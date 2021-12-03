Shatel: Creighton's team and season are about to take shape

This is when Creighton fans will see their team, and season, take shape.

This is where roles will be defined. With Shareef Mitchell back, CU has an eight-man rotation. Could that expand? Does someone emerge along the way?

What happens when Big East coaches try to work over Nembhard or Kaluma? Who plays in crunch time? Who gets the ball for that last shot?

(The kid named Nembhard is a pretty good guess right now).

The beauty of it is, there’s absolutely no pressure on these kids, other than to get back on transition defense against the Cyclones and stand their ground against BYU’s tough guys.

What’s the goal? Win, of course. Learn. Grow.

“We did some things on Nov. 30 against North Dakota State that we weren’t capable of doing on Nov. 9,” McDermott said. “I’m hoping in three weeks we’re doing some things that we’re not capable of now.

“We just have to continue to grow and sometimes that growth is going to come when we win and sometimes it’s going to come when we lose. We need to be able to take lessons from both.