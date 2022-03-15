Shatel: Creighton's Ryan Hawkins has earned the right to show what he can do

Ryan Hawkins is up for any challenge. He’s a fighter. Nobody pushes him around.

And nobody puts the Hawk in a corner.

Or at the kid’s table.

Hawkins has three national championship rings from his career at Division II Northwest Missouri State. He won’t flash them — except when necessary.

“I wore them at home for Thanksgiving one time,” Hawkins said. “They had me sitting at the kid’s table, so I had to let all my cousins know the dominance.

“Of course, I have a couple cousins in Med School. The rings don’t mean as much to them when they’re becoming doctors.”

Well, how about the Division I NCAA tournament?

Hawkins, the Creighton senior, will be at the adults’ table on Thursday when he takes the floor at the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

And that’s no slap against Division II basketball. I have a much greater appreciation of the D-2’s now.

Thanks to the Hawk.

Last fall, when I heard Greg McDermott was going to play a transfer from Northwest Missouri State, my initial reaction was, “Huh?”

I can only imagine what Creighton opponents in the Big East must have thought when they did the roster scouting report and saw “Atlantic, Iowa” and “Northwest Missouri State.”

But this observer and many others soon discovered that Hawkins bore a resemblance to the Woody Harrelson character in “White Men Can’t Jump.”

Last December, Hawkins might as well have walked out on the court with a ball cap on backwards, a bar T-shirt and pair of baggy shorts.

Later, he’d be seen off to the side, wearing a wry smile and counting a stack of $20 bills.

Now we know. The small town, small-college kid can play. And how.

He scored 16 points in his first Division I game. He knocked down 25 points against Iowa State, and more than a few Cyclone fans had to be saying, “Who’s the guy from Atlantic?”

A week later, he grabbed the ball at half court and raced toward the other end for a thunder dunk against BYU.

Then, in his Big East initiation, the Hawk swooped in and scored 19 points, with a trio of three-pointers and 11 rebounds to lead a 20-point win over Villanova in Omaha.

He not only looked like he belonged, he had the Wildcats' heads spinning.

There would be ups and downs, good nights and bad. Adjustments made. That’s a basketball season.

But toward the end, Hawkins was over on the side, counting the kudos.

He led Creighton in scoring and rebounding. He led the Big East — and all that big-time talent — in double-doubles.

He made second-team All-Big East but there was a sentiment that he should have been on the first team.

“It’s one of the best stories in college basketball,” said Steve Lavin, the Fox Sports analyst.

“I played Division II. I have a better appreciation for the jump and the contributions Ryan has brought, both offensively and defensively, are as impressive as I’ve seen.”

The best part of this Cinderella tale, though, is how Hawkins changed the narrative and his own title.

He’s a Division I player now.

And it wasn’t that hard. Not a lot of magic involved. A good small-college player who had developed his game over time found a good fit at the highest level.

Then he went out and did his thing.

As the Jays play for legacy this week, the Hawk has already left one.

He was the small-town kid who played six sports and had one offer to play college basketball: from Wayne State.

He knocked on the door at Northwest Missouri enough times for coach Ben McCollum to give a chance on the skinny 6-7 kid.

Hawkins took a big jump after his sophomore year, thanks to working with Zach Schneider, a young assistant coach who taught Hawkins how to use the pick-and-pop.

Hawkins went from averaging 13.9 points to 22.7 his junior year and 22.6 his senior year. He made 170 three-pointers combined in those two years.

“The switch happened at the right time for me, being 6-7, shooting outside and being able to stretch the floor,” Hawkins said.

After last season he normally would have been looking for a job. But he had the extra year of eligibility from COVID-19.

He sent out feelers. Many Division I schools called, including Iowa and Iowa State. Hawkins wasn’t interested.

Then he remembered Creighton. Atlantic, Iowa, is an hour from Omaha. Atlantic gets the Omaha TV stations.

Hawkins grew up watching Jays' basketball highlights every night.

“They just lost a lot of guys so there was a lot of playing time up for grabs,” Hawkins said. “An hour away from home.”

Hawkins called McDermott. They hit it off immediately. Hawkins’ mobile big guy game was a perfect fit.

The Hawk said he wanted to get out of his comfort zone. Instead he found a new one.

And that’s the beauty of this story, and possibly one of the cool side effects.

Hawkins was not a spoiled four-star recruit who didn’t want to wait and jumped into the transfer portal looking for an easy slide into playing time.

He was a kid nobody wanted who worked hard and developed his game at a lower level of NCAA hoops.

And certainly earned the right to show the world what he could do, when given the chance.

How many other “Hawk’s” are out there in Division II land? Plenty, Hawkins said.

Not to mention the lower D-I places like the Summit League.

And while he hopes he helped open some doors, he knows it can’t be for everyone.

“I think the portal will offer a lot of opportunities for guys,” Hawkins said. “I’m just worried it won’t always be the right opportunity.

“I was never unhappy where I was. I felt valued. I felt wanted.

“I feel like there are going to be a lot of kids who don’t love their situation and instead of sitting behind someone for three years they will try to go someplace where they can play right away.

“There’s a certain beauty of being somewhere where you’re wanted.”

It's a good message. But the thing is, the major schools probably won’t take the lower level kids until they develop. Which often takes at least three years for players who were not recruited.

Still, Hawkins’ story just gave a lot of major coaching staffs more work. Now they have to scour all levels for the developed kid who can step right in and help.

“There’s no doubt,” Lavin said. “The number of prospects is greater now than at any time in the history of the game. Coaches will continue to look for players regardless of where they happen to play.

“The coaches who adapt to the changes are going to be ahead of the coaches who don’t adapt. And Coach Mac has shown time and again his ability to evolve, reinvent, retool and modify within a season. That’s why Creighton is in the mix once again.”

Thanks for the memories, Hawk. I have a feeling we will be seeing you again.

