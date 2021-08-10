Shatel: Search for Creighton's new athletic director is quiet — maybe too quiet

I’ve also heard the name Randy Eccker, the former Bluejay point guard and businessman who is well-connected on the national college sports scene.

But what if it’s someone outside the Creighton family? It’s quite possible Hendrickson could go that route.

Some Jays boosters think bringing in an A.D. from the outside would ruffle some blue feathers in town. My take: there’s a lot to like about the Creighton athletic culture, but hearing a different way of doing things isn't always bad, either.

There's one thing I’ve learned about Omaha and this is an angle that is not to be underestimated:

I wonder if Hendrickson has some plans or things on an agenda for campus that he would like to have done, things that cost big money.

Would the good folks who would provide that money have an interest in seeing a particular candidate get the A.D. job?

Stay tuned.

» One thing that bugged me about the way Rasmussen stepped down was the lack of fanfare or celebration of a great career. There was a statement and a tweet. No press conference. No chance for Rass to say goodbye.

That’s it?