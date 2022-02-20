Shatel: Greg McDermott leaving Creighton? Not a chance, this is Mac's masterpiece

Greg McDermott wants to retire at Creighton.

That’s an odd thing to bring up in late February, with March Madness around the corner and Mac’s Jays barreling around that corner.

But the rumor and speculation mill has been working overtime in Jays land this season. And the consistent theme is that Mac is going to hit the road after this season, for this job or that job, jobs that aren’t even open yet.

Don’t believe it.

Yes, McDermott saw his boss and friend Bruce Rasmussen resign last summer. Some people put two and two together and assume the coach has to have his guy — or else.

Well on Sunday, Mac was not only still here, he was celebrating with his team after a thrilling 83-82 win over Marquette at the CHI Health Center.

And he wants to be here until he’s coached his last game.

“We have a new administration, and I’ve been really impressed with (Athletic Director) Marcus (Blossom),” McDermott said. “I’d like this to be my last job. I hope we can figure out how to make that happen.”

There are reports that CU is negotiating a contract extension with Mac’s people. Blossom wouldn’t comment on that.

But he echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“I don’t really want to talk about contract stuff in public,” Blossom said Sunday. “But, he’s our coach. And as long as it works for him, it works for us.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there. If Mac wants to be here, we want him to be here.”

Nobody should be in a hurry to see the man leave.

The latest reason was the noise you heard in CHI when Rati Andronikashvili forced a Marquette turnover with eight seconds left and CU clinging to an 80-79 lead.

It was a noise that comes with big moments, one of the biggest noises you'll hear at the arena. A noise that few expected to hear this season.

Creighton lost five starters from a Sweet 16 team. They rolled out a team of role players, freshmen and the star of Division II Northwest Missouri State.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Jays are 18-8, 10-5 in the Big East (tied for third) and in terrific shape to make the NCAA tournament.

Business as usual? Not exactly.

This is McDermott’s best coaching job at Creighton — and probably at Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State and Wayne State.

Call it Mac’s Masterpiece.

Credit the players. Credit the coaching. Credit the culture.

This is a season where The Program took over.

Mac has built this program since he arrived in 2010. It’s been there, through good times and bad. Ups and downs.

They’ve turned over the roster time and again and again. Lost assistant after assistant.

The two constants: Mac. His program.

This was the year it was going to fall apart, right? The plantation deal. The NCAA probation. New boss. New team.

You had a nice run, Mac. But it’s over.

Not so fast. Bluejay culture is a tough bird. It can weather all storms.

That culture was on display Sunday, one of those Sundays Jays fans won’t forget.

They were down five to Marquette with five minutes to go. That’s when senior Alex O’Connell went down with an ankle injury.

Then came Rati. Mac told him before he went in that he was going to make a play to win the game. Something you say to a kid who might be nervous? Or something you say because you believe?

He made the play.

The Eagles were ready to come down and break hearts with eight seconds left. Instead, Rati forced guard Darryl Morsell to lose the ball out of bounds.

The Jays hung on 83-82.

How is this happening this season?

“It’s the culture that he’s created,” said Steve Merfeld, CU hoops director of player development.

“I give the players credit, too. When you think about it, a lot of these guys were going to the prom last year. And now they’re going against fourth-year and fifth-year seniors and found a way to get it done.”

Culture. Program.

“You have to have a huge character,” Merfeld said. “That’s what has gotten us through. We lost Shereef (Mitchell) for the rest of the year. Tonight we lose Alex with five minutes to go and down (five) but they still believe in each other.”

Culture. It was on display immediately after the game by the Jays’ locker room.

Remember all the buzz a year ago at this time after Mac’s locker room comment?

That terrific team last year had a tough, long COVID-19 season. They were quarantined a lot together. Couldn’t leave the hotel at the NCAA tourney. You get tired of each other.

There they were Sunday, too. As Mac stood by the door and greeted his team, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson rushed to him and jumped for a body bump with their old coach. Then it was Jett Canfield’s turn.

Finally, Marcus Zegarowski trotted toward the door. McDermott yelled at his former point guard, “Hurry, you’re supposed to dance (in the locker room).”

Of course they were back. Once a Jay, always a Jay.

On Saturday, former CU guard Matt West was at practice with a group of youth players. West played for Dana Altman.

They’re all welcome back. They’re all family.

That dynamic makes it work.

“We’ve had good culture here for the most part,” McDermott said. “This weekend a lot of guys are back. It’s a place where Jahenns (Manigat) comes back in the summer.

“It’s a place where kids want to come back to. That has to do with our program, but also the community and how they embrace them.”

The players are an important part. But it’s how they get fitted into the machine. There’s a certain way to play. It’s an expectation.

When the old ones leave and the new players show up, it’s there.

It’s why Ryan Hawkins, the energetic force from Northwest Missouri State, fits right into the style and makes himself at home in the Big East.

It’s why high school stars like Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma are thriving as role players and not acting at all like the high-maintenance players that five-star recruits can become.

Hawkins had to pass a test. So did Alexander and Kaluma, who fell into Mac’s lap late last spring. They were talented. But they also had to have the key ingredient.

Same for O'Connell when he transferred in from Duke.

“You want to bring in the right kind of people,” McDermott said. “You know what your culture is, and we’re about sharing the basketball. Not a lot of ego. And we’ve been able to attract guys that are not only willing to play that role but they enjoy that kind of style.”

When you can get those kinds of players to come to your program, and do the sharing thing, and be in a league where you can chase Final Fours, why would you want to leave?

You wouldn’t.

And if you were a new athletic director, and you had a coach who produced a winning machine and fills the building with 18,000 devoted fans, why would you ever let that coach leave.

You wouldn’t.

“I’d like this to be my last job,” McDermott said.

Said Blossom: “We want that, too.”

If CU is smart, it won’t be over. It will be just the beginning.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.