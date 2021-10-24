Shatel: One chapter of Creighton basketball may be finished, but the new one is exciting

He’s gone.
From the court below in Creighton's Championship Center, you can see the athletic director’s office. What you saw last week were empty walls and stacked boxes.
Bruce Rasmussen has left the building. New boss Marcus Blossom is moving in.
They’re gone, too.
Marcus Zegarowski isn’t working on his shot, Damien Jefferson isn’t studying video, Mitch Ballock isn’t chatting up anyone within earshot about his Kansas City Chiefs.
Instead, the court is filled with young men who look the part of Big East basketball players. But can we get them some name tags?
An air of excitement fills the center. A buzz of anticipation. And perhaps a component that was missing last season.
Smiles.
Most notably, on the coach's face.
Greg McDermott is a teacher with new students. An artist with fresh paint.
The Big East media picked Creighton to finish eighth this year. They may be right, but they may be wrong. And Mac can’t wait to find out.
People around the program say the coach is smiling more these days. He doesn’t deny it.
“They are a very enjoyable group to coach,” McDermott said. “They’re about the right things. Their work ethic has been terrific. There seems to be a real strong connection. It’s made practice a lot of fun.”
It feels like the dawn of a new chapter at Creighton.
Dare we call it the second act of the Coach Mac Era?
He orchestrated Creighton’s transition from mid-major to Big East regular-season champion and NCAA Sweet 16 program. He’s brought an unprecedented level of talent to the Hilltop.
Last year, it came with a price. For starters, the COVID-19 restrictions tore at the veteran team’s chemistry and turned what should have been a fun year into a tedious grind.
More than one staffer called it the hardest year any of them had been through.
And that was before an off-the-court controversy involving McDermott.
Later came NCAA sanctions involving a former assistant. And the unexpected resignation of Rasmussen midsummer.
It was a wild offseason, including rumors that McDermott was going to step down. Those subsided when CU signed the No. 5 recruiting class.
But when the Rasmussen news hit, some Jaybackers wondered what was going through Mac’s head. The coach’s relationship with Rasmussen was why he came to Creighton in 2010.
His Twitter account told its own story. When Blossom arrived in Omaha, McDermott retweeted a photo of the two having dinner in downtown Omaha.
Journey to Omaha complete! Had to finish with a steak from @spencerssteaks with @cucoachmac
“I came here because of Bruce,” McDermott said. “We are great friends and we’ll always be great friends.
“Being able to see some of the joy that he’s been able to experience since he retired makes me feel a little bit better. I want him to be happy.
“That’s all part of it. Teams have changes, athletic departments have changes. We’ve just been spoiled as a department because we haven’t had many.”
As one CU staffer told me, “Mac was never leaving. He wants to make some things right. And he’s excited about coaching all this talent.”
It will take time. Last year’s team had veteran players who were like coaches on the court. The New Jays still have to think about where they’re going and why.
But the messages are still new, not stale, and that’s refreshing. CU coaches don’t know what to expect or when to expect it. But when things click, watch out.
“It’s a nice breath of fresh air to have this group,” assistant Alan Huss said. “Young, hungry and ready to prove themselves.
“They’re trying to find their way. That’s the beautiful thing about freshmen. At times they can be all-league and other times look like they should still be in high school. All in the same two-hour sessions.”
The late signing of a pair of four-stars — 6-foot-7 forward Arthur Kaluma and 6-4 guard Trey Alexander — sent a charge through the program and changed the narrative after a tough spring.
Both fell to Creighton after decommitting from UNLV and Auburn, respectively. The timing couldn’t have been better.
“Like Mac says, 'You have two choices in college basketball now,'” Huss said. “You can build through free agency (transfer portal) or build through the draft (high school recruiting).
“Coach Mac has tried to build a base through high school kids. Both those guys are not what you usually see in the transfer market. I think both those guys saw an opportunity to play early and carve a role and not have to compete with a bunch of fifth-year transfers.”
Huss, McDermott’s top aide and recruiter, had his own offseason drama. Reports in Illinois had Huss close to joining Brad Underwood’s staff.
Huss wouldn’t talk about the Illini. But after assistants Terrence Rencher and Paul Lusk left after last season, Huss’ return was symbolic that things were not falling apart.
“I love Creighton,” Huss said. “I met my wife here. She is third-generation Creighton. I moved around a lot as a kid. This is the closest thing I’ve had for a home.
“There are probably more talented guys in those blue jerseys than in other years. But the things that made Creighton special are still here, something I believe in.”
A second act for Mac? Huss doesn’t necessarily see a difference.
“He’s very process driven,” Huss said. “I don’t think you’ll see much change. With the guys we brought in, he understands the day-to-day process of them learning.
“There’s a nervous energy this year. We’re all excited, but we also had the comfort of the last two years that isn’t there. We’re all cautiously optimistic, but there’s a nervous energy to us now.”
Few are predicting an NCAA tournament this year, but nobody is ruling it out. McDermott has a proven system. He and his staff have been a developmental machine.
How good might some of this talent get after it’s been developed?
Of course, in the age of the transfer portal with playing time yet to be sorted out, you can’t depend on the longevity that CU got with the last group.
Meanwhile, there’s a new A.D. with his own definition of college basketball, and that adds to the dynamic.
It feels new for the coach who enters his 12th year at Creighton and 28th overall.
“I think as you look back at how many times we kind of started over,” assistant head coach Steve Merfeld said.
“There were the Doug (McDermott) years, the Justin Patton years, then the Ballock-Zegarowski years. And now this group. Years from now, who will be talking about?
“This is refreshing because there’s a lot of teaching, back to the basics, and that’s why most coaches got into this profession.”
A basketball. A gym. And a young team willing to learn.
“I think it’s really cool to see him enjoying this group,” Merfeld said. “There have been some real frustrating days. But at the same time he shows up every day with a smile on his face.”
A blank slate. A new chapter awaits to be written.