Shatel: Creighton's team and season are about to take shape

The kids are alright.
Creighton’s New Jays are 7-1. They’re figuring out this college basketball thing. The “vets” have moved on without the all-star cast. The rookies are swimming.
They’ve beaten Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kinnesaw State, Nebraska, Brown, SIU, SIU-Edwardsville and North Dakota State. They lost to Colorado State.
It’s not exactly Joe Lunardi’s idea of Murderer’s Row. But they’ve learned to make winning a habit. So far, so good.
Now, kids, get ready for the next step. It’s a doozy.
Here comes No. 20 Iowa State to the CHI Health Center on Saturday night. Sellout crowd. High energy. This will feel like a Big East game.
Next up: No. 10 BYU in Sioux Falls, S.D., next Saturday.
Three days later, Bobby Hurley and Arizona State come to town.
Three days after that, the Big East schedule opens with none other than the King Cats of Villanova in Omaha on the Friday night before Christmas.
Then it’s time to dive into the Big East. Ice packs included.
The education of Creighton’s 2021-22 team is about to begin.
So, too, is the fun.
This is a Jays basketball season unlike what we’ve seen in a while. With a fascinating combination.
There are no expectations for this Creighton team. And there’s plenty of young talent.
For Creighton fans, that’s a win-win.
It’s unlike the last two seasons, when coach Greg McDermott’s team was loaded. An all-time team that won the first Big East title. Expectations were massive. Last year’s team started with a Sweet 16-or-bust mantra.
What it meant was you expected to win most games. It was already a grind, then COVID-19 protocols made it a joyless ride, in many ways.
Now, the fun is back. Along with uncertainty. And anticipation.
This team isn’t picked to make the NCAA tournament. But would it be a shock if the Jays made their way onto the Bubble and played their way in?
No. Not with a coaching staff and program that knows how to win. Not with a system that operates like a machine.
Then again, the Big East could be a series of tough lessons in big-time basketball.
Everything is on the table this season.
There will be long nights. There will also be nights where Ryan Nembhard or Arthur Kaluma show us something we haven’t seen and bring down the house.
And maybe take down Marquette, Seton Hall or UConn.
One thing’s for sure: Mac’s kids are going to have to grow up in a hurry. They have no choice.
“I think what’s transpired is probably expected,” McDermott said on Friday. “There’s been a lot of inconsistency.
“It’s a fun group to be around. Lot of youth. With that comes an enthusiasm that’s kind of cool to be around.
“They haven’t gotten bored with the grind of college basketball. That team last year had done the same stuff for three or four years.
“This team, every time they reach a new drill, it’s the first time they’ve ever seen it. It’s been fun.”
But now it’s time for mid-terms.
Iowa State won the pre-season NIT by beating Xavier by 12 and Memphis by 19.
The speed, physicality, in-your-grill defense, opponents’ ability to score — it all ramps up.
But the next three games are the perfect prep for what’s around the corner. The Big East looks better and deeper than ever.
This is when Creighton fans will see their team, and season, take shape.
This is where roles will be defined. With Shareef Mitchell back, CU has an eight-man rotation. Could that expand? Does someone emerge along the way?
What happens when Big East coaches try to work over Nembhard or Kaluma? Who plays in crunch time? Who gets the ball for that last shot?
(The kid named Nembhard is a pretty good guess right now).
The beauty of it is, there’s absolutely no pressure on these kids, other than to get back on transition defense against the Cyclones and stand their ground against BYU’s tough guys.
What’s the goal? Win, of course. Learn. Grow.
“We did some things on Nov. 30 against North Dakota State that we weren’t capable of doing on Nov. 9,” McDermott said. “I’m hoping in three weeks we’re doing some things that we’re not capable of now.
“We just have to continue to grow and sometimes that growth is going to come when we win and sometimes it’s going to come when we lose. We need to be able to take lessons from both.
“Our guys’ eyes are wide open. They like to watch film. So we have to keep moving forward.”
Where are they headed? Don’t know. But it’s going to be fun to find out.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH