas in the cozy little Hawaiian barn called the Lahaina Civic Center.

This might just be a tiebreaker.

It’s always dangerous to look ahead to March when it’s Thanksgiving week on the hardwood. But it’s less so with a marvelous team like Creighton.

The Maui Jim Invitational has a long tradition of inviting college basketball’s best and letting them sort who’s who and who’s not.

CU and Arkansas both look like contenders for a high seed come NCAA tourney time. When the Basketball Committee starts its seeding process, head-to-head is a nice chip to have.

But in this case, there’s also the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City to consider.

It will host one of the four regional finals. And it’s about equal driving distance from Arkansas and Creighton.

That is, for the legions of fans from each school that will fill the Sprint and give their team a home court edge with the Final Four on the line.

When the NCAA committee puts the top seeds in different brackets, they tend to use geography as a guide. Where is the closest site to the school? It’s a reward for a deserving season.

Imagine 10,000 or more Creighton fans on a caravan to KC in March. It’s not crazy.

Coaches and players, of course, take one day in paradise at a time. Looking ahead is my job. And I’m only too happy to oblige.

Jays' biggest game?

When the Maui bracket was released, I thought Arkansas would be the biggest game of CU’s season.

Don’t look now, but Texas thumped Arkansas by 30 in an exhibition game. And the Jays head down to Austin to play the No. 4 Longhorns Dec. 1.

When CU gets popped in the mouth

We found out Monday what would happen when Creighton got popped in the mouth.

The Jays composed themselves at halftime, doubled down on defense, cut out the turnovers and shot and put on a sharp shooting display with all five starters in double figures.

The tests get tougher. But that was a good start.

Omahans in the tropics

Good day for Omaha.

Jay Bilas notes the “ridiculously nice people” of Omaha, spies Kyle Peterson and drops a reference to Lost Rail Golf Club.

It appeared many fans left balmy Omaha for the tropics.

Good call.

Travelling Jays

Meanwhile, the traveling Jays have one home game (Nebraska) in the next five weeks.

Maui.

Austin.

Las Vegas.

Looks like a sports writer made out their schedule.

Nebraska's coaching search

The basketball was a nice diversion from a Nebraska coaching search that’s still quiet.

National media types like Bruce Feldman (Athletic) are saying Matt Rhule is likely taking a breather before his next building project and waiting to see what’s open next year.

My take: If Trev Alberts' pick is still coaching, it won’t be announced on Saturday — when most coaches still have games. It will be Sunday or next week.

Or, after the conference championship games Dec. 3.

Hmmm.

Krause to Hall of Fame

Cedar Bluffs, Neb. — population 610 — has sent a native son to the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jerry Krause — not the former Chicago Bills general manager — entered the college basketball hall in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday night.

He went in with a star-studded class including Roy Williams and Lon Kruger.

Krause went in as a contributor after a long career as a small college coach and long-time member of the NCAA Rules Committee.

After 17 successful seasons as head coach at Eastern Washington, Krause moved to Gonzaga in 1985. For the next 20 years, he helped build the Zags’ basketball machine as director of operations.

He also was on the NCAA committee that voted in the three-point line and shot clock in the 1980’s.

During a zoom interview on Monday, Krause called it “very humbling” and recalled sneaking into the lone gym in Cedar Bluffs as a youth and practicing while trying not to be discovered.

It’s a terrific honor. Congrats on a career well-played, Jerry.

On Robinson and McCaffrey

Sorry to see Wan’Dale Robinson’s terrific rookie season with the New York Giants end on a sour note.

Robinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against the Lions on Sunday.

It happened on a day when he caught nine passes for 100 yards — both season highs. Robinson finished with 23 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Did Scott Frost really use him as a running back?

Meanwhile, Luke McCaffrey — having moved voluntarily to receiver at Rice — leads the Owls with 51 catches for 656 yards and six touchdowns.

Wisconsin's new coach

The Milwaukee Journal reports that Jim Leonhard is in line to get the Wisconsin coaching job after the Minnesota game on Saturday.

Who says beating Nebraska isn’t a big deal?

Fun days for Creighton

Men’s basketball in Maui.

Women’s basketball rolling up the rankings.

Men’s soccer upsets No. 1 Washington in the NCAA tournament.

Fun days down on 19th Street.

One more and I’m outta here

Congrats to Stu Pospisil, long-time World-Herald golf writer, for winning the Nebraska Golf Association’s Virgil A. Parker Special Recognition Award.

The award recognizes contributions to the game of golf in Nebraska. It’s well-deserved and certainly appreciated by Pospisil, who is old enough to have shared a press box or tee box with the late Parker, a former Lincoln Journal-Star sports editor.

I assume this means Stu’s handicap will be going down.