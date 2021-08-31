Shatel: New athletic director Marcus Blossom could be a home run for Creighton

"We didn't just want to get some hot shot from a big school. We wanted someone who fits who we are. To bring the Jesuit piece (Holy Cross), the Big East, the Midwest, basketball player ... he has a lot of great qualities that fit."

Time will tell, but I think Hendrickson got it right. Blossom has potential to be a home run.

But these transitions can be awkward and CU hasn’t had one in 27 years.

During the press conference, I looked over at the front row, where Creighton’s head coaches were all seated.

Some have been at CU for over two decades, some played at Creighton, all were hired by Rasmussen. They’ve all been part of Creighton’s family atmosphere.

I wondered what was going through their minds. Now, there will be a new way of doing things. That’s life in college athletics.

I wondered what was going through Greg McDermott’s mind. He left Iowa State for Creighton 11 years ago because of Rasmussen. They were tight friends, took golf trips together. Rasmussen put his office next to the head basketball coach.

Mac is coming off his best season at Creighton, an incredibly difficult year to coach that led to an historic Sweet 16 berth. And all of the drama that followed after the season.