Shatel: The Big East is back and with new hits like Creighton

“They wanted to make sure they got schools like them that would fight for basketball, where there was a real administrative backing.

“It had to make some sort of sense. You wouldn’t want to have a school out on an island. And even though Creighton is in Nebraska, they can get to Wisconsin and Chicago and Ohio.”

It worked. The new guys have all carried their weight and then some. In fact, it’s been the old guard, like St. John’s and Georgetown, that has fallen behind.

Not for long. The Big East looks rugged again. No weakness at the bottom. And a competitive balance of teams up and down that won more than their share of nonconference wars.

The league’s new stature benefited when Creighton won a share of the league title two years ago. And O’Neil said the newbies, including the Bluejays, have earned a measure of respect back east.

“If we’re going to be honest, nobody on the East Coast would say Creighton-Villanova is the same as Syracuse-Villanova,” O’Neil said.