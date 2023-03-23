LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cheer, cheer for old Greg McDermott.

Okay, the Creighton basketball coach isn’t that old. More importantly, Mac isn’t going to Notre Dame.

Was he ever in line? No.

The Notre Dame speculation came up back in January, when Irish coach Mike Brey announced he was stepping down. McDermott’s name came up in national media reports.

Then, two weeks ago, the South Bend Tribune reported that Mac or his agent had “reached out” to Notre Dame.

The speculation reached a fever pitch this week as Creighton boosters expressed their concerns to me about the coach leaving. And it was all over Twitter. Oh my.

In the end, the job went to Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, an Indiana native.

On Thursday, the eve of his team’s Sweet 16 match-up with Princeton, Mac told me he was never involved with ND or had contact with anyone from the school.

Did his agent float the story? Who knows? This time of year, as coaches come and go, things get pretty murky.

What you can be sure of is that Mac is still the Creighton coach. And he and Jays fans are very glad about that.

Now it’s time for the rest of the country to find out why.

One of the best parts about this Jays’ NCAA run is that the Creighton story is being told. So is the McDermott story.

That’s important. As Shrewsberry’s hiring at Notre Dame was announced, several media reports pronounced it “the right hire” and “the obvious hire.”

Maybe it’s the Hoosier state ties.

Because Shrewsberry is not a better coach or more accomplished than McDermott.

He’s been a head coach two years, going 37-31 at Penn State, including 23-14 this season with a Big 10 tournament runner-up and one NCAA win over Texas A&M. That’s good stuff. At Penn State.

In 13 seasons at Creighton, Mac has won 299 games, with a Big East regular-season title and eight NCAA bids, with two Sweet 16 berths.

Ten years ago, CU was one of the top mid-major programs that was getting bounced in the second round by the likes of Duke, North Carolina and Baylor.

Now Mac’s Machine can play with any of them.

Pure and simple, McDermott is one of the most underrated and undervalued coaches in college basketball.

But that’s changing quickly in real time.

That’s the way of the NCAA tournament. March Madness long has played king maker, crowning the hot coaches and transforming their reputations and careers.

The Big East knows about Mac’s offensive sets and defensive adjustments. Omaha understands the job he’s done upgrading Creighton with a big-time roster.

But the rest of the country got a peek last week as Ryan Nembhard spun Baylor’s defense around on his finger. The passing. The shots. The efficiency and open men.

Mac did some strutting in Denver. And now the stage is grander here at the Yum Center.

A massive audience will watch Friday's Princeton-Creighton game — and will root for the underdog Tigers. Win that, and No. 1 seed Alabama (most likely) awaits.

And then Houston.

“He’s not a self-promoter, that’s where it starts,” said Steve Merfeld, Mac’s long-time assistant to the head coach.

“Mac’s at the highest level right now. The next thing for him is to get that national recognition that he deserves.”

The way to do that is to win on Friday night.

A bump in notoriety awaits the winner. Princeton coach Mitch Henderson, a Princeton man and head coach since 2011, entertained the media on Thursday with an honest, wide-eyed charm.

With a win, Princeton — the classic NCAA tourney underdog — would be the story of the tournament.

But Creighton, the former mid-major that grew up, could be that story, too.

Mac is the perfect person to tell that story. He authored it. He made it happen.

“I get to talk to other coaches,” said Nick Bahe, the Fox Sports analyst who is here as a Jays radio analyst.

“Not every coach compliments their opponent’s head coach. I’m always amazed at how a coach will go out of his way to rave about Greg McDermott.

“The coaching world knows it. I’m not sure the national world knows it the way it should.”

The time now seems right. This is Mac’s most talented team, and it’s finally healthy in March. Last year, both Nembhard and Ryan Kalkbrenner were out.

But now Kalkbrenner is playing at the highest level of his career. Nembhard looks special. The others are following suit.

NCAA deep runs often happen with luck and the right match-ups, but also when everything comes together.

It sure seems that everything Mac has built, and been through, is pointing toward this moment.

And, of course, he’s still here.

There was heavy speculation in the CU community after his boss and good friend Bruce Rasmussen stepped down in 2022 that the coach might be seeking another job.

And in the past year, more and more folks that Mac knew in the athletic department have gone.

But if the coach is uncomfortable or in a hurry to get away, he hasn’t shown it.

He’s still here. He’s still winning. Boosters love him. Fans adore him.

This is Mac’s 13th year at Creighton. That’s a long time for a coach to be in one port. After Dana Altman’s 13th season at CU, he left (for two days) for Arkansas.

Coaches get restless. Fans get restless. It’s life in big-time college sports.

Mac continues to be a perfect-fit for CU and Omaha. He’s happy. There’s a saying in coaching: don’t mess up "happy."

Quietly, McDermott is becoming the all-time Jays coach. He has the most NCAA tourney bids (eight) and wins (eight). With 299 wins, he’s within reach of Altman’s school-leading 327 next season.

And he has the program on the cusp of its highest level in college basketball.

They’ll be on stage Friday night. The team. And the coach.

