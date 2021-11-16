Shatel: Jays find a star, Huskers watch one fall in unconventional Creighton-Nebraska game

LINCOLN — LOUD NOISES.
They were back, in glorious stereo. Jump-to-your-feet loud. Cover-your-ears loud.
Basketball was back, and it felt official on an early-season Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Crowds and traffic filled the Haymarket an hour before the game. A buzz in the air on Nov. 16. And after a year of playing these games in front of empty arenas, the sights and sounds felt like college basketball again.
And there was something else familiar about the evening.
You can go get transformational recruits, move the venue, bring the fans back. It doesn’t matter.
Blue is going to beat red.
This time it was Creighton, 77-69, over Nebraska. And that’s 19 of the past 23 regular-season games and 10 of the past 11 to the Jays, for those keeping score at home in Omaha.
“That was fun! Intense!” Marcus Blossom, Creighton’s new athletic director, said after slapping high-fives with the CU coaches and players in the tunnel. “Those guys brought it. It’s a great rivalry.”
An arena of Husker fans thought this would be their year. Creighton lost its Sweet 16 team from a year ago. Nebraska has its most talented roster in years.
And the game was moved to NU’s home court based on an agreement between NU coach Fred Hoiberg and CU coach Greg McDermott last year.
But by evening’s end, Creighton had found a new star and leader, and the Huskers saw their leader, Trey McGowens, hobble off the court on crutches with a broken foot.
Even with the familiar result, it was anything but a conventional Creighton-Nebraska game.
For starters, it was designated as the matchup for the two schools in the Big Ten vs. Big East Gavitt Games.
Typically, Creighton would play a Big Ten school other than Nebraska and NU would get a Big East team not from Omaha.
But McDermott said that changed when he agreed to play this year’s game in Lincoln.
The Huskers-Jays game in 2020 was set for PBA, but with no fans. Hoiberg didn’t want his turn in the rotation to be played in an empty arena, then return to a full building in Omaha in 2021.
McDermott agreed to switch — the teams played in Omaha a second straight time last year — on one condition.
He wanted this year’s rivalry game to be played in the Gavitt series — so that Creighton wouldn’t have to play another Big Ten game on the road. Hoiberg and NU helped make the switch happen.
And so we had the earliest Creighton-Nebraska game in recent memory — the third game of the season.
With so many newbies on both teams, nobody knew what to expect. Except the unexpected.
Nebraska rushed out to a quick 5-1 lead and the crowd jumped. But then the Jays settled down.
And then the best player on the court took over.
Meet Mr. Ryan Nembhard.
The 6-foot freshman from Ontario, Canada (and Montverde Academy, Florida), was that player. This was his first big college game, in front of his first raucous 15,939.
He looked like he was born for this stage.
Nembhard scored 22 points, with four 3-pointers, five rebounds and five assists. He controlled the tempo for Creighton. Look at the prodigy, already a maestro.
And any time the Huskers would make a big shot and get their crowd up, Nembhard would step up and hit a big shot or pass or defensive play.
It was the kind of stuff we used to see from Marcus Zegarowski. In fact, there were times you had to make sure the Z Man (now with the Brooklyn Nets organization) wasn’t still down there.
Creighton wasn’t perfect. But in that environment, the Jays had just enough poise, rebounds and baskets to keep NU at bay.
Now the Jays leave early Wednesday morning for the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. They’ll pack a load of confidence and a young bunch that is just going to get better.
And a kid who already looks like a star to build a season around.
“He’s a special player,” McDermott said of Nembhard. “He’s going to make me a pretty good coach.”
Somewhere, Nebraska fans were probably wondering where Creighton keeps finding these guys.
And why do these things keep happening to Nebraska?
The injury to the older McGowens is a brutal development. The junior guard is the leader of the pack. He was being counted on to mentor the team and his talented younger brother, Bryce.
If there was any good news, it’s that it happened on Nov. 16. There’s no timetable for McGowens’ return. But a good guess would be early Big Ten season.
Hoiberg’s young Huskers are going to have to grow up without Trey McGowens. And they’re going to have to grow up fast. There are some salty opponents ahead who won’t be sympathetic.
The education began on Tuesday night. NU led 5-1 and had all the loud noises going early. But then the kids started falling into early bad habits. Like losing their men on Creighton’s transition.
Just like that, the Jays went on a 13-0 run and were up 14-5.
Creighton’s new guys acted like they knew the drill. But later in the first half, the loud noises came back. Kobe Webster made some crazy 3s and Wilhelm Breidenbach drilled one and the Huskers’ dream night was within 40-36 at the half.
Unfortunately, that pattern set in again for Nebraska and Hoiberg watchers.
NU shot 14 of 34 for the second half and 26 of 70 for the game. For the first three games, the Huskers have now shot 39%, 41% and 37% from the field.
It’s early, but this trend needs to be reversed. These players were billed as being better players, better shooters than NU has had.
This is not a team that will hang its hat on rebounding or defense. It’s offense. It’s filling the basket.
They’ll have to figure all that out with their leader on crutches. But it’s also an opportunity for a team to grow, find roles, hopefully find the bottom of the basket.
One game. One night. The Jays smiled, the Huskers winced. And our ears rang. Basketball is back.
