Shatel: Nothing will surprise with this Creighton group; NCAA tournament is cherry on top

Why not now?

There’s no such thing as chalk this season. The kids did away with that long ago.

The majority of them have never played in an NCAA tournament game. But last week they had never played in the Big East caldron at Madison Square Garden, yet they looked as comfortable as Spike Lee in the front row.

They beat Marquette a third time, walloped Big East champ Providence and Villanova — an NCAA No. 2 seed — needed every ounce of Conor Gillespie's magic to keep them from holding the trophy.

So the kids are supposed to be afraid of Kansas?

The beauty of this season of no expectations is that it now becomes the postseason of no expectations.

This Creighton team doesn’t have the weight of history on its back. These Bluejays are not on a Sweet 16-or-bust schedule.

But the more we watched this team fight through growing pains, and its Hall Pass season unfold, the clearer it became that the young nucleus of this group will be capable of taking the program to historic heights.

We’ve heard it echoing in the CHI Health Center all season. Their best days are ahead of them.

Why not now?

The reasons why not start with San Diego State, a bear of an opening opponent, a mirror of tough-guy defense.

Then KU. Auburn. Wisconsin. Iowa. Providence, too.

But all those reasons to write off the Jays is followed by the reason that makes them most dangerous.

They won’t care.

“I’m probably done trying to predict what these guys are going to do,” said coach Greg McDermott after the bracket was released Sunday.

“They don’t fear anything. There’s not a moment too big. They’re not afraid of it.”

If the coach doesn’t know what’s going to happen, well, good luck to the bracket soothsayers out there.

Here’s what we know: The Jays are going to come off the bus in a defensive stance.

One of the great revelations of this season has been watching the transformation of Creighton as a great defensive club. The Jays are 22nd nationally in field goal defense (39.5).

This just in: the Aztecs rank fourth nationally in field goal defense (38.2) and second (57.7) in defensive scoring.

So what we are about to witness Thursday may be closer to scrum than artistic basketball.

The good news for the Jays is they aren’t afraid to get their uniforms dirty. And defense always travels well in the NCAA tournament.

What Creighton must do is leave the turnovers in Omaha.

While defense comes in handy in the tournament, victories and long runs are usually built on point guards who make plays and teams who make shots.

Creighton has been playing without the excellent Ryan Nembhard for nearly three weeks. But fellow freshman Trey Alexander has filled in ably.

Call Alexander a combo guard if you must. I prefer “basketball player.”

This roster is filled with them. And they will all have to show up.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 7-footer blossoming before our eyes, has become a dominant force. Big East teams were afraid to attack the basket on Kalkbrenner. On Saturday, ’Nova big men drove inside only to pass it back out.

If Kalkbrenner can continue to drop in points near the rim and stay out of foul trouble, that’s, um, big.

Finally, and mostly, the baskets and rims at Dickies Arena will be to CU's liking.

Creighton’s outside shooting has been hit and miss. Literally. It cannot be as poor as it was against Villanova on Saturday night, when tried legs could be used as the excuse.

They must be a lot closer to Friday’s track meet, when the Jays made 30 of 57 and nine 3-pointers to overwhelm the league champs.

Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell must hit from outside. And Arthur Kaluma looks like an X-factor. If he’s dropping jaws the way he has the past two weeks, CU may be feeling it.

This team loves to fight. It loves a scrap. And as the saying goes, there are no freshmen in March. They've got the scars to prove it.

The thing about Saturday Night at the Garden was, as poorly as the Jays shot it, they had the lead late and were blow-to-blow with the Wildcats.

The difference was ’Nova had Gillespie and the Jays did not.

Of course, the Jays pounded the Big East beasts in Omaha in December — one of the first signs that this season could be special.

“We’ve seen and experienced everything,” McDermott said. “There’s nothing that this team isn’t ready for.

“The NCAA is really special, but so is playing on Friday and Saturday night at the Garden in the Big East tournament.”

Dickies Arena is not to be confused with MSG. The downtown Fort Worth arena opened in 2019 and holds 14,000. It’s been the home of the American Athletic Conference tourney, the NCAA gymnastics championship, National Lacrosse League and the Professional Bull Riders’ “Unleash the Beast Series.”

Wonder if this weekend might do the same.

