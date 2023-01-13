Shatel: Creighton's success was always going to be judged in March, but they have to make it first

This Creighton basketball season can be summarized in two categories.

Momentum. And no-mentum.

The latter describes the current state of affairs as the Jays (9-8) head into a pivotal home game against Providence on Saturday.

Pivotal? When you’re 9-8, all 14 of the remaining Big East games are crucial.

It’s suddenly a season on the brink and the popular culprit is the schedule. Did Coach Greg McDermott over-schedule this team into the quicksand?

It’s a convenient second-guess. The fact is, nobody on the Hilltop was arguing when Mac booked Maui and added BYU and Arizona State while the Big East sent the Jays to a marquee TV game in Austin.

Nobody was saying hey, you might want to sprinkle in some pushover home games in case this talented team needed to work things out. Or in case a valuable starter missed some games.

And let’s be honest: Texas Tech (71st in NCAA NET), Nebraska (95), BYU (90) and Arizona State (40) have not lived up to their bill as heavy lifting.

Mostly, it’s the Jays who have not lived up to their billing.

Much of that hype — and it started right here — was based on a projected stronger bench, big steps forward from Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman fitting into the puzzle like Ryan Hawkins.

None of those has gone as expected.

This is the same team that looked Final Four-ready against Arkansas. The same bunch that looked helpless against Nebraska.

It’s somewhere in the middle, depending on the game. And the venue.

It’s a good team that can play great or go the other way.

It’s a team that shouldn’t be 9-8. It should probably have 11 or 12 wins. And breathing easier.

It’s a team with flaws that can turn it on when things are going well — shots are going in — especially at home. But it has a harder time grinding it out when the shots aren’t falling.

It’s a team whose individual pieces can be wildly inconsistent from game to game. It’s hard to know what each one is going to do.

That makes the entire thing unpredictable, from struggling to make shots at UConn and then scoring 87 at Xavier and still losing by three.

But, it says here, this is still an NCAA tournament team.

The beauty of a college basketball season is that it’s often long enough for no-mentum to turn back into momentum.

To do that, these Jays must do something they haven’t done a lot of this season: play with urgency.

Creighton has won three games in the last seven weeks. The Jays will need at least 10 in the next seven weeks to safely make the NCAA cut.

That’s 10 of the next 14, not counting the Big East tournament.

Last year, many of these same Jays went 9-5 to finish the regular-season. That included a six-game winning streak from Feb. 8 through Feb. 23.

In that streak, the Jays beat Butler, Georgetown and Marquette at home, and Georgetown, DePaul and St. John’s on the road.

There aren’t many winning streaks in the Big East. Can CU find one this year?

Confidence is a fragile thing. So is winning chemistry. The Jays still play Providence, Xavier, Villanova, UConn and Marquette at home.

Creighton plays differently, more aggressive, at home. More shots go in. That propels better defense. Energy is up.

Any of those home wins could spark a blue wave through the second half of the season. And add some Quad 1 bulk to the resume.

But then it comes down to avoiding the typical toe-stub at a place you should win on the road.

Is this a Creighton team you can trust to do all that?

There’s the lack of bench, but the Jays didn’t have much bench help last year. This year’s shooting percentages are better, too.

At some point, those things sound like reasons or excuses. Creighton needs playmakers. It needs its best players to start playing like it.

This is the time of year where teams decide they are going to be in or not.

Look at Iowa State and Kansas State. Moving up the ladder quickly by winning tough games.

Creighton can still be that team. And any team that can get hot shooting the ball can do a lot of damage in a short space.

It can win three straight games at Madison Square Garden — yes, even with that bench.

And it can get hot over two weekends in March and make a Sweet 16. The NCAA tourney is about making shots.

After all, this Creighton season was always going to be measured by the month of March.

But first they have to get there.

