Shatel: It was a perfectly imperfect win, but Creighton survived and will advance

Not Bishop. His eyes were open, as well as his nose.

“I just took a step and smelled the roses,” Bishop said.

The 6-7 junior had been putting in overtime at the free throw line in practice. The coaches even put the end of practice on his free throws, with a miss meaning some extra running.

There would be no running on Saturday, unless it was to the locker room to celebrate.

Swish. Swish. And now Mr. Bishop is 59-103 for a whopping .573 percent for the season.

A season that moves forward.

After the program’s first NCAA tourney win since 2014, Creighton now is one win away from the ultimate survive and advance move.

CU’s first berth in the Sweet 16.

The way they did it should instill hope that they can get that done.

The ball wouldn’t go in early. The Gauchos came out firing. CU was down 16-8 when McDermott called a time out.

We’ve seen this movie before.

We know how it ends.

But this is a new set of leading men. This Creighton team has some fight. And some bite.