Shatel: It's time, Creighton. Seize the moment and reach the Sweet 16

Of course, Zegarowski will be making his first NCAA tournament appearance. So will the majority of the team.

Only Ballock, Epperson and Alex O’Connell have March Madness minutes. O’Connell’s came with Duke in 2019, when he played in three NCAA games and started Duke’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games.

That lack of experience isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You don’t know what you don’t know.

Plus, this NCAA bubble tournament — played in front of near-empty venues — will be bizarre, even for the veterans of March Madness wars.

So, what about the Greg McDermott story factor?

It shouldn’t be a distraction. For one, the Jays have played five games since Mac’s apology and suspension for his “plantation” comment.

They played well in three of those and looked bad in two. Hard to say it’s a hindrance.

Here’s where the timing is good. In an ordinary NCAA tourney, the media is granted open locker room access to each team for an hour after practices and games.