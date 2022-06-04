Shatel: Greg McDermott talks Baylor Scheierman, Creighton's preseason rankings and more

Outside, the noise is building.

One national college hoops pundit has Creighton men's basketball ranked No. 3 in his way-too-early top 25 for the 2022-23 season. Another has the Jays at No. 4.

There’s lots of love for Creighton as a preseason top 10 team. The Jays will be a trendy pick to go where no Jay has gone before.

Now add the nonconference schedule, which includes a stacked Maui Invitational that may be stronger than anything CU faces in March.

The most anticipated Creighton basketball season in decades, if not ever, is developing.

Meanwhile, inside the CU basketball office on the first day of June, major questions were being asked.

“What’s the team hotel in Las Vegas?”

“Better ask Mac.”

Greg McDermott is in his office. Making phone calls. Planning camps. Waiting for the boys to get back in town next week.

In other words, just like any other summer.

Spring was fantastic. The majority of a team that came a couple plays from the Sweet 16 is returning. One of the most sought-after transfers in college hoops joined up.

The noise is building. The pressure and expectations are coming. Come September, McDermott will have to sort out his deepest and most talented team. Twelve kids who can play. One ball.

Is it November yet? No. It’s the first week of June.

But the preparation begins now.

Which seemed like a good time to check in with McDermott and reset the offseason, with updates on injuries, the roster (one scholarship over), the schedule (no Gavitt Game) and Creighton’s NIL.

Q: What do you think of the early rankings, with Creighton No. 3 and No. 4?

A: “It’s always based off what you did last year. We had a good finish to the season. We have to earn our keep here.

“Totally different dynamics. You go from an underdog with a chip on your shoulder to learning how to handle expectations. That takes a level of maturity and that’s something we’re going to have to work on.

“I’m confident this group has an unbelievable work ethic and as long as we maintain that, and play together, we’ll have a chance to have a special season.”

McDermott said the Jays will gather back in Omaha next week for the summer. Arthur Kaluma (Uganda), Ryan Nembhard (Canadian junior national team) and Rati Andronikashvili (Georgia) will spend time playing with national teams in early July.

“I don’t think we’ll do any summer leagues,” McDermott said. “We’re allowed four hours a week that we can work with them in the gym. And another four hours with our strength and conditioning staff. And then they’ll play some pick-up on their own just to get familiar with each other.”

He said Nembhard (wrist surgery in February), Ryan Kalkbrenner (partial tear PCL) and Shareef Mitchell (hip-groin) are all healthy and should be able to move into contact play by the middle of June.

Q: You only lost one player (freshman Modestas Kancleris) to the transfer portal? In this day and age, did that surprise you?

A: “No. They’re a close group. They really bonded through some adversity last year. We became more connected. And frankly they’re excited about taking the next step as a group. It speaks to their character and how close they are.

“It speaks to the culture here. It’s good. Our seniors last year did a really good job, had a profound effect on those guys. They were everyday guys.”

Q: You dipped back into the transfer portal again. And both players look like good fits. With your nucleus of young starters, how particular are you in choosing transfers?

A: “We’re probably not in the market for transfers who bring baggage. I’m too old to coach knuckleheads anymore. That ship has sailed.

“Both Francisco (Farabello, TCU guard) and Baylor (Scheierman, South Dakota State wing) are perfect fits for our system. Both of them really know how to play the game. They can shoot it but they can really pass it. Very high basketball IQ. I think they are both going to shine in our system.”

Q: You beat out a crowded field for Scheierman. What did he see in CU? And after Ryan Hawkins’ success, was there an appeal for you?

A: “I think if (Scheierman) was going to do this, make this jump to the highest level, the allure of being able to do it close to home was big, having his family and friends be part of that. We talked to him about Ryan Hawkins, and Atlantic, Iowa, taking over the arena. I think Aurora, Nebraska is going to be very similar.

“Look at what we lost and you could argue he’s kind of a combination of Hawk’s intelligence and understanding of the game and Alex’s ability to score. He’s somewhere in-between there. There’s a bit of a void I think some of our young guys could have filled, but you have someone of that caliber who is interested, we couldn’t be more excited to have him.”

Q: What’s your take on the portal? A lot of coaches say you don’t build programs anymore, you build teams.

A: “You can either fight it and complain about it or adapt to it. We’ve been able to have the right transfers, all the way back to Marcus Foster and Maurice Watson, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson.

“But we still have the core of our program with incoming freshmen. We’re going to attempt to continue to do that as long as we possibly can. Will the landscape allow us to do that long-term? We’ll see.”

Q: With the transfers and late recruit signing, where are you on scholarships?

A: “We’re at 13 right now (one over the limit). We have until the end of the summer to figure that out.

“We’ll go down one or somebody pays their own way. We have until school starts.”

Q: How much can you say about Creighton’s NIL and what is your involvement?

A: “The state laws allow me to be involved in it. I can’t use it for recruiting or retention.

“We’re trying to do as good a job as we can. It’s here to stay. You better figure it out. There’s a lot of money in this business. I’m happy our guys are going to be able to share in that.”

McDermott wouldn’t comment on who is running CU’s NIL efforts, but said “there’s a collective and a lot of people working on it. We have great support in our community.

“My feeling is if we want to continue to be a top 25 program, your facilities have to fall somewhere in the top 25, the way you operate on a day to day basis with travel and how guys are treated needs to be top 25, and your NIL better be top 25.

“Does that mean we are going to be able to compete with the Kentucky’s and North Carolina’s and Kansas’? We probably weren’t winning those recruiting battles anyway. That hasn’t changed.

“But we need to stay relevant in those areas and I think we’re positioned to do that. What we did last year, everybody benefited, everybody on the team got something, including walk-ons. That team approach has been beneficial. That will continue to be the case.”

Creighton’s nonconference schedule is loaded, with a Maui Invitational that looks like an Elite Eight field, a trip to Texas and BYU and Arizona State in Las Vegas. But there will be no Big Ten matchup in the Gavitt Games — Mac says this is CU’s year to sit out.

“My philosophy is you schedule to the ability of your team,” McDermott said. “When you have an experienced roster, I think it’s good for your league and good for your program to challenge yourself.

“You could argue Arizona, Arkansas and Texas Tech are all top 15. Ohio State, Louisville and San Diego State are good. You throw in a top 15 at Texas and then Vegas and Nebraska at home, that’s a pretty darn good schedule.”

Finally, I asked Mac if he was going to coach this team any different, with things like competition for playing time and heavy expectations in mind.

Not really, he said. The program culture will help.

“These guys, we’ve had to throw them out of the gym,” McDermott said. “I’m confident that will continue.

“We just have to understand when we all succeed it’s good for the team and better for the individual pieces as well, because we have guys who have aspirations to play in the NBA.

“I think we can get back to playing a little faster. With the injuries we had, we had to slow things down a little bit. Hopefully we can get back to scoring more points and play with more pace and tempo after the pieces we’ve added.

“It’s basketball. It’s a make shot, miss shot game. Sometimes you don’t make it and they do. You don’t get too high when you win or too low when you lose. That’s always what we’ve tried to be about here. And we’re not going to change.”

