Shatel: Every Big East game reminds Creighton of last year's conference championship

It comes in the little extra effort from opponents. The new looks in guarding Marcus Zegarowski. The added attention given Mitch Ballock, making him work all the way out to his downtown shot locations.

Heavy is the crown. And the ring.

You saw it right out of the gate, when Marquette won on CU’s court in the Big East opener. The Golden Eagles were on fire. The Jays blinked.

They’ve won four straight since, but the last three have come with margins of victory of two, five and two. The Jays won at Providence on a last-second fast-break dunk by Christian Bishop.

As cool as that looked, it will put gray hairs on the top of McDermott’s noggin.

The season after a championship is an obstacle course. Especially for a team with the majority of players back.

Especially for a team aiming to make school history in the NCAA tourney. Can we hurry up and get there already?

The expectation is that everything is supposed to be smooth, everything is supposed to come easy. And when it doesn’t, you wonder what’s wrong.

But now here comes the 2020-21 season, and expectations are all upside down. Or gone for the winter.