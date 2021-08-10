Shatel: Search for Creighton's new athletic director is quiet — maybe too quiet

First downs and second guesses:
All is quiet on the Creighton Athletic Director front.
Too quiet?
It’s been three weeks since Bruce Rasmussen announced his resignation. And we are five days away from Rasmussen’s last day on the Hilltop.
I’ve talked to several Creighton boosters over the last few days and none have any clue who will be hired or when. There are no rumors. And there are always rumors.
Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson, the Fremont native and Mount Michael grad, is running a tight search.
Some say there is ample support for Mark Burgers, the associate A.D. who reportedly was Rasmussen’s pick to succeed him one day.
And others say if it was going to be an inside candidate, wouldn’t he be hired by now?
Not necessarily. Sometimes a president has someone in mind and makes a swing through a national search, just to see what’s out there, and comes back around.
Some would like to see Jim Hendry, the legendary baseball coach, get the nod.
Hendry recently moved back to Omaha. He still knows CU and a lot of boosters. As for his credentials, he was general manager of the Chicago Cubs. He also was pursued by LSU as an A.D. candidate long ago.
I’ve also heard the name Randy Eccker, the former Bluejay point guard and businessman who is well-connected on the national college sports scene.
But what if it’s someone outside the Creighton family? It’s quite possible Hendrickson could go that route.
Some Jays boosters think bringing in an A.D. from the outside would ruffle some blue feathers in town. My take: there’s a lot to like about the Creighton athletic culture, but hearing a different way of doing things isn't always bad, either.
There's one thing I’ve learned about Omaha and this is an angle that is not to be underestimated:
I wonder if Hendrickson has some plans or things on an agenda for campus that he would like to have done, things that cost big money.
Would the good folks who would provide that money have an interest in seeing a particular candidate get the A.D. job?
Stay tuned.
» One thing that bugged me about the way Rasmussen stepped down was the lack of fanfare or celebration of a great career. There was a statement and a tweet. No press conference. No chance for Rass to say goodbye.
That’s it?
Certainly, Creighton is planning on a celebration event, even a private one with its boosters. If not, that’s more than a little perplexing. That isn’t Rasmussen’s style, but you do it anyway.
» These guys are good. And rich. The Pinnacle Bank Championship purse is $750,000 this year, And will go up to $1.25 million in 2023.
Compare that to Omaha’s first Nike Tour event back in 1996, where the purse was $200,000.
Golf lessons, mom and dad. Golf lessons.
» John Cook’s first press conference of 2021 began with this story:
The Nebraska volleyball coach recovered one of his national title rings last week when the police pulled a guy over for a speeding ticket.
Let Cook explain:
“When we moved over to the Devaney Center, four of my (national championship) rings were sitting in my office while the workers were finishing up painting.
“Somebody took them. They found three of them. A guy who was working construction had them, he was on the clean-up crew that came in. He was bragging to somebody that he had three of the rings. They found him and we got them back.
“I got this fourth one replaced. I thought I’d never see it again. Then they pulled this guy over for speeding. He had his hands on the wheel and they saw the ring. I got an email.”
Might be a good omen for this season.
» Cook’s relationship with Trev Alberts is a little fishy.
A few years ago the two ran into each other at a club volleyball event at the CHI Health Center. Cook was watching some players in a game involving Alberts’ daughter. They talked for two hours.
In that time, Cook agreed to play UNO to help open Baxter Arena if he could have tickets to a UNO hockey game.
Cook not only sat on the ice, he got to throw the fish on the ice after the Mavs’ first goal.
“It was heavy,” Cook said. “I was afraid I was going to flip it on somebody.”
» I know I always say build a statue, but there needs to be a Jordan Larson tribute at the Devaney Center.
One of the great things about Larson’s hometown, Hooper, Neb., is there’s a bar on main street called “The Office.” What a terrific name for a bar.
“Yeah, honey, I’m heading to the office for a couple hours. Be home later.”
» Realignment has quieted down. Or that’s what everyone thinks. Sometimes the biggest moves are made when nobody is looking. Right, Oklahoma and Texas?
I still think if there’s a Big Ten move, it’s west. And that means USC. Nothing happens in the Pac-12 unless USC starts it.
» Louisiana Lightning is coming to Omaha in September.
Ron Guidry will appear at the third annual Jason Judge Memorial Golf Tournament Sept. 20 at Indian Creek. The New York Yankees legend will be part of a dinner and oral auction after the golf.
Foursomes are $600. For information contact Kerry Judge-Henry at jkajudge@cox.net.
» If you want to see the next big thing in Kansas City, and maybe the major leagues, head to Werner Park during this home stand.
Bobby Witt Jr. is not hype. He’s real. The Colleyville, Tex., kid — son of former big league pitcher Bobby Witt — is on the fast track to Kansas City and a long major-league career.
Since getting called up on July 20, the sweet-swinging shortstop is batting .295 with seven homers, 15 RBI’s and three stolen bases.
George Brett came up through Omaha. Alex Gordon did not (until later in his career). I’m not saying Witt Jr. is either of those players. I'm not saying he's not.
He’s the first Bobby Witt Jr. And that has been something to watch.
» One more and I’m outta here: Drove past Burke High School the other day and saw a glorious sight: black football helmets and white jerseys.
Welcome back, Bulldogs. Welcome back, OPS.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH