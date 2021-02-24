Shatel: It's No. 1 UConn's first trip to Omaha, but Creighton's Jim Flanery has seen worse

Here they come. Geno Auriemma. UConn. The No. 1 Huskies, 18-1, averaging 82.9 points and all the national championships and tradition you can fit into Sokol Arena.
What, you think Jim Flanery is scared?
This is nothing compared to a certain Saturday in May 1987.
“The scariest day of my life was the day I graduated from college,” Flanery said. “And I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”
He figured it out.
Eighteen seasons, 334 wins and counting, four NCAA tournament bids and four conference titles, including one Big East crown. The winningest coach in CU women’s basketball history.
All this while toiling in the shadow of the Creighton men’s machine, and now the legends of the Big East who go by one name. Geno. Bruno (Doug, DePaul coach).
Call him Flan the Man.
How did he get here? Let’s start in 1985. That was the year Auriemma took over at UConn.
The same year that a kid from Guthrie Center, Iowa, tried out for the Creighton basketball team.
Flanery’s grandfather, Charles, graduated from CU with a law degree. His father, Jim, ran the grain elevator in Guthrie Center, about 80 miles east of Omaha.
Flanery wanted to be a broadcaster. Or a lawyer. He was a philosophy major. He could hoop a little.
In the fall of 1985, he answered coach Tony Barone’s call for walkons. He didn’t make the cut. But later during the season, he got a call back.
Flanery stuck it out two years, running scout team stuff, sitting on the bench while Barone waited for Porter Moser, Todd Eisner and the Harstad-Gallagher era to show up.
Meanwhile, the Jays women’s coach watched the end of men’s practice each day before his team took the court. He needed some bodies. Flanery qualified.
“I had six scholarships total,” said Bruce Rasmussen, now Creighton A.D. “How do you have practices? We had a couple of faculty members, including a priest, help out. And some walkons from Barone’s team.”
Little did Rasmussen know that there were three CU women’s basketball coaches on the floor. And one, Connie Yori, was being guarded by another, Flanery.
OK, timeout. Let’s play golf.
One day, then-Creighton A.D. Don Leahy appointed Rasmussen men’s and women’s golf coach. Rass needed volunteers.
Guess who?
“We were at a match against Nebraska in Lincoln,” Rasmussen said. “I would give guys one sleeve of balls sometimes before a meet, and sometimes not.
“The weather turned bad and it was spitting snow. Flan’s group came in at the turn and the Nebraska coach asked his guy how he was doing.
“He said, 'I shot a 40. The guy from Creighton shot a 39 and he’s using a range ball.' ”
Flanery laughed at the memory.
“We didn’t have Creighton shirts,” Flanery said. “They just said, 'Wear something blue.' One of my teammates would always go to the clubhouse and charge it to the Drake (University) account because they didn’t know the difference.”
Sometime later that year, Flanery went through a transformation. From men’s basketball walkon to women’s basketball practice player to women’s basketball volunteer coach.
“I was glad to help,” Flanery said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I just kind of gravitated toward (Rasmussen) and got hooked on it.”
Flanery was a graduate assistant for Rasmussen for two years, then followed Yori when she was hired as coach at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
“She offered me a whopping $3,500 a year,” Flanery said. “I was like, 'OK, is this really what you want?’ And I think the fact that I said yes, that’s what I wanted.
“I took a leap of faith.”
Two years later in 1992, Rasmussen became A.D. and hired Yori as women’s basketball coach. Flanery was her assistant.
Ten years later, when Yori was hired by Nebraska, Flanery took over.
He and Yori had to learn how to coach. They leaned on Rasmussen and each other. They took the program from days of six scholarships and priests at practice to being ranked and making NCAA tourneys.
Yori elevated the program in the 90s and Flanery lifted it higher.
“Jim does a great job maximizing what he has,” Rasmussen said. “I think he’s an outstanding coach. He understands culture, understands Creighton.
“Flan doesn’t take the joy out of the process. The kids have fun at practice and yet he’s demanding. You can tell they enjoy each other. I don’t think he’s had a player transfer out in 10 years.”
It’s been 12, Flanery said. But he adds, “It won’t last forever. Part of it is Creighton.”
Part of that is a coach who has learned to evolve with the times. Flanery calls himself a “little bit of a hot head, an Irishman with a temper.”
That guy still comes out at practice, but Flanery now watches how the words are used.
“My older players are right when they say I’m softer,” Flanery said. "I have gotten softer.
“The players have changed. There are so many other things (social media) going on now.
“I don’t think 20 years ago we were thinking that if we were hard on them we could really mess up with their mental health. You have to have a great awareness of that.
“There are a lot more 18- to 21-year-olds who are dealing with that anxiety, feeling overwhelmed.”
The Huskies can do that to opposing coaches. This looks like a typical UConn outfit, ranked in the top 10 in six categories and padding the school’s 133-game conference winning streak.
Creighton took down No. 19 DePaul last week, then two nights later lost by 24 to Marquette. Now realignment has brought the first No. 1 team to play on CU’s campus.
“I think it’s great (having UConn back in the Big East,” Flanery said. “I wish it wasn’t a pandemic year. You want people to come out and appreciate it.
“There’s nothing you can’t admire about the way they play. They play really hard, they’re not cocky, they play the right way. They have talent but they don’t cheat the game.”
Yeah, but can Geno shoot a 39 in the snow with a range ball?
