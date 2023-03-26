LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For as long as they play basketball at Creighton University, they will never forget it.

Or understand it.

Or get over it.

You could see that much as the Jays walked slowly to their locker room Sunday afternoon. The players stared down or straight ahead. Baylor Scheierman was sobbing uncontrollably.

As they made their way to a devastated locker room, Creighton players had to squeeze over as Yum Center workers quickly rolled out the sections for the award stand.

Where San Diego State would celebrate a trip to the Final Four.

Folks, I’ve seen a lot of pain and devastation after close losses over the years. It comes with the territory.

But I don’t know how to describe this one.

For 39 minutes and 58.2 seconds on Sunday at the Yum Center, we saw everything the NCAA Tournament should be with two worthy teams desperately clawing for a trip to the Final Four.

It wasn't pretty. But with every play and shot that mattered, it was masterpiece theater.

And then we saw how a game of such high stakes should never end.

Ever.

With the game tied at 56, San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell went down the lane for a one-hand floater to win the game. It missed.

But Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard, trailing on the play, was called for a foul with 1.2 seconds left.

Oof.

Trammell made the second of two free throws that gave SDSU a one-point lead.

But that was just the first gut punch.

Scheierman threw a full-court inbounds pass to Ryan Kalkbrenner under his basket, where an Aztec player tipped it out of bounds. The clock showed 0.0.

San Diego State’s players celebrated. But wait. Another whistle.

The officials headed to the scorer’s table, where they looked at replay for several minutes.

Were they looking to see who had possession? Or how much time was left?

All Creighton players could do was wait. And hope. And wait some more.

CU coach Greg McDermott spoke his piece to one of the refs. Mac was probably still giving it to them about the foul call on Nembhard.

Finally, Cassell walked out and spread his arms out. Game over.

Just like that, game over. Season over. A dream vanished.

Creighton was so close. The players, the campus, the city of Omaha could reach out and touch it.

Unless Christian Laettner is taking the last shot, there's not a more brutal way to lose an NCAA tournament game.

Was it the right call?

I saw several close-ups for the play on replay afterward. Nembhard’s left hand was on Trammell’s side as he shot. Then, as Nembhard took his hand away, Trammell fell to the floor.

There was clearly contact.

My rule of thumb here is simple: I don’t want refs to swallow their whistle at the end of a game just to let the players decide it.

If you call a foul in the first half, call the same one in the final seconds. Be consistent.

But that was the problem on Sunday.

There was so much contact on Sunday. This was an extremely physical game. Lots of bumping. Bodies on the floor. Both point guards, using their arms to brush the defender away.

SDSU is a physical bunch. That’s the calling card of Brian Dutcher’s team. The Jays were either going to let the Aztecs bump them off track or they could bump back.

Mac knew it. Dutch knew it. The refs had to know it.

In the first half Sunday, there were four fouls called on Creighton. Five on SDSU. Nine total.

In the second half, San Diego State was called for six fouls. Nembhard’s foul with 1.2 left was CU’s seventh of the half.

In fact, Mac had Trey Alexander foul Lamont Butler with six seconds left to make SDSU regroup. CU had a foul to give.

These officials let a LOT of contact go during the game. And the players acted accordingly. Fine. Perfect. Let ‘em play.

Until they didn’t.

Oof.

The debate no doubt raged all the way to the CBS studio, where Clark Kellogg said it was a foul. And Charles Barkley said yeah, but you can’t call it there.

Again, my take: It looked like a foul. But be consistent. They hadn’t called that all game. This was a last-second twist.

In the biggest game of their lives, it felt like a sucker punch.

I’ll always remember being able to feel the pain I saw on those twisted faces on Sunday.

But I’ll also always remember Nembhard in that tear-drop locker room.

The sophomore sat in a chair in front of his locker. A circle of writers stood in front of him.

Earlier, down in the interview room, McDermott fielded a question about the call and wouldn’t comment. That’s Mac.

“You win with class and you lose with class,” McDermott said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

His players get it. As the questions came at Nembhard, he didn’t make excuses.

“I don’t know,” Nembhard said. “Refs make mistakes. Refs make the right calls. He made a decision. That’s why we have refs.”

What did you think when the whistle blew?

“A little bit surprised. It’s just a tough way for the game to end.”

Did Coach McDermott tell you guys not to say anything about the officials?

“We don’t blame officials. We don’t make excuses. It may have been a bad call, it may have been the right call. It is what it is.”

And then Nembhard offered the best answer yet: there were plenty of chances in 40 minutes to not let it come down to that.

Jays fans have plenty to be proud of with this team. They handled some adversity this year.

They should be proud of the way they handle it.

How you react to adversity is how you’re defined. This will be a long, hard off-season for the Jays. And it may get interesting.

As many as two or three players figure to explore their pro options this spring. How many will be back?

Some may leave. Maybe they could all return. Creighton’s NIL money is good enough to make them think about it. Scheierman, a senior with one year of eligibility left, said he hasn’t made a decision yet.

This will be the drama for the next month or two.

Maybe it will take their minds off of what happened here.

It was a memorable year. It wasn’t always perfect. It was historic. The NCAA run to the first Elite Eight made it special. But the thing about this tournament is, you’re never satisfied, never truly happy unless you win six straight.

When you get to the Elite Eight, you want the Final Four.

We’ll always remember this team. The problem is, we’ll have to remember it all the way to the end.

The bitter end.

“It’s been an unreal experience,” Scheierman said. “To lose in this spot sucks. But this has to light a fuse for next year.

“Whoever’s back next year this is motivation. That’s something that motivates you.”

What’s that?

“Pain.”

Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight