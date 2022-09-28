Shatel: Creighton's never won a D-I national championship. So what? Go for it Jays

The Hype Train is leaving the station. All aboard.

Conductor Jay Bilas will collect your ticket.

“Creighton is a Final Four caliber team,” Bilas told an audience at Omaha Creighton Prep earlier this week.

And nobody in the audience gasped when Bilas said it. There was no laughter.

This is a preseason like no other in Creighton men's basketball history. That’s based on a team that appears to be like no other.

All aboard.

CU sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard has said, “We’re trying to go all the way and win the whole thing. I have no doubt we can do it.”

Sophomore guard Trey Alexander echoed that, saying, “The goal for us this year is, without a doubt, a national championship.”

This is a school that has never won a Division I national title in any sport. A basketball program that has been to the Sweet 16 once (2021) since 1974.

So what? So, go for it, Jays.

You can’t predict a Final Four or NCAA title. It’s too hard. Too many things have to fall into place.

But it’s a lot easier if you have the dream.

“I’d like to win a national championship, too,” said Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott.

“I like the way they’re thinking. But we have a lot of work to do before we get to that point.

“You want them to have goals. You want them to have dreams. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. You have to back that up. If you’re going to talk, you better put the work in.”

Mac knows that CU might start out ranked in the top five, or higher. He knows that experts are always looking for an edgy preseason pick for the Final Four to make them look smart and they might take the Jays.

Moreover, the coach knows he’s got the team this year.

When a coach allows his players to publicly state lofty goals, it means he knows they’re good enough to back up the talk.

There was a symmetry to Bilas’ appearance at the Prep Sports Night on Monday. Hours earlier in Omaha, Creighton had their first official practice.

You can accuse the ESPN college hoops analyst of playing to the crowd. But after the event, Bilas reiterated his confidence in the Jays.

“Having so many players back from a team I thought was Elite Eight worthy last year — I think they’re Final Four caliber,” Bilas said.

“With (Baylor) Scheierman coming in, that adds a new dimension to them. Ryan Nembhard is a great point guard. And Arthur Kaluma is going to be a star.

“They have so many good players. They’re really hard to guard because all of their players are so skilled. They can all shoot and they are smart passers.

“Their offense is a joy to watch. The teams I like to watch the most offensively are Gonzaga and Creighton. It’s next-level stuff.”

Bilas has no problem with the Jays thinking they are ready for the next level. Embrace the moment, he says.

“I’m one of those who thinks how can you achieve it if you don’t believe it?” Bilas said. “Maybe if you say it enough you start to believe it.

“It’s not like a fairy tale. They’re capable of it. Having that in mind ... it’s really hard to win a national championship.

“But I’m not a big believer in (saying) “let’s see what happens, we’ll do our best.’ You’ve probably heard countless times where a team will have the Final Four sign up in their locker room, “Destination Houston” or something. It’s no different than that.

“I like that attitude.”

Winning at that highest level is a trickier proposition. Ask Gonzaga.

It helps to have a high seed, favorable matchups, hitting your shots and staying healthy. CU has struggled to do the latter over the years.

This year’s team might be different. It has an abundance of talent and depth.

And the schedule that might help set it all up.

CU’s nonconference schedule should provide enough big-time challenges to keep the Jays sharp and interested until Big East play.

After starting with four games at home, Creighton flies to Maui for a three-game tournament loaded with top teams, including Arkansas, Arizona, Texas Tech and Ohio State.

The Jays later play at Texas and then BYU and Arizona State in Las Vegas. But it’s the Maui trip that could put the Jays in position in March.

All of those games could mean the difference between a No. 1 and No. 2 seed or No. 3. Particularly if the Jays meet Arkansas in Maui.

“I don’t think losing a game hurts you, but winning a game in that environment really helps you,” said Bilas, who will work the Maui Invitational.

“Those wins hold up over time and they’re actually magnified over time. You look back over the history of the Maui tournament, teams that win it are Final Four teams and national championship teams.

“It’s Final Exam in November. It’s a great barometer where you are. And Creighton shouldn’t go into that tournament hoping to win. They can win it.”

Before that there’s a team chemistry to refine and rotations to set. And a few team meetings where the coach can lay down the laws of the preseason.

“As we get closer to Big East media day, and ours, I’ll talk to them about the finer points of dealing with the folks in the media,” McDermott said.

Better be careful around this Bilas fellow, coach. He’s driving the hype train.

“Greg McDermott has done a great job here,” Bilas said. “He’s taking the Creighton program to heights I couldn’t have imagined when he took over.”

Mac has made Creighton a place where you can dream about winning it all. Can they do it? Only one thing is certain about the Hype Train.

It’s going to be a fun ride.