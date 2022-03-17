Shatel: Creighton's fight was on full display in Jays' win over San Diego State

What exactly did we witness Thursday night?

If there has ever been a more courageous Creighton men's basketball performance, I can’t believe it.

If there was ever a gutsier team in blue, I haven’t seen it.

If there was ever a bigger win for the Creighton program, I can’t imagine it.

Creighton 72, San Diego State 69.

The season, drenched in sweat, rolls on.

The Bluejays won an NCAA tournament game that at times they had no right to win, no reason to think it could happen.

They fell behind the Aztecs early and chased them down, bucket by bucket, rebound by rebound, stop by stop.

Down nine with 3:51 to play, they kept scratching and clawing. That’s all this team knows.

They turned up the defense. Then two free throws. A 3-pointer. And a couple of baskets, including one with Trey Alexander with 11 seconds left.

They got it to overtime. Went to their corner. Came out at the bell.

Then with 2:42 to play in the extra period, the fighter was knocked to the canvas.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot warrior, collapsed to the floor holding his left knee. He was in tremendous pain. He was helped off the floor.

But just as the count got to seven, eight ... the fighter stood up.

The Jays were aided by a number of San Diego State missed free throws. A crucial one came with 2:05 left and SDSU up 69-66.

Then Alexander took over.

A jumper. A three-point play, layup and free throw. A defensive rebound. And a near-highlight defensive play where Alexander dived out of bounds and just missed saving a ball to teammate Arthur Kaluma.

Since Ryan Nembhard’s injury, we’ve seen Alexander grow by the game, by the week.

It’s an amazing thing to watch, as the young Jays absorb the blows and the lessons and keep delivering.

On a night for defense and bruises and guts, the Jays made 25 of 56 shots and 2 of 14 from 3-point range. But this wasn’t about offense. It was about defense and nerves and guts.

Creighton showed it has plenty.

Now the moments and opponents get bigger. Assuming it’s Kansas on Saturday, that will be a tall order. Especially if Kalkbrenner is unable to play.

But the fighter doesn’t care. The fighter will answer the bell. It’s what he does. And does well.

