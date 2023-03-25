LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He stood there like a ghost, a grinning ghost. A piece out of a museum. A voice from a history book.

Kyle Korver addressed the Creighton basketball team Friday before the Bluejays’ Sweet 16 game against Princeton.

This was history talking to history. The Jays legend told the young pioneers they could either be nervous. Or embrace this rare chance to live forever.

And as the former CU great looked the modern Jays in the eyes, he dropped an incredible punch line.

“Any day you can make history is a good day.”

Sunday is now that day.

The Jays play San Diego State with the school’s first ticket to the NCAA Final Four on the line.

For Creighton’s first men on the NCAA moon, every win is another step forward. Now comes the giant leap.

Any day you can make history is a good day.

These are amazing days for Greg McDermott’s program and Omaha’s basketball franchise.

Is this the biggest sports moment in the history of Omaha? If the moment happens, yes.

One of the biggest in Nebraska, too.

This is the moment that Creighton pointed to when it joined the Big East in 2013. Membership comes with certain advantages, and this opportunity was at the top of the list.

It’s always interesting to see a team you cover reach this height. The Big East is high-level stuff, but the threshold to the Final Four is another world.

On Saturday, there was Mac entertaining national writers about the private, invite-only poker game he has with former SDSU coach Steve Fisher, Jim Boeheim, Roy Williams and Bobby Cremins, among others.

As a scribe from Sports Illustrated interviewed CU video coordinator Casey Matthews, Jays team managers giggled and shot video of the scene on their phones.

In the locker room, an ESPN reporter sought out conditioning coach Jeremy Anderson.

And each of the five Creighton starters had his own interview room.

They aren’t at the top yet, but they can see it from here.

The view is astounding. But it’s interesting what you think about when you’re around it.

I’ve been around Creighton basketball for over 30 years. My thoughts are bouncing around.

I think about the old Civic Auditorium, the crowds of under 1,000 for Rick Johnson teams, the old Jaybacker room with the giant bowl of popcorn.

The day Dana Altman was hired. The night Altman walked back to the team hotel in St. Louis after a brutal first-round loss in the Missouri Valley tournament.

Ryan Sears. Doc Bevilacqua. Father Robert Hart, who sat on the bench.

Rodney Buford diving on the floor against Louisville. Terrell Taylor in Chicago. Sundecker’s. Doug McDermott’s dominant grace. Grant Gibbs winking.

I think about the spiral staircase going up to that old gym and Bruce Rasmussen cracking jokes and spouting wisdom. And how much my old friend and World-Herald collegue Steve Pivovar would be loving this moment right now.

Len Gordy’s memory was working overtime, too.

Gordy is now the Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Creighton athletics. He arrived in 1994 as part of Altman’s first staff.

On Saturday, I asked Gordy what was going through this mind. He told the story of how he and Altman used to walk into student cafeterias that first year and blew a whistle.

“We asked them to please take a break from studying and come to a few games,” Gordy said.

Alan Huss, who played on Altman’s first NCAA teams at Creighton, is now an assistant. What’s he thinking about?

“I remember some games where I knew most of the people in the audience,” Huss said. “One game, Grambling or Southern, was during Christmas break and there were probably 230 people there.

“There was a UNO hockey game that night. They didn’t even take the ice down from the night before. If you ran too far on one side of the court you ran onto the ice.”

I got a text on Saturday from an old friend in Omaha, Bill Carver. He was thinking about Tom Keifer and John Grant.

Those two were part of a large group of Jay grads who forever hung out during and after games. Their families bonded. Kids grew up together.

Keifer and Grant both died in recent years. Their funerals were at St. John’s church on campus. Doc Keif and Lawyer Grant, Jays fans through thick and thin, would be cherishing every moment of this ride.

“I think about the friends I’ve made over the decades because I am a Creighton fan,” Carver wrote. “This is a dream all Jays fans always had and to have it coming true is the best feeling in the world.”

The texts and emails and messages piled up after Friday night’s win. Gordy, Huss and Mac said they have heard from too many former players and assistants to name. From all eras, coaches and teams.

A college program’s history is like a long road. Each team builds its part, its section of the road, and you hope the next group can make the road rise up.

In that way, all the players and coaches in Creighton history are connected to this moment.

And that’s what was so cool about Korver speaking to the current team. It was a literal connection.

Korver had so many hero moments. But I remember, too, seeing the wide-eyed sophomore crying into a towel after a poor shooting performance in the 2001 first-round NCAA loss to Iowa.

And two years later, Korver’s brilliant career ended abruptly in a stunning first-round loss to Central Michigan.

So there was incredible depth in Korver’s message to embrace this moment: “You have an opportunity to take a step that all of us who came before you and wore the uniform with pride that are behind you 100% never had a chance to walk.”

It’s true. So many of the Creighton teams — before the Big East — played in a world where an Elite Eight run for a Valley team was a miracle run.

They could dream big, but the reality for a lot of those teams was the Sweet 16 felt like a ceiling.

When I reached him at his home in Atlanta on Saturday, Korver talked about the pride he had in Creighton’s program. That even in the days of NIL and money, the team still seemed to have grounded players focused on the right stuff.

“It’s not about grabbing something for you,” Korver said. “It’s about putting something in the ground where the next group that comes through can build on.”

Now we’ll see if history inspired more history.

“(Korver) was great," senior Baylor Scheierman said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to be remembered for a long time. You’ll never be able to take that away from us.”

Sunday looks like a good day to go get it.

