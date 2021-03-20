Shatel: It was a perfectly imperfect win, but Creighton survived and will advance

It will never hang in the Louvre. Instead put it on the giant bracket in downtown Indianapolis.
Creighton 63, UC-Santa Barbara 62.
A thing of beauty.
Survive. Advance.
If you want to quibble with how it happened, this is the wrong month, wrong event. It’s the bottom-line nature of this cliff's edge that mesmerizes and hypnotizes.
Lose. Go home.
Survive. Advance.
Clinging to a one-point lead in the final seconds, Creighton allows UCSB big man Amadou Sow an open lay-up. It hits rim and falls away.
“It takes a little bit of luck sometimes,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said.
Survive. Advance.
Then there was Christian Bishop, one of many heroes, standing at the free throw line with 16 seconds. Down one.
Ask a Creighton fan where they wanted the fate of this game to rest, and this scenario would rank way down there. Maybe at the bottom.
Bishop, a blue-collar man of effort and energy, walked to that line having made 57 of 101 attempts this season.
Somewhere, Creighton Nation covered their eyes as one.
Not Bishop. His eyes were open, as well as his nose.
“I just took a step and smelled the roses,” Bishop said.
The 6-7 junior had been putting in overtime at the free throw line in practice. The coaches even put the end of practice on his free throws, with a miss meaning some extra running.
There would be no running on Saturday, unless it was to the locker room to celebrate.
Swish. Swish. And now Mr. Bishop is 59-103 for a whopping .573 percent for the season.
A season that moves forward.
After the program’s first NCAA tourney win since 2014, Creighton now is one win away from the ultimate survive and advance move.
CU’s first berth in the Sweet 16.
The way they did it should instill hope that they can get that done.
The ball wouldn’t go in early. The Gauchos came out firing. CU was down 16-8 when McDermott called a time out.
We’ve seen this movie before.
We know how it ends.
But this is a new set of leading men. This Creighton team has some fight. And some bite.
Senior Denzel Mahoney, mired in a slump that had some fans calling for him to be benched, scored five straight, including a three from the corner.
Game on. This was a fight. And Mahoney was about to land another punch.
Down two with 2:12 left, he grabbed hold of a loose ball. He and a Gaucho were tied up. UCSB ball.
But it was a statement, Creighton — based on Mahoney’s effort and intensity in ripping the ball away from the Gaucho.
The Jays would not be sleep-walking to halftime this NCAA tourney. Mahoney was the alarm clock.
Then Marcus Zegarowski took it from there.
The junior point guard scored eight points in the final two minutes of the first half, with two three-pointers and a driving lay-up off the backboard with one second left for a 34-30 lead.
Breathing room. But the tone had been set.
This wouldn’t be one of those water color paintings. This would be full of blood and sweat and tough plays.
It's a Creighton team that is cool with that. Comfortable down in the mud.
McDermott certainly knows that. In a NCAA tourney grinder against a Big West underdog with nothing to lose, he kept his formula simple.
Creighton’s five starters played the majority of the minutes. Four of them played over 30 minutes. Along with Shareef Mitchell (16 minutes), it was basically a six-man effort.
The Jays went up nine, 49-40. Then, in a three-minute span, they were down one after an 11-0 UCSB run.
The Gauchos were finding just enough holes in CU’s defense to go up four, 58-54 with four minutes left.
But the Jays didn’t wilt. They kept flailing away.
Mitch Ballock, the mad bomber with the career green light, was 0-for-six when he came down on transition and put up his seventh three-pointer.
Finally. Swish.
Then came the stand. From the 2:44 mark to 2:06, the Gauchos took three shots and got two offensive rebounds.
After the third shot missed, Ballock got the rebound. Zegarowski scored on the other end. CU up was 61-58.
“We don’t ever quit,” McDermott said. “They stayed with it, stayed with, ended up digging that thing out of there.”
That 38 seconds of defense summed up his team, McDermott said. And, perhaps, their growth curve.
Mac hammered home the sins of NCAA teams past, particularly the loss in 2018. Make every shot, every pass count. Every possession.
And when the outside shots aren’t falling, find other ways.
This group learned well. They earned a share of the Big East regular-season title in 2020. But they didn’t get to show it last March.
In a win that was perfectly imperfect — and one week after a Big East stinker — they showed their new urgency.
“As you kind of navigate your way through a college career, the more you understand the value of each possession,” McDermott said. “And what your contribution means to that possession.
“Sometimes it’s an offensive possession where you don’t touch the ball. Defensively you might not be guarding the ball but you have a job to do. And this team as it has gotten older understands that more.”
It’s a team that appreciates the value of digging deep, uncanny free throws and advancing in March because the other guy’s shot rolled off the rim.
And a team that will accept any inspiration, especially from a former fan and mentor that McDermott mentioned after the game.
Her name was Bette Walker, a 96-year-old Bluejay super fan who passed away on Feb. 13.
Bette’s favorite Jay? Mr. Free Throw himself, Christian Bishop.
“I think she slapped that lay-up out of the rim,” McDermott said. “And I’m pretty sure she steered Christian’s two free throws into the basket from heaven today.”
Team effort, indeed.
Creighton basketball faces UC Santa Barbara in the NCAA tournament
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH