Shatel: Omaha has always been home for Creighton great Jim Hendry

“People thought I was joking, but I always thought I would end up back here,” Hendry said.

“I loved Omaha. When I got here, I had never been cold before, hadn’t seen this weather, didn’t know the history.

“But in seven years, a lot of great things happened. I met a lot of great people who helped me along the way. Besides the university taking a chance on me, I knew I was building some lifetime friends.”

Hendry met his first wife in Omaha. His daughter, Lauren, graduated from Creighton.

He says he still talks to CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen once a week. Still talks to former Jays basketball coach Rick Johnson, who Hendry says lives part time in Omaha.

Still keeps up with friends like Ron Gartlan, Tim O’Neill, Leo Knowles.

All those years, when he was in the middle of the highest level of baseball, Hendry would always find time to come back and speak, play golf, hang out.

“There was just something about the place,” Hendry said. “No matter where I was, it was always home.”

For a lot of folks, Omaha was Hendry’s town. When you coach the first local team to make the CWS, you might as well be the mayor.