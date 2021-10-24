Shatel: One chapter of Creighton basketball may be finished, but the new one is exciting

“I came here because of Bruce,” McDermott said. “We are great friends and we’ll always be great friends.

“Being able to see some of the joy that he’s been able to experience since he retired makes me feel a little bit better. I want him to be happy.

“That’s all part of it. Teams have changes, athletic departments have changes. We’ve just been spoiled as a department because we haven’t had many.”

As one CU staffer told me, “Mac was never leaving. He wants to make some things right. And he’s excited about coaching all this talent.”

It will take time. Last year’s team had veteran players who were like coaches on the court. The New Jays still have to think about where they’re going and why.

But the messages are still new, not stale, and that’s refreshing. CU coaches don’t know what to expect or when to expect it. But when things click, watch out.

“It’s a nice breath of fresh air to have this group,” assistant Alan Huss said. “Young, hungry and ready to prove themselves.