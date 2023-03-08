Creighton tips off the Big East tournament Thursday at 9:30 p.m. eastern time.

That’s 4:30 a.m. in WeiBenfels, Germany.

“I’ve caught some of their games,” Mitch Ballock said. “I’m going to sit that one out.”

Remember the name, Jays fans? Ballock, the sharp-shooting lefty from Kansas, was a member of the most accomplished team in school history.

Just three years ago, Ballock and his teammates climbed the ladder to cut down the nets as co-Big East regular-season champions.

They were on top of the world. And they could see forever.

Then the world quickly changed.

The COVID-19 pandemic took away the Big East tournament and NCAA tournament.

Ballock and Co. played the next season in front of pandemic-limited crowds. They couldn’t interact with fellow students or fans.

They played the entire NCAA tournament in an Indianapolis bubble, living in a hotel room for basically three weeks and leaving only to play games. That’s where they made history, the Sweet 16.

Only two years ago.

“Two years?” Ballock said. “Honestly, it feels like it’s been 10 years but it also feels like yesterday. If that makes any sense.”

The current Jays team embarks Thursday on their own history bid. A Big East tourney title. A run at the NCAA Final Four.

But they’ve been inconsistent this season. Unpredictable.

It's March. It's time. Will they show the urgency now? Or are some of them looking ahead to the future?

Our old friend Ballock is a good place to start this conversation.

Ballock spent a year in the NBA G-League last year. He didn’t want to go back.

Instead he signed on with the German BBL league. He comes off the bench for Syntainics MBC. He averages 7.9 points.

Ballock keeps tabs on his old teammates. Damien Jefferson is a reserve for the Memphis Hustle of the G League. Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney both come off the bench for the Austin Spurs of the G League.

Two years ago, these players were larger than life in Omaha. All-time heroes in Creighton blue.

Just last Monday night, the Hustle beat the Spurs, 112-97 at the Landers Center in Memphis in front of 683.

Jefferson scored 18 points in 25 minutes. Zegarowski had five points and five assists in 18 minutes.

Life comes at you fast.

And that’s what Ballock wants every member of the Creighton team to understand.

Enjoy these college days. Take advantage of every game, every time on the court. Embrace your teammates and all the times together.

It won’t be long where you may want them back again.

“From my experience and my teammates’ experience that have gone through it just like me — you definitely want to enjoy the moment of college basketball,” said Ballock from Germany on Wednesday.

“There’s nothing like it. College basketball, especially in Omaha, there’s 17,000 at every game, 15,000 on the road. And especially with (NIL) right now, you’re not really missing out on anything.

“Professional hoops is a whole different mindset from college hoops. When coach (Greg McDermott) Mac and the staff asks you how you’re doing, it’s genuine. It comes from a place where they actually want what’s best for you.

“In the professional game, it’s all about making dollars. The mindset turns from love of the game to dollar signs.”

The German crowds are great, Ballock said, up to 7,000 a game. But the G League is a different world from the Big East.

“Sometimes it feels like you’re in a pick-up game,” Ballock said.

That won’t be the case when the Jays step onto Madison Square Garden’s court on Thursday night.

The question: Which Creighton team are we going to see?

The Jays are 20-10 and 14-6. They were favored to win the Big East. They finished fourth.

They had a six-game losing streak when center Ryan Kalkbrenner was ill. They had an eight-game winning streak in the middle of the Big East season.

They have players who step up one game and go away the next. Arthur Kaluma had two points in 16 minutes against Marquette at home, then bounced back with 19 at Villanova.

Their defense has been good. Their bench has underachieved but shown signs of breaking out.

This is still a team that could win the Big East tournament and go deep in the NCAA’s.

It’s up to them.

This week should be taken seriously. The Big East tournament is a standard in college basketball. Holding a trophy in MSG is legacy stuff. That’s a banner that would hang proudly in the CHI Health Center.

Fortunately, this is an event Greg McDermott takes seriously. The Jays have been to the championship game four times, including last year’s team.

Now the nucleus of that team are sophomores. They are healthy this year. It’s all set up for a run at banners.

Go for it, Ballock says. Because tomorrow’s not guaranteed.

The NBA’s siren will call to some, but CU’s NIL program is very rewarding. Most of the team should return. But in this day of the transfer portal, you never assume anything.

How much more time does this incredibly talented team have left together?

Ballock returned to CU to visit practice earlier this year. He says his relationship with his old coaches is better than ever. He keeps in regular touch with Jefferson, Zegarowski, Jett Canfield and Shareef Mitchell.

They cherish the great wins, the history they made. They lament the things taken from them, like being able to celebrate the Sweet 16 with their fans.

What they remember most are the forever friendships and brotherhood of the team. The times in the locker room and the road.

That’s what Ballock misses the most. And that’s what he wishes for these current Jays.

“What I would tell them is the grass isn’t always greener,” Ballock said. “It’s not. And the grass is really green at Creighton.”

What he means is, grow your legacy while you can. Because life comes at you fast.

