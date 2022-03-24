Shatel: Greg McDermott's extension wasn't his only reward for Creighton's successful season

Time and again, we watched them fight.

Trade haymakers. Dig deep into a well of substance. Earn every victory, every step.

The Creighton men's basketball team wowed us with resolve all season.

It’s no secret where they get it.

Greg McDermott carries himself well. Smooth and articulate, “Coach Mac” has a small-town Midwest touch of humor and humility, a preacher of culture that is good guys caring and playing together.

But beneath all that lies a back-alley brawler.

With his back pressed up against the wall, his reputation taking arrows and a new boss moved in, McDermott came out swinging.

He took a team of freshmen and a Division II transfer — lost key players to injuries, won 23 games, played for the Big East tournament title — and was in the final minute to beat Kansas for a Sweet 16 berth.

It was his finest hour, the best coaching job in a long career that began back in 1994 at Wayne State.

The reward was announced on Thursday. Mac signed a multi-year deal to remain at Creighton until he’s ready to take on Jay Wright and Ed Cooley on the golf course full time.

How long? On a Thursday Zoom call, Mac said, “more than two (years), less than 10.” Sources close to CU indicate the deal was four more years, or six total remaining.

How much? As a private school, CU doesn’t release those figures.

Sources close to Creighton say McDermott got a sizable bump, but still not ahead of Patrick Ewing ($2.6 million), Danny Hurley ($2.7) or near Ed Cooley ($3.4) or Fred Hoiberg ($3.5).

So McDermott, who has won the Big East, made the Sweet 16 and has the second-most wins in the Big East since 2013, is still one of the best bargains in college basketball.

But that wasn’t his reward. Not really.

The coach laid it out in a long, thoughtful and revealing answer to a question I asked.

It has been a long year for McDermott. After the “plantation” comment a year ago, his reputation was attacked on all sides.

He remained as coach. But some people wondered if he would walk away. They didn't know the man.

As one Creighton assistant told me, no way. He’s not the guy some say he is. He'll stay and coach and fight — for the people who believe in him, for his players, for himself.

Then came the summer. A two-year NCAA probation, based on one incident by a former assistant. And Mac’s boss and long-time friend, Bruce Rasmussen, resigned.

What a year. A lot of self-imposed adversity.

But the fighter did what came natural: he found a whistle. And a gym.

The New Jays were so raw that McDermott had to cut back the normal installation of his system. Go slow. At one point he was teaching basic communication skills.

The rollercoaster began. Ups, downs. The one thing that never changed was the smile on the coach’s face.

The game, and the job, looked fun again.

After a hard year of COVID with a veteran team quarantined together with high expectations, it looked like Mac was reminded why he got into coaching.

Hence, my question: Was this year gratifying to him in some ways? Did he find a renewed passion?

Here’s what he said:

“I don’t think I ever lost my enthusiasm. And I never really lost the belief in who I was and what I’ve been taught from a young age on what to stand for.

“But also understanding that I’m human and humans make mistakes.

“It’s not intended to be hurtful to someone, but still can be hurtful to someone. And I’m not the one who decides if it’s hurtful. That’s somebody else.

“When I said something that was hurtful to people who are close to me, I have to deal with the consequences of that, just like I talk to our team all the time. If you make a mistake, you have to understand there are consequences you have to deal with.

“But at the end of the day, I never questioned the core of who I try to be and how I’ve tried to live my life.

“I’ve been taught by two wonderful parents that the most important thing in this life is how you treat other people. That has always been the forefront of what I’ve tried to do, whether it be players or staff or boosters or friends. And I enjoy being around people, having a good laugh.

“So it was a difficult time to get through, but I also had a pretty good network of friends and family that helped me get through that. I never lost my love for coaching this game. I don’t feel like I worked a day in my life and I’ve been doing this 33 years.

“That kind of sums it up. It’s been a great ride and I look forward to having it continue.”

What an interesting window into his mindset. It showed what this season meant to him, what was riding, for the coach. More than wins.

He not only survived, he thrived. I'll always remember something freshman Arthur Kaluma said back in January, one day at practice. Kaluma spoke glowingly about how much he was learning from Coach Mac, how the man was his mentor.

To me, that kind of summed up the season.

And the coach.

Mac put his head down, coached hard, treated the kids the way he’d always done. And let the chips fall where they may.

Mac was so good this year that there was no question he would not only return but need an extension.

In 12 years, he had gained good friends in high places among the CU donors. And that position of power was only strengthened.

Now, the road ahead is open. For Mac, 57, a four-to-six year window probably gets him to the first tee box.

First, history and legacy beckon.

With 276 wins at Creighton, McDermott is 51 victories away from Dana Altman (327) at the top of the Creighton Mount Rushmore.

With the crew he returns, he might reach it in two seasons.

You don’t plan Final Four trips. Nobody predicts them. It takes a little luck and a lot of health — something the Jays have been low on in recent years.

All you can do is put yourself in position and bang on the door until it falls.

Assuming he can keep this roster together, and add a crucial veteran transfer piece or two, Mac should be pounding on the door the next three years.

Meanwhile, the great coaches in the Big East will throw up obstacles. That’s what they do.

But imagine the wrinkles and tweaks Mac can make in his offensive mind with his stunning set of pieces on the board.

This should be fun.

“There’s a lot of exciting things on the horizon,” McDermott said.

Mac will be in charge of making it happen. He earned that responsibility, the privilege and renewal of confidence from Creighton. He fought for it.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.