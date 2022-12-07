Shatel: Story of two generations of Creighton men's soccer is coming together at College Cup

National Champion Creighton Bluejays.

The CU athletic department has never had the pleasure of hanging that banner. But there was a time many thought Creighton men's soccer were best positioned to deliver the title.

That was before Greg McDermott began filling his roster with Big East-caliber basketball talent.

And before Jim Flanery and Kirsten Bernthal Booth made it to the Elite Eight in women’s basketball and volleyball.

Meanwhile, CU soccer went four years without making the NCAA tournament from 2017-2020 — after going every year but one from 1992-2016.

It appeared the proud soccer program was getting left in the dust on its own campus.

But look who’s back.

Creighton is off to the NCAA Men’s College Cup, the Final Four of soccer. The sixth in program history. The first in 10 years.

Is this the year?

There’s something going on here. CU finished sixth in the Big East, then won its first conference soccer tournament to secure the NCAA bid.

After beating Missouri State in the opener, the Jays have mowed down No. 2 Washington, No. 15 Tulsa and No. 7 Duke.

Hot? Yes. Dangerous? Absolutely.

Also, a talented team coming into its own with impeccable timing. Creighton has taken on the personality of its leading scorer, the fearless and swashbuckling Duncan McGuire.

Two more wins. And then a legacy will be written.

That would be some story. A story of two generations of Creighton men's soccer. Coach Johnny Torres, arguably the school’s greatest player. And McGuire, the Omaha kid who grew up influenced by Jays soccer heroes.

Two generations of Creighton soccer coming together to potentially produce the greatest moment?

Bob Warming, the patriarch of Creighton soccer, gets choked up thinking about it.

“Lot of emotions,” said Warming, the two-time CU coach who helped restart the program in 1990.

“I recruited Johnny and coached him and had to recruit him to come back and get his degree and coach here. I’m just so darned proud of how well he represents Omaha and Creighton. He’s an absolute jewel.”

Torres is the face of Creighton soccer. He led the Jays to their first College Cup in 1996, his first of consecutive national player of the year seasons.

He was an assistant on the 2011 and 2012 College Cup teams.

But this was the big one.

Warming, Bret Simon and Elmar Bolowich all led CU to College Cups. For Torres, this was a rite of passage. To be a Creighton men's soccer coach, you had to get there.

“It’s so special,” Torres said. “To continue the standard of getting Creighton soccer back to where it belongs. It’s an amazing feeling.”

He’s here because he couldn’t say no to his coach, Warming.

In 2007, toward the end of Warming’s second run at CU, he called Torres and asked him to return to campus and finish his degree and get into coaching.

Torres, playing professionally with the Milwaukee Wave, wanted to keep playing. But he had no chance against the persuasive Warming, a force of nature who sold this vision back when CU was playing at Tranquility Park.

Torres finished his degree in social work. He wanted to help kids. Coaching soccer combined his passions.

He coached two years for Warming, then served a seven-year apprenticeship under Bolowich, the legendary college coach from North Carolina.

Torres took over in 2018, and the Jays missed the NCAA’s his first three seasons. There was work — recruiting — to be done in a Big East that was unforgiving.

“It’s ultimately very competitive,” Torres said. “Our standard is to always be in the national tournament and compete for a national title but there’s a lot of things that have to line up for you to be able to get back on a consistent basis.”

Recruiting a talent like McGuire helps. And then watching a young talent blossom.

McGuire was a two-time All-Nebraska player at Omaha Creighton Prep. He scored one goal last year as a redshirt sophomore.

He’s got 22 so far this season, including two against Washington and one against Duke during this NCAA run.

That’s a lot of backward somersaults, McGuire’s signature move after he scores.

Torres cringes when he sees it. He doesn’t want his star to hurt himself. But he relents. Personality and swagger are part of McGuire’s arsenal, what makes him go.

Torres remembers.

Duncan, whose mother works at Creighton, grew up a Creighton soccer fan. He’s literally a child of the program.

McGuire wasn’t born when Torres played. But they would cross paths soon enough, when Torres was back working a CU camp and McGuire was four years old.

“He definitely had a lot of personality,” Torres said. “He was a spunky guy, always trying to beat me with the ball or put the ball between my legs — while I was coaching the camp.

“He got me a couple times. He still tries.”

Comparisons between the two are inevitable. But Warming compares the 6-1, 190-pound McGuire more to his first goal scorer, Keith DeFini, whose record of 21 goals (1993) in one season McGuire broke last week.

“Keith was 6-2, 210 pounds, ran a 4.4 40,” Warming said. “Just an absolute monster.

“Duncan is the first center-forward that Creighton’s had that is similar to Keith, a guy that is physically so determined. He just works so hard and is so powerful. Duncan just swims by players now.”

Torres, Warming said, “was small, thin and fast. He had a unique insight into the game. He saw things that some other players didn’t.”

Torres says Duncan is getting there. His big jump this season has been all about confidence. He’s in full bloom. And that confidence is contagious.

So is the school pride.

“I’ve had season tickets since I was nine,” McGuire said. “I went to all the home games. I remember them going to the College Cup and now to be on the team going there is special.”

Torres shakes his head: “He’s leaving me in the dust.”

Never mind comparisons. Torres and McGuire may soon be linked together at Creighton.

As national champs.