LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They look Elite.

Creighton’s historic Jays took a giant leap on Friday night. They dismissed Princeton in the NCAA South Regional, 86-75.

They’re in the Elite Eight.

But now comes the hardest step, the biggest one they’ll ever take.

The Final Four.

Are you ready, Jays fans? The intersection of dreams and reality is 40 minutes away.

Move over, Eddie Hickey, Ralph Langer and the 1941 Creighton team. That group, which played up in the historic old gym, was Creighton’s first NCAA Tournament team.

They were the last Creighton team to make the final eight, as it were. In 1941, the third year of the NCAA tournament, only eight teams made the tournament. But "Elite Eight" is a term reserved for the 64-team NCAA tourney era.

So we will politely and without hesitation call Ryan Kalkbrenner and Co. the first Elite Eight team in Creighton history.

They’ve earned it.

This Creighton team dared to call their shot back in October. And now they’re in position to make history happen.

And look who’s in the way.

San Diego State. Old friends Greg McDermott and Brian Dutcher. Brothers Arthur Kaluma and Adam Seiko.

Since Mac arrived at CU in 2010, the two teams have played four times. Each won two.

Creighton won the last installment, knocking the Aztecs out of last year’s NCAA Tournament in the first round in Fort Worth, Tex.

No hard feelings? The two teams shared a flight to Maui back in November. They didn’t play on the island.

Fate was holding off until March.

Creighton vs. SDSU. Somebody is going to make their first Final Four on Sunday.

“It’s an opportunity to make history,” McDermott said. “As I told Arthur, I want him to go to the Final Four but I want him to go on our team plane. Not to fly there to watch his brother.

“We’ve got some work to do in the next 40 hours.”

And then the winner will play either Kansas State or Florida Atlantic in Houston.

Oh, this tournament.

Seeds be damned. It’s there for the taking, if you’re tough enough and able to step up and take it.

SDSU was Friday night. They won an alley fight with No. 1 seed Alabama. Down eight, the Aztecs scrapped back and then held off the Tide with big plays and bigger shots.

What an intriguing match-up. Alabama couldn’t make a shot. The Tide were a woeful 23-71 from the field and 3-27 from three-point range.

The way the Jays are shooting now, they will present a much different challenge for the Aztecs.

Likewise, the tough guys from San Diego will offer a match-up of big and physical players who don’t back down inside.

Somehow, it figures to revolve around Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The junior big man is the motor that drives Creighton in this tournament, and he was in the middle of a hard, emotional win over Princeton.

The Ivy League showed up. There was orange and black everywhere, probably more orange than blue in the Yum Center. There was a Princeton fan in a Tiger costume, another wearing a sport coat with tiger stripes.

As you might expect, the majority of the noise was for Princeton. Can’t believe many had the Tigers in their brackets this far. They just love an underdog story.

What they got was Kalkbrenner.

The first half was a back-and-forth of big runs and lead changes. And a Princeton team determined to keep up with Creighton’s explosive offense.

One problem: that big guy in front of the basket.

The Tigers constantly drove to the basket hoping to get Kalkbrenner to foul. But the CU center never left his feet. It was comical at times watching Princeton players twisting around trying to find an open angle to get the ball to the rim.

The Tigers were more successful when they found back-door points with Kalkbrenner’s back turned.

But that wasn’t enough often.

Meanwhile, Kalkbrenner was fired up. At one point after being fouled, he barked at Princeton players. The Tigers barked back.

Then came a media time out. The bark was out of frustration. Mac saw it and went out to talk to his big man.

“I didn’t like the look on his face,” Mac said. “I knew he was frustrated. We missed a couple opportunities to get him the ball and he missed a couple opportunities to finish when we did.

“I just explained to him I don’t care what happened on the last play, our huddle, our team needs your face to look like a leader. To his credit he didn’t like it, but he did it.”

Later, after hitting a turn-around inside, Kalkbrenner roared and made a motion like he was lifting weights.

The Incredible Kalk was here.

And the Jays were on their way to a 47-43 halftime lead — not as much as McDermott had hoped after his team shot 62 percent in the first half. Princeton was too scrappy to shake easily.

But the Jays kept making shots and when that happens, the opponent has to keep up. Princeton didn’t have the firepower that beat Arizona and Missouri.

It was an impressive, gutsy win, considering Princeton’s style and wave of fan support.

But the Jays have a determined look about them. Creighton is scoring with balance and making enough defensive plays to have won three straight.

This is their best work of the season. But the work and the season aren’t finished yet.

One more. What a Sunday in Louisville.

Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16