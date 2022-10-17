Shatel: Creighton's highest ever preseason ranking is the perfect position for the Jays

First downs and second guesses:

The ride to history begins with history: No. 9 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Creighton's first preseason top 10 is the perfect position for a men’s basketball program that is loaded but has made one NCAA Sweet 16 since 1974.

The Jays and their fans can quibble about where the team should be ranked. But it’s not where you start in the preseason poll that matters.

It’s where you finish in the NCAA tournament selection process.

On that NCAA bracket board the second week of March, the Jays want to be in the top eight.

That would give them a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the tournament — which would be the program’s highest seed. And increase their chances for the deepest run in school history.

The AP poll shows that the Jays’ path is set up to get them there.

Starting on Thanksgiving week in the Maui Jim Invitational, CU will play No. 25 Texas Tech. Win that, and the next opponent is likely No. 10 Arkansas.

Waiting on the other side of the bracket could be No. 17 Arizona and No. 19 San Diego State.

Besides the cool silver trophy, the Maui Jim winner is going to get a lot of love come seeding time.

The week after Maui, the Jays play at Texas, which checks in at No. 12 in the poll.

Creighton will get ample time to build a case in the always-tough Big East, where No. 16 Villanova awaits without Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright.

A Big East regular-season title, or a conference tourney championship, would likely clinch a first or second line in the bracket for the Jays.

Bracketology in October? It’s going to be that kind of year on the Hilltop.

Big East media day

Big East media day is Tuesday in New York City and the Jays should be picked to win the league by the coaches.

Sure, Villanova always gets the love, but the coaches also know that Wright is that good. And Coach GQ is hanging out at Phillies and Eagles games these days.

Rankings won't go to Jays' heads

If you think all of this will go to the Jays’ heads, well, don’t count on it.

I watched practice last Tuesday. Yes, one practice. On Oct. 11.

CU scrimmaged for 30 minutes and it was as intense, if not more, than any Big East game.

It was extremely physical. Bodies were flying around, players diving head-first for loose balls, defense was in-your-face. The pace was frenetic.

The mood was anything but entitlement. It was ultra competitive, but that’s going to be how players get playing time.

The exclamation point came when 7-1 junior Ryan Kalkbrenner took a pass at the free throw line, took one giant step and posterized a teammate with a vicious slam dunk.

The season is still three weeks away. But these guys don't look like they're going to ease up.

Outland Trophy Semi-Finalists

It’s that time of year already. The Football Writers Association of America will announce the Outland Trophy Semi-Finalists at the annual reception Nov. 16 at the Legends Patio and Grill.

The Outland Trophy Dinner is Jan. 11 at the Hilton Omaha Downtown.

This year’s Tom Osborne Legacy winner is Barry Alvarez.

Jordan Davis, last year’s Outland winner, is picking up more playing time with the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line. Davis played 22 snaps, with one tackle, against Dallas on Sunday night.

Pets hit us right in the heart

Thanks to all for the responses on my dog, Charley.

The reader reaction was overwhelming and I shouldn’t be surprised.

Our wonderful pets hit us right in the heart.

One more and I’m outta here

Last call for your memories or stories about the Kansas City-Omaha Kings here in Omaha from 1972-75. I’m putting together a column for Sunday.

And I have one more question: Is there anything around town — a poster or sign or anything — that says the NBA once lived here? I have not seen it.