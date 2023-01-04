Shatel: Creighton's win over Seton Hall showed one thing. This is Ryan Kalkbrenner's team

“Connectivity.”

Put it next to “Aircraft Carrier,” “Diaper Dandy” and “Bracketology” in the College Hoops vernacular.

Ryan Kalkbrenner sounded like a physics professor when he introduced the word in the CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.

What is Connectivity?

It’s something that apparently can get lost on a flight back from Hawaii.

It’s one explanation for how a top 10 team can start 6-0 and then turn around and lose the next six.

It’s how a team can go from Big East favorite to Big East forgotten in a few short weeks.

And it may be how that Creighton men's basketball team becomes the favorite again.

Don’t touch that dial. The Jays begin a monster road trip — to UConn and Xavier — that feels like a defining moment for their season.

They will pack a familiar formula for the trip.

“Connectivity,” said Kalkbrenner, looming like a 7-foot-1 scholar over the media seated in front of him.

As Prof. Kalkbrenner’s theory goes, connectivity is five basketball players acting in unison, aware of what the others are doing and having each other’s back.

It was his explanation for CU’s 83-61 dismissal of Seton Hall on Tuesday, a night when the Jays looked like the team everyone expected.

The shots were flying in, yes. But it was more about the defensive lockdown of the Hall, 24 points off turnovers for CU and 22 of 60 shooting by the Pirates.

Mostly, it was all about the Big Fella.

Kalkbrenner tied his personal record of six blocks. But it was so much more about the shots he altered, the drives to the hoop aborted, the anxiety caused by a dominant big man playing with a giant fly swatter.

And that brings up a broader sense of Connectivity.

This is the Creighton we expected because this is the Kalkbrenner we expected.

The quiet, gangly freshman from St. Louis grew up last season, becoming Big East Defensive Player of the Year and a guy who could carry a team on his back.

Kalkbrenner returned this season with even more attitude and maturity. He dominated early practices and, when UConn’s Adama Sonogo was named Big East pre-season player of the year, Kalkbrenner said:

“I don’t really care. I think we’re going to find out when we play them.”

That was the Kalkbrenner CU got in Maui, when they lost the final to Arizona but looked like a Final Four team.

But that was not the Kalkbrenner who returned from Hawaii.

“I got sick on the flight back,” he said. “Headaches, stomach aches, sore throat, cough.”

He had the symptoms for three weeks, or until the Dec. 16 game at Marquette. Kalkbrenner said he could “function day to day, but physical activity drained me.”

His absence in the last three losses of the streak screamed volumes.

After looking a step slow in 32 minutes against Nebraska, Kalkbrenner hit the bench in Las Vegas and Marquette.

His teammates looked timid and hesitant and lost.

Creighton looked like it was out of chemistry and clues.

It was fair then to question the team’s toughness, that if it couldn’t hit outside shots, it didn’t know what to do.

And there was noise outside about unrest in the locker room, the NBA prospects were playing for themselves, etc. Those are things you hear when you lose. They go away when you win.

A simple truth was revealed, however, during the six-game skid.

This is Ryan Kalkbrenner's team.

Connectivity. This is as talented a group as Creighton fans have seen. But they have one thing in common: they all connect with the Big Fella.

Like a security blanket, they need him on the floor.

Mostly, they need his voice.

“There’s a lot of subtle leadership that takes place with Ryan that maybe isn’t there for everyone to see,” CU coach Greg McDermott said.

“In the huddle, in the locker room, in practice, his voice is pretty constant. He’s pretty laid back by nature. He’s really learned the importance of his voice being heard.”

Two years ago, Kalkbrenner was the big little brother to the older vets, quietly knowing his place. Last season, Mac was already grooming him, and chewed him out during a practice for not speaking up.

“From that point on, he kind of fixed it,” Mac said. “And he carried it into this year.”

How do you know when you have a leader? When he’s not there.

“I let my voice be heard a little bit,” Kalkbrenner said. “When I was out, we didn’t really have a voice. I noticed that.

“When things were off, nobody really stepped up to take care of it. I think we’ve taken care of that the last three games.”

After the Marquette loss, after another instance where the Jays let the opponent take the game to them, McDermott had had enough.

He put the Jays through some tough drills, “in situations where they had nowhere to turn but to each other.”

“It’s a game of mistakes,” Mac said. “And the team that usually wins is the team that figures out how to put the fire out when somebody makes mistakes.”

It was a good reminder but the best reminder may have been when Kalkbrenner returned. Nobody puts out fires, erases mistakes, like him.

Kalkbrenner said it best: when the shots aren't falling, the Jays have to remember to connect on defense. That will get the offense back on track.

I wonder if Bill Walton knows about "Connectivity."

It sounds like something the colorful Hall of Famer would say. And with his deep voice and introspective way of thinking, Kalkbrenner has some Walton in him.

It's certainly enough that he's the first Ryan Kalkbrenner.

And I’m not sure Creighton has ever seen anything like him.

The Big East is the Land of the Giants. And those big men are measured by victories. Big ones.

They don’t get much bigger than UConn on Saturday. The Jays can regain a lot of lost ground in the next two games.

As former Big East favorites, they certainly do not lack incentive.

“I would prefer to not go through a six-game losing streak to get it,” Kalkbrenner said. “But it’s definitely helping us now.

“We still believe we’re good enough to win this conference.”

It’s all about connectivity. Hope the Jays have studied. There’s a test on Saturday.

Photos: Creighton closes out homestand against Seton Hall