Shatel: How Baylor Scheierman went from small-town Aurora to playing for national contender

The flag was planted last summer.

It’s on the wall of Ed and Barb’s Place, otherwise known as Ed’s Barber Shop, on L Street — smack in the middle of Aurora, Neb., USA.

That’s where Baylor Scheierman grew up getting a haircut. Same for his dad, Scott. And most everyone in the central Nebraska town who needs a trim.

Aurora, an hour west of Lincoln, is Nebraska Cornhusker country. But this year, it’s a blue barber shop.

Those who sit in Ed’s can look up at the wall and see a Creighton basketball poster. That’s in honor of Baylor Scheierman, favorite son of Aurora and the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“Baylor spent a lot of time there growing up,” said Scott Scheierman. “They (Ed’s) supported the blue of the Jackrabbits (South Dakota State) and now they have the blue of Creighton.

“A lot of fans here are showing their blue colors.”

The poster boy for small-town Nebraska hoops will be the centerpiece of the annual Nebraska-Creighton game on Sunday in Omaha.

The kid raised in small gyms in Grand Island, Hampton and Aurora now finds himself on national TV playing big-time games for seventh-ranked Creighton.

And how. Scheierman, a 6-7 transfer from South Dakota State, already has four double-doubles in eight games, is shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range, is second on the Jays in assists and leads the team in rebounds with a 9.5 average.

The last Creighton player to average that many rebounds was Benoit Benjamin.

This is the story of modern Nebraska basketball: From Class B All-State to playing for a team with Final Four hopes. With a big assist from Omaha Sports Academy and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The world is shrinking, to about the size of a 29.5-inch circumference basketball.

“Coming out of high school I thought I could play at that level,” Baylor said. “There’s a tendency in Nebraska to not look west of Lincoln. If you’re not from Omaha or Lincoln, you get overlooked for sure. We’ve had quite a few good players west of Lincoln.

“But it just adds to the story.”

What a story. The story of a Nebraska dream.

It begins on a farm in Sutton, Nebraska.

Scott Scheierman grew up on that farm. When he wasn’t doing chores, Scott was shooting hoops. There was a fifth-grade team. Games in Edgar and Shickley.

Later, playing for Sutton High, the gyms were in Sandy Creek, Tri-County and Henderson.

“Crowds would show up two hours before the game,” Scott said. “It was a big deal.”

Scott grew up to play for coach Mike Trader at Hastings College from 1987-90. There, he met Shannon, a volleyball player from Grand Island.

After graduation, they married and went back to work on the farm in Sutton. They had five kids, three girls and two boys.

One of them, the middle child, was named Baylor.

Named after the Baylor Bears, from Waco, Texas.

The other option was apparently Jarvis.

“We liked the running back from Nebraska (Jarvis Redwine),” Scott said. “That didn’t stay. We changed his name on the way to the hospital.”

The Scheierman’s were a sports family. Jasa played volleyball at Colorado Christian. Mesa plays volleyball at South Dakota State. Booker, is a sophomore, who was Aurora’s quarterback and plays basketball.

When Baylor was three, his dad was hitting pop fly wiffle balls to him. Baylor would run them down like Ken Griffey Jr.

“Even at that age, he had a natural God-given talent to process, observe and compete,” Scott said.

The kid used to watch football, then make an armband with plays on it, go outside and run the plays.

But basketball was his love. Scott took Baylor to different camps. They had an eight-foot hoop in the yard. Baylor learned technique and proper follow-through from his dad.

The family moved for a while to Hampton, Neb., a village of 300. The elementary school was across the street. So was the basketball court.

“We would play all day,” Baylor said. “Hampton was so small there was a horn that would go off at 6 p.m. When the horn went off that was my signal to go home.”

There have been AAU teams throughout Nebraska for decades. But the concept of the traveling team really exploded throughout the state in the last 10 years.

Eighth grade. Baylor began organized ball. He joined a local team that traveled to Wichita, Kansas City, Chicago.

Then the kid from Aurora joined a team in Wahoo. More travel.

Baylor could shoot. He could rebound. But what really stood out: his passing. It was uncanny.

Turns out he had a good teacher. Maybe the best.

One day Scott brought home a video: “The Pistol: Birth of a Legend.” The Pistol Pete Maravich story.

All the moves, the dribbling drills, the no-look passes, were in there. Baylor studied them all, like a protege to the floppy socks legend of the 1960’s and 70’s.

“Baylor watched that movie over and over,” Scott said. “He probably still watches it today. He’d do the passing, ball-handling in the living room.”

No furniture or windows were broken. Well, except for the time father and son were throwing a baseball inside.

If you saw Creighton’s exhibition game, you saw Baylor throw a no-look, over-his-head pass to a teammate. That’s Pistol Pete.

“I loved the joy he played with,” Baylor said. “He went out there to put on a show and that’s how I look at the game. I like to have a lot of fun and get the crowd involved.”

By high school, he was well-known. Quarterback of the state championship football team. All-State in basketball.

But how do you get out of the central Nebraska bubble?

You play on a travel team in a tournament in Gretna. And a coach from Omaha Sports Academy sees you.

You get invited to play for OSA. And there, South Dakota State coaches discover you.

“OSA was a blessing for me,” Baylor said. “It’s hard to get attention from a small town. Gave me a chance to display my talents and basketball IQ on a national level.”

Baylor grew up a KU fan. But Bill Self wasn’t calling (yet). He had been to some Husker hoops games, loving Cookie Miller’s long shorts.

But neither Fred Hoiberg nor Greg McDermott at Creighton were calling.

There was an offer from Scott Frost to walk-on and play tight end at NU. Thanks, no thanks.

Baylor was into hoops and T.J. Otzelberger, the coach at SDSU, made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“Do you take a kid from Class B Nebraska, from Aurora, who hasn’t played high level ball?” Scott asked. “I don’t think (high-level coaches) were sure. There’s always a diamond in the rough. I knew what he could do given the opportunity and development.”

Enter the Transfer Portal, the great invention of the 21st Century.

Now, coaches like McDermott and Hoiberg can sit back and wait. No need to take a chance on the small-town kid. Let him go develop at the small college level.

Then recruit him as a transfer three years later.

After a stellar career at SDSU, where he was Summit League Player of the Year in 2022, Scheierman was surrounded by a Dick Vitale convention.

Everyone wanted him. Duke. Kansas. Arkansas. Nebraska. To name a few. Oh yes. Creighton, too.

He chose the Jays for their proximity to both Aurora and the Final Four in 2022-23.

Baylor was hand-picked to fit into the system and the returning talent that CU had. It’s been “even better than I anticipated”, Mac said.

The portal has opened doors for small-college kids to taste the high life.

Has Scheierman opened doors for some of those small-town Nebraska kids?

“If their style fits the way we play, we’re going to continue to make it a priority,” McDermott said.

Last week, at the Maui Jim Invitational, Scott asked Baylor if he remembered all those Maui games they used to watch on TV.

“We just laughed,” Scott said.

“He put in the time and the effort. He sacrificed. I remember him getting up at 5 a.m. to work out in the gym.

“Kudos to Bay.”

His new home is the CHI Health Center, where Scheierman says “every game is like an NCAA tournament game.” He’ll be wearing Creighton blue against Husker red. And everyone in the state, his state, will be watching.

Ed and Barb, too.