Shatel: It's No. 1 UConn's first trip to Omaha, but Creighton's Jim Flanery has seen worse

Two years later in 1992, Rasmussen became A.D. and hired Yori as women’s basketball coach. Flanery was her assistant.

Ten years later, when Yori was hired by Nebraska, Flanery took over.

He and Yori had to learn how to coach. They leaned on Rasmussen and each other. They took the program from days of six scholarships and priests at practice to being ranked and making NCAA tourneys.

Yori elevated the program in the 90s and Flanery lifted it higher.

“Jim does a great job maximizing what he has,” Rasmussen said. “I think he’s an outstanding coach. He understands culture, understands Creighton.

“Flan doesn’t take the joy out of the process. The kids have fun at practice and yet he’s demanding. You can tell they enjoy each other. I don’t think he’s had a player transfer out in 10 years.”

It’s been 12, Flanery said. But he adds, “It won’t last forever. Part of it is Creighton.”

Part of that is a coach who has learned to evolve with the times. Flanery calls himself a “little bit of a hot head, an Irishman with a temper.”

That guy still comes out at practice, but Flanery now watches how the words are used.