Shatel: Creighton's Jim Flanery is now coaching in the land of giants

This was the most Flan moment ever.

And we shouldn’t be surprised. Except Jim Flanery has the stage now. His Creighton women’s basketball team has the spotlight.

Last team standing in the state, the only team still putting on a uniform, still in the NCAA Sweet 16.

And Flan just came off one of his biggest wins, over Iowa with Carver-Hawkeye packed to the rafters, on ABC national TV.

Now the local cameras were at Sokol Arena and if Flan was ever going to strut, ever act like the smartest guy in the room, the big shot, this was it.

Instead, he told the pants story.

Before leaving for Iowa last week, Flan packed two pairs of pants for the trip. Two games. Flan, a positive thinker.

But when he got to Iowa City and tried to put on a pair of black pants, they didn’t fit.

He had packed his wife’s black pants by accident.

I wonder if Geno Auriemma or Dawn Staley has a pants story. And if they’d share it with the media the week of the biggest game of their career.

That’s Flanery. And that’s why he’s beloved from here to his hometown of Guthrie Center, Iowa.

The greatest coach CU women’s hoops has had is the aw-shucks everyman. And even now, with the Fighting Flan’s two wins away from the Final Four and coaching in the land of giants, he’s still making us feel like he’s one of us.

That’s what makes him endearing, if not necessarily a celebrity.

Flanery doesn’t care about the last part. But he’s also got a program to sell.

And the veteran coach knows timing is everything.

CU women’s hoops has a good tradition, with teams that compete and win. It goes back through Connie Yori and Bruce Rasmussen.

But the Jays have played in the long shadow of the men’s basketball machine.

And now, there’s coach Kirsten Bernthal-Booth’s volleyball winner.

For the last decade, women’s basketball coaches and enthusiasts have watched as high school, club and college volleyball programs have supplanted basketball on the food chain.

And, in many cases, they’re doing it with former basketball players — who find volleyball the more appealing option.

It starts at the top. Nebraska and Creighton volleyball win and win big. They draw big crowds. It’s hip.

“We’ve certainly lost traction to volleyball, especially in this state,” Flanery said. “All my friends that have good athletes, their daughters play basketball and specialize in volleyball.”

It’s not an adversarial thing. At Nebraska, volleyball coach John Cook and basketball coach Amy Williams have a good relationship and communicate often.

So, too, does Flanery and Bernthal-Booth. In fact, Bernthal-Booth has promoted the idea of girls playing both sports.

She has campaigned publicly for local high school girls basketball teams to move their district games off of President’s Day — which is a huge day for club volleyball. Bernthal-Booth says many girls basketball players skip the games to play volleyball in the big club tourneys.

Those efforts are worthwhile. But you know what would be more effective?

The basketball teams showing they can win like volleyball wins.

Flanery has thought about it. He’s ready to expand his approach to take advantage of this run.

“Maybe this is the right time,” Flanery said.

For instance, since UConn joined the Big East, Flanery has been hesitant to play the giant in a big setting like the CHI Health Center.

“We’re going to have a really good team coming back,” Flanery said. “Maybe it’s time to play UConn at the CHI Health Center.”

What about Nebraska, too — like the volleyball teams do?

“I’d be open to it,” Flanery said. “If you’re only going to get 4,000-5,000, I’m not sure it’s worth it. If you could fill up the lower bowl, get eight, nine, 10,000, I would do it.”

And social media. And NIL. Flanery is all for it. The world keeps changing, and now that the Jays have taken this big step, the coach wants to go all in.

“With social media, your players are more recognizable,” he said.

“Even talking to some of our older fans, it’s amazing how much they know about Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard. If they start to get to know Emma Ronsiek and Molly Mogensen and Lauren Jensen on a similar level, they would find that they would want to be as plugged into our program.”

There are other ways to pump up women’s basketball in this area. One, Flanery said, would be to do away with the home courts for the first two NCAA tournament games.

How about the first two rounds of the NCAA tourney in Omaha?

“I think we should do what the men do,” Flanery said. “If you just went to Des Moines, and said Iowa and Iowa State are both in Des Moines, you’re going to sell out the building and it’s not a home court.

“Or take eight teams to Kansas City or Dallas and make sure the local teams are there.”

The time is right for a shift. Women’s college hoops used to be a small, closed shop. A handful of teams won the championship.

Slowly, the pool of new teams in the Sweet 16 and even Final Four has expanded. And Flanery thinks the transfer portal will keep promoting parity.

“Realistically it may vary from four to six to eight teams, with maybe five of them with a chance to win a national championship,” Flanery said.

“But from six to 40, there’s not much difference anymore.”

The Jays have to go through traditional contender Iowa State. And then probably perennial power South Carolina.

But CU didn’t get here by backing down. This is their moment.

And whatever Flanery packs in his suitcase, it’s going to include courage and poise and good basketball.

“I love Flan,” Bernthal-Booth said. “He’s like the best human being in the whole world. He has the best perspective. He’s talked me off the ledge.

“People ask me who my mentor is. Flan is at the top of the list.”

Good to see him on top, in the spotlight. He won’t blink.

