Shatel: New athletic director Marcus Blossom could be a home run for Creighton

There’s no better way to celebrate my 30th anniversary at The World-Herald than to write about more Omaha history:
On the same stage where Creighton joined the Big East eight years ago, Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson announced another historic moment in CU athletics.
The start of a new chapter, a new adventure.
For the first time in 27 years, it feels like Creighton is about to embark on a whole new path.
Marcus Blossom can’t be Bruce Rasmussen. He didn’t crack one-liners on Tuesday. He couldn’t speak to the audience like he knew every single one.
He talked in general terms about integrity and pursuing championships in all sports.
They were products of their times. Rasmussen was a long-time Creighton coach when he was elevated to athletic director. Blossom got a masters in athletic management. He’s been the CFO of an athletic department.
But just as Rasmussen was the right man at the right time for Creighton, so, too, is Blossom.
Rasmussen created an identity and incredible connection to Omaha. Jays basketball is the city’s franchise.
Blossom, with a resume full of qualifications, can take the baton and create the next step for Creighton: an identity in the Big East, make CU sports more of a national player and navigate the ever-changing future of NIL and realignment.
Is that what Hendrickson had in mind?
Or was there something else too?
Blossom is the first African American athletic director in Creighton history. His hiring comes five months after the “plantation” firestorm — and two months after the school was hit with a two-year NCAA probation.
There were some in the Creighton community, including boosters, who were pulling for CU’s inside candidates, including associate A.D. Mark Burgers.
Did Hendrickson feel the need to make an outside hire in light of the events of the last several months?
“It was not a factor,” Hendrickson told me in a conversation on Tuesday. “I could have (gone inside).
“I talked to several people close to the program and they said, “We just want someone with integrity. We have those people (inside) obviously. That wasn’t a factor.”
But why didn’t the CU president include any athletics staff, coaches or players on his search advisory committee?
“It’s not uncommon,” Hendrickson said. “I talked to a lot of presidents who have done that. I talked to a lot of (CU) coaches and folks in athletics.
“The objective was to go through this thoroughly and fairly. A lot of folks didn’t really say what’s the candidate you have to have. It’s what does Creighton need as an institution? What’s the next level?
"We didn't just want to get some hot shot from a big school. We wanted someone who fits who we are. To bring the Jesuit piece (Holy Cross), the Big East, the Midwest, basketball player ... he has a lot of great qualities that fit."
Time will tell, but I think Hendrickson got it right. Blossom has potential to be a home run.
But these transitions can be awkward and CU hasn’t had one in 27 years.
During the press conference, I looked over at the front row, where Creighton’s head coaches were all seated.
Some have been at CU for over two decades, some played at Creighton, all were hired by Rasmussen. They’ve all been part of Creighton’s family atmosphere.
I wondered what was going through their minds. Now, there will be a new way of doing things. That’s life in college athletics.
I wondered what was going through Greg McDermott’s mind. He left Iowa State for Creighton 11 years ago because of Rasmussen. They were tight friends, took golf trips together. Rasmussen put his office next to the head basketball coach.
Mac is coming off his best season at Creighton, an incredibly difficult year to coach that led to an historic Sweet 16 berth. And all of the drama that followed after the season.
Now he has a new boss, who is 15 years younger, a boss who played college hoops and will have his own definition of success. That relationship will be a dynamic everyone will watch.
Right now, Blossom just needs to meet his staff.
“I want to come in with an open mind and figure things out,” Blossom said. “We’ve had some success and everyone can improve.
“I want to get with the team and figure out what’s next.”
What’s next is a new chapter of Creighton athletics. It will be interesting to watch it unfold.
» Blossom, the youngest of eight children, grew up in the Chicago suburb of Matteson. He averaged 20 points during his senior year at Rich South High School.
He said he had walk-on offers from several Midwest schools, including Northwestern and Illinois. A recruiting pamphlet from Northeastern University caught his eye and he sent his information.
“It came back that I had a full academic scholarship,” Blossom said. “It immediately became an option.”
Blossom also won a presidential academic scholarship at the University of Illinois, which would have charged him only $8 to attend. But Blossom also wanted to play basketball.
Hello, Northeastern.
» Reminder: It’s Sept. 1 and baseballs are still flying out of Werner Park.
The longest regular-season in memory continues for the Storm Chasers with a six-game homestead with the Toledo Mud Hens. This year the Chasers have home games through Sept. 26.
There’s still time to find a spot on the berm and wait for Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. They rank in the top four in MILB home runs.
» One more and I’m outta here: The Creighton press conference on Tuesday began with a prayer. I can think of a lot of coaches whose first press conference should have started with a prayer.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH