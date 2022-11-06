Shatel: From Wayne State to Creighton, Greg McDermott chased his basketball dream

It’s 108 miles from Rice Auditorium in Wayne, Neb., to the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

But it’s a much longer trip in lonely drives on two-lane roads through Minnesota and Iowa, sleepless nights waiting out snow storms in truck stops and games in tiny half-empty gyms.

On Monday night the curtain goes up on a dream team. And a coach’s dream.

Greg McDermott has the team. His ninth-ranked Creighton Jays are loaded from top to bottom, front to back.

It’s a team that looks capable of taking a coach on a magic carpet ride, maybe to the Final Four.

Somewhere, there are young basketball coaches driving the team van, ordering the uniforms and turning off the gym lights.

They can only dream of one day having a team like Creighton.

Once upon a time, at a place called Wayne State, that coach was McDermott.

For six years, from 1994-2000, Mac was the men's basketball head coach for the Division II Wildcats.

They played at Rice, which has seats for 2,500 on one side of the court and a stage on the other.

He was 116-53, with 20-win seasons in each of his last four years.

He made lifelong friends in the northeast town of 5,973. Each year, a group of Wayne State alums who live in Omaha come to a Creighton game to visit their old friend.

Wayne State Mac. It was one of the best times of his life.

“I was fine if I coached Division II the rest of my career,” McDermott said after a recent Jays practice. “I would have been happy with it.”

The journey was just beginning, though.

Actually, it began in Switzerland, where McDermott played and coached a developmental team outside Zurich after graduating from Northern Iowa in 1988.

Yes, coached. He was a 22-year-old coach. Bitten by the bug.

Mac came back and went to work as one of North Dakota coach Rich Glad’s two assistants. His salary was $14,000. His Ford Tempo was old.

“I was involved in coaching, scouting and recruiting,” McDermott said. “I drove all the time. I recruited a kid from Cedar Rapids (Iowa). I bet I drove from Grand Forks to Cedar Rapids 10 times. That’s nine hours, 20 minutes.”

What does a young coach think about in the car that long? Becoming a head coach.

In 1994 he got his break. That’s when Wayne State athletic director Pete Chapman needed a men's basketball coach.

Mac was one of three who got an interview. Chapman told each candidate that if he offered them the job, they had to make a decision right there. No sleeping on it.

Anthony Odom, who coached at Southwest Minnesota State, got the first offer. He decided to stay.

McDermott and wife Theresa drove to Wayne and toured the town. Then they went looking for a place. He got the job.

“I loved it,” McDermott said. “I’m from a town of 2,000 so Wayne is a big city for me.

“I had some really good friends there. I made a lot of mistakes and nobody knew about it. You’re trying to grow in the shadows.

“Some of these young coaches take these Division I jobs and their mistakes are out there for everybody to see.”

After games, the Wildcats weren’t hard to find, either. They were right smack in the middle of Main Street at “The Max.”

“It was one of those towns where after the game, the coaches and the players went to the same bar — but different parts,” McDermott said. “We had the back and they had the front.”

McDermott had one assistant — Rico Burkett, now an assistant with the Colorado State women’s team. His lone graduate assistant was Saul Phillips, now the men’s coach at Northern State.

They took over a program that, in 1994, had had five straight losing seasons.

It was the same year Dana Altman arrived at Creighton.

Mac went 14-13 his first year, then 12-15 before rattling off four straight 20-win seasons. His Wildcats made the NCAA D-II tourney the fourth and fifth year.

McDermott then was already the coach that Jays fans know. He spoke at every lunch group in town. Started a fund-raising group for his program. And spent a lot of time at Wayne Country Club’s golf course.

Well, he had a good excuse. He was Wayne State’s golf coach, too.

“That was the best gig ever,” he said. “I drove the van, handed out the golf balls and went to the first tee.”

Recruiting was hard. Instead of planes, it was car drives through the same small towns in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

There were nights spent in truck stops when surprise blizzards dropped in.

Then McDermott discovered a new recruiting territory: Nebraska. McDermott found “some really good small town Nebraska players” that ended up being good players for us.”

That was when he got his first taste of the state’s passion.

“I was fully integrated in Nebraska football,” McDermott said. “That’s all you could read in the sports pages. Especially during those years.”

He drove the team van to many games. Sometimes there was a bus and the men’s team shared a ride with the Wayne State women’s team.

He had the Wildcats rolling by his sixth year. They joined the Northern Sun Conference, won the league, hosted an NCAA regional and lost in the Sweet 16.

Then, Wayne State Mac was saying goodbye.

“I didn’t know whether we could take another step at Wayne,” he said. “I felt like if I was going to be a Division II coach, I wanted to be somewhere that had the resources to win a national championship.”

That place was North Dakota State.

He was there for one year. Then, life happened. Basketball dominoes. Opportunity knocked.

McDermott heard that his alma mater, UNI, had fired Sam Weaver. Jersey Jermier, an assistant athletic director, had been at UNI when Mac played there.

McDermott was recruiting in Iowa and called Jermier and asked him to “get me 10 minutes” with athletic director Rick Hartzell.

“Ten minutes turned into two hours,” McDermott said.

Hartzell was a UNI grad. They wanted one of their own. They got him.

That’s how McDermott got on the fast track to UNI and Iowa State and finally Creighton.

He’s built the Jays program to an unbelievable height, a place where 17,000 watch him coach some of the best players, where his teams play against the Big East on national TV.

And now, they chase the ultimate hoop dream.

He knows he’s lucky. He knows not every young coach out there ends up getting to do this.

Sometimes, too, you make your own luck.

“Somebody told me a long time ago 'Make the big time where you are,’" McDermott said.

“Be appreciative of what you have wherever you’re at. Make it as good as possible and if you do that, opportunities have a way of finding you.”

All the way to Wayne State. Mac will never forget.