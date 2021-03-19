Shatel: It's time, Creighton. Seize the moment and reach the Sweet 16

Here they come again, looking for that one shining moment.
But first, Creighton basketball should consider another theme.
Seize the moment.
It’s time, isn’t it?
Time to check the “Sweet 16” box off the list.
The NCAA tournament is a crazy place to expect results. Anything can happen, and will.
It's about showing up, making shots and making plays. Taking the victory. The strong truly survive.
That's truer still in this unique pandemic tourney, where all 68 teams have been locked in a hotel for a week.
The Jays? They've been living in hotel rooms for the last three weeks.
For any team to make it through this last year is its own success. The Jays have grinded through, knowing the stakes have been on the table all season: Sweet 16.
Anything less would be business unfinished. Legacy incomplete.
The good news: This is the best chance Creighton has had to finally grab the Sweet 16 brass ring.
This Jays team is loaded with veterans and firepower, an elite point guard and added some size in the offseason.
It was built to get the program past this barrier.
It’s not 1999, when the Missouri Valley Jays were nowhere near the No. 5 Maryland Terps, who beat them in the second round.
It’s not 2002, when Terrell Taylor’s mojo ran smack into Bill Self’s 13th-ranked flying Illini in front of the home crowd in Chicago.
It’s not North Carolina in Greensboro. Or Duke in Philly. Or Baylor in San Antonio.
The Jays teams that met those second-round fates were recruited to win the Valley tournament in St. Louis, not compete against Coach Roy or Coach K.
This Creighton team was built to compete in the Big East. And how. These Jays won a share of the Big East title last year and finished second this season.
This Creighton team is athletic and talented enough to have played with — and maybe beat — those Tar Heels, Blue Devils and Bears.
This time there’s no devastating injury to curse. Like Maurice Watson in 2017. Or Martin Krampelj in 2018.
Or 2020, when Marcus Zegarowski’s knee injury likely would have derailed the Sweet 16 run.
There’s no reason for the Jays to show up late for this tourney, like they did their first-round game in 2017 against Rhode Island.
That team missed its leader and energy base, Watson, who was lost with an injury in January. It didn’t fight when NCAA tourney adversity hit. It didn’t understand the opportunity.
Same for the first-round dud in 2018, a 10-point loss to Kansas State that was playing without its leading scorer.
KSU coach Bruce Weber put extra defensive attention on his former player, CU’s Marcus Foster. The Jays senior went into a funk and his teammates followed suit. Clunk.
A forgettable moment. Except Mitch Ballock — one of two current Creighton players (Jacob Epperson) to play in that game — should remind his teammates what happened immediately after that loss.
Virginia, a No. 1 seed, lost to 16th-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County. Creighton’s side of the bracket collapsed. Loyola-Chicago went to the Final Four.
It could have been Creighton.
That’s why you show up with your “A” game for every NCAA tournament game. It’s March Madness. Things happen. Crazy happens.
There’s one more reason why there should not be a repeat of 2017 and 2018. Two names.
Marcus. Zegarowski.
He is the motor of this Creighton team. He’s intense. He’s driven. He’s healthy. He might be in his last days in a Creighton uniform. He should be focused.
Of course, Zegarowski will be making his first NCAA tournament appearance. So will the majority of the team.
Only Ballock, Epperson and Alex O’Connell have March Madness minutes. O’Connell’s came with Duke in 2019, when he played in three NCAA games and started Duke’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games.
That lack of experience isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You don’t know what you don’t know.
Plus, this NCAA bubble tournament — played in front of near-empty venues — will be bizarre, even for the veterans of March Madness wars.
So, what about the Greg McDermott story factor?
It shouldn’t be a distraction. For one, the Jays have played five games since Mac’s apology and suspension for his “plantation” comment.
They played well in three of those and looked bad in two. Hard to say it’s a hindrance.
Here’s where the timing is good. In an ordinary NCAA tourney, the media is granted open locker room access to each team for an hour after practices and games.
The Jays’ locker room would be wall-to-wall with national writers and TV reporters looking for a one-day story on McDermott. The players would be getting peppered with “plantation” questions, whether they answered them or not.
Creighton has avoided all of that this year, and that can only be a good thing.
What the Jays can’t avoid is UC Santa Barbara, with its play-making point guard and array of shooters and 12th-seed mojo.
And waiting in the wings is a dangerous Ohio team that doesn’t care who it plays. Or Virginia, the 2019 NCAA champs and this year’s ACC champions.
The Wahoos have a great coach, play elite defense and are a top program. But these aren’t your Valley Jays. There’s nothing Virginia can show them they don’t see in the Big East.
Creighton has its flaws. It doesn’t have the best length, and defense and rebounding can come and go.
But while the Jays can appear too reliant on the 3-point shot, they’ve showed they can win by digging in and finding other ways to win.
The thing that would have worked against Rhode Island and K-State.
What is worrisome is that clunker of a game Creighton had last Saturday when faced with its best chance to win a Big East tournament.
Give credit to the Hoyas. But what was that, Creighton? And why then?
CU has the kind of program where it should be back in that position again. But nothing is promised. Opportunities like that are golden.
Which is where we are again one week later.
This Creighton team has one last chance to hang a banner. This would be the biggest and best of all, the one that would separate them as the greatest team in school history.
Maybe last week’s game can serve as an alarm clock. By now, none should be needed. The Jays know what time it is.
Time to seize that shining moment.