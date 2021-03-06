Shatel: How can Creighton move forward after Greg McDermott's remarks? Look to the players

It was a week that could change Creighton forever. A week of statements.
On Saturday, the most powerful statements arrived.
"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed without being faced.”
“That is why what Coach Mac said hurt me and my teammates.”
“This is the start for a new conversation in the future.”
“If I was your son, would it matter then?”
In a pregame video on Creighton Senior Day, we heard voices. We saw leaders.
Let them speak. Let them lead.
This is their season now. This is their team. Their locker room.
Whether or not coach Greg McDermott returns this year, the Creighton players are now driving the train — and headed for the biggest games of their careers.
They will decide if they can come together. Rise above. Or fall.
This is a team built for success in the postseason. They didn’t get that chance last year. Now it’s last call for this group.
It’s a team with every chance to make Big East tournament and NCAA tournament history. But their heads and hearts are now clouded with pain. Even if their head coach returns, the chemistry can’t be the same.
A 20-point win over Butler helps. But it’s got all the makings of a train that could be derailed.
This has been one of my favorite teams to cover and be around. Great young men. Full of life, stories, love for the game and each other.
This is a group that would wear history well and deserves to go for it with full gusto. Wouldn't that be a good story to write?
But on the dawn of the postseason, I can’t help asking:
Does it really matter?
Even if these Jays went on to Sweet 16 glory, would it take away the pain? Would it wipe away the stains on their memories of this season?
Seems like there's a bigger goal at stake now.
I’ve done a lot of thinking and talking and listening this week. There are so many thoughtful voices in Omaha. Such depth. It’s a community that does care for each other.
This is a big moment for Creighton. All eyes, all colors, all ages are watching. It feels like a crossroads for the school going forward.
Fire McDermott? Go ahead. But what does that help? What does that prove? What does that improve?
Does that show commitment toward making Creighton a better place for all races? Does that ease the hurt?
How does Creighton move to a place beyond lip service and intention?
I have an idea. It might be a bad idea. It might just be a beginning.
Let the players speak. Let them lead.
This week I went back and read through an interview I did with former CU star Kyle Korver in the spring of 2019, when Korver was asked to give the commencement address at Creighton graduation.
Korver had just penned an essay for The Players Tribune titled “Privileged.”
The piece described his self-awakening toward racism. It detailed the idea that he, and white society, are able to support racial justice but rarely act. They can become invisible, blend in with the crowd whenever they want.
That’s the “privilege.”
Korver admitted to not having the answers, but stressed that conversations were a great place to start. And that whites should hold each other accountable in matters of race.
Using Korver as a guide, I believe there is a path forward for Creighton.
It starts with McDermott. He is the coach at Creighton after this season. But he also takes on a new role.
He’s the student. His teachers, his coaches, are his players.
They will have to talk. They will have to open up their hearts. Pour out all the anger, tell about all the fear they’ve ever had simply driving down the road, talk about what it’s like to be black in today’s world.
Any color will do. Mitch Ballock is certainly thoughtful enough to have an opinion. In this room, all opinions matter.
Perhaps it’s presumptuous to assume that these players would want to do that. Some will be scattering to find their futures.
Maybe these players would have no interest. Maybe some are so angry at McDermott that they would want nothing to do with him.
But as Christian Bishop said, quoting author and activist James Baldwin, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed without being faced.”
Korver described himself as someone who had more in common with the fans in the stands than his own teammates. The same could be said for McDermott — and many high-paid college coaches.
But why not use this as an opportunity to build a bridge based on discussion? Create a place for all races to learn and listen?
I would not stop with the players. Put McDermott in position to meet with black students and leaders throughout the CU campus and Omaha.
And put him on Creighton’s Inclusive Excellence Council. Get him involved with the school’s new Black Alumni Group.
These are places where McDermott would have to listen to Black voices and stories. And a coach, whose body of work has been good at the school and in the community, could go forward with a new perspective.
He could become better. And Creighton could become better.
McDermott’s future lies with his players. If the returning players cannot play for the man, if the trust is that broken, he won’t make it.
But wouldn’t some serious conversations first be worth the effort?
And wouldn’t it behoove Creighton to show prospective students (recruits) that the school is a place where diversity and conversation about racial justice matters? And that their voices will be heard?
Throwing away the coach will satisfy some. But others will be angry. The national media will move on. Fans will turn quickly toward the games or the new coach.
Creighton should do right by its student-athletes first and then do right by its university community. What does it want to be?
I would start by consulting with a group of young student leaders, who on Saturday were wearing white and blue jerseys, playing a game with heavy hearts but also full of pride.
Other than Marcus Zegarowski on Saturday, they haven’t spoken about the matter. Then came the pregame video. What a moment.
Perhaps a start?
They are the voices that need to be heard. These young men are more than up to the task.
It made for a Senior Day that nobody, especially them, ever expected. Or will ever forget.
Now they will head into the next two weeks. The “legacy” games lie ahead.
But maybe there’s a bigger legacy at work here.
At the next Senior Day, I want to see Coach McDermott take the microphone.
And thank his team of coaches.
