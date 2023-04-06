There’s no such thing as shocking anymore in college basketball’s offseason. But this is a shocker.

In the wake of Creighton’s Elite Eight loss to San Diego State, Creighton coaches were prepared for roster turnover. Any combination of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman, Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander staying or leaving.

Not Ryan Nembhard.

Now, Nembhard.

It’s a move that Creighton coaches didn’t see coming. And it’s a move that has made instant transfer portal waves in college basketball.

Most everyone will be interested in Nembhard’s services. Even if coaches have a point guard, it’s likely he’s not Ryan Nembhard.

Maybe one day we’ll hear an explanation for this move, but most transfer portal moves are layered, about playing time, money, fresh start, new coach.

There’s already talk about Nembhard heading to Arizona, which lost its point guard to the portal, and where the head coach (Tommy Lloyd) recruited Nembhard’s older brother to Gonzaga.

Oh, and I’m sure the NIL is more than ample down in Tucson. They care about basketball there. A lot.

But they care about hoops in Omaha, too. And CU’s NIL bank is reportedly more than up to any challenge.

If this is about NIL, Nembhard is about to hear from everyone. He’ll be one of the hottest free agents in college hoops.

This is what’s known as Bad Portal. But Creighton fans can’t complain too much. They’ve benefited from Good Portal the last two years.

And, in fact, CU just scored a big transfer in Isaac Traudt from Virginia.

Of greater importance on the Hilltop is what impact this has on the remainder of the roster.

Nembhard didn’t just run Greg McDermott’s spacing offense to perfection, he made everyone better.

Mac will find a point guard. But it won’t be a third-year quarterback like Nembhard, a coach/offensive coordinator on the court.

If you’re Kalkbrenner, how do you feel about this? Reportedly the 7-1 senior is mulling testing the NBA waters. He and Nembhard had a special radar in Mac’s offense.

What about Scheierman? There’s a lot of buzz about the senior coming back for his extra year. Now?

And what about Trey Alexander? A candidate to also test the waters. But Alexander looks like a Big East Player of the Year candidate next year.

Now? Would he be asked to fill the point guard spot next year, as he did superbly the last month of his freshman year? Alexander likely won’t be a point guard in the NBA. Would he want to spend all of next year doing that?

Decisions, decisions.

Based on what I was hearing around Creighton, I felt there was a better than 50-50 chance that most of the Jays would return next year. Start with a top 10 ranking and take another swing at the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

That sort of thinking started with Nembhard, who had the tough call go against him against San Diego State but was a star for the Jays throughout the NCAA tournament. He looked like he was born for that stage and was just scratching the surface.

Now he’s left everyone at Creighton scratching their heads.

That’s life in college basketball. Here today, portal tomorrow.

It’s a surprise. Creighton has to hope it’s the last one.

