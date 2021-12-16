Shatel: The Big East is back and with new hits like Creighton

The Big East tips off, and we’ll do it in style.
It’s a Friday night special, with Christmas lights and a bustling downtown and Villanova’s King Cats on the marquee.
This is Big East ball, Omaha style, Creighton proud. And it’s gonna be loud and crazy and perfect.
Somewhere, Dave Gavitt will be smiling.
This was the idea the late great founder of the Big East had in mind. Basketball games as main events. Broadway productions. TV shows.
Gavitt created sports history, and the legacy has been passed on from Providence to Omaha.
And now there’s a history book: “The Big East: Inside the Most Entertaining and Influential Conference in College Basketball History.”
That’s no lie. The Big East could always brag because it could always back it up. With brass knuckles.
That spirit is captured wonderfully by Dana O’Neil, senior writer for The Athletic, Jersey girl and Philadelphia resident.
For Creighton fans who would like a little insight into their league’s heritage, it’s a must read. Just don’t tell Santa what’s in it.
“It was Camelot,” former UConn coach Jim Calhoun says. “Camelot with bad language.”
In the 1980s, a decade of excess, the Big East provided all the violence, star power and dramatics a network could want. ESPN signed up.
The network and Big East made each other celebrities. And rich.
It’s all there in the book.
The league retreats, where the coaches spent hours yelling and accusing each other of cheating and complaining about refs’ calls.
John Thompson’s plan to have the media and fans hate him, so they wouldn’t hate his Hoyas. And Georgetown paranoia, which extended to Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall, who ordered the circumference of the Final Four rims measured because he couldn’t believe Georgetown held his team to 40 points.
It was the perfect league, in the sense of identity. The Big East was like a south Philly neighborhood, full of characters and tough guys and brawls.
It had something you don’t see anymore in college sports, outside of SEC football: Pride. A league that represented a region. A way of life.
“It’s not just pride in your school,” said O’Neil on Thursday from Philly. “It went beyond the school. They took such pride in being part of that.
“And because the teams were so good, rather than crush the teams below, they lifted them up.
“Seton Hall was a disaster and went to a Final Four. Providence couldn’t get out of its own way and they got to a Final Four. UConn wasn’t anything.
“They all had a chance because they all worked together to make it good.”
As the book documents, the Big East fell prey to another ’80s staple: Greed.
After three times voting down an attempt by Joe Paterno to bring Penn State in, the Big East got into the football business around 1991.
It ruined everything.
Looking for a slice of the BCS revenue pie, the Big East invited Miami, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and West Virginia as football-only members. Louisville was added later.
Conference realignment giveth, but it also took away. Syracuse, Pitt, Miami, Virginia Tech and Louisville later left for the ACC.
The “the body blow,” O’Neil said, was losing Syracuse and Pitt. Soon, Tulane was invited. So was Tulsa.
Finally, at the beginning of the last decade, the presidents of the seven schools called the "Catholic Seven” put up the sign: Basketball only.
“There was a cease and desist,” O’Neil said. “The presidents of the Catholic Seven said we’re not doing this anymore. We were formed as a basketball league. We’re going to go back to our roots.
“They wanted to make sure they got schools like them that would fight for basketball, where there was a real administrative backing.
“It had to make some sort of sense. You wouldn’t want to have a school out on an island. And even though Creighton is in Nebraska, they can get to Wisconsin and Chicago and Ohio.”
It worked. The new guys have all carried their weight and then some. In fact, it’s been the old guard, like St. John’s and Georgetown, that has fallen behind.
Not for long. The Big East looks rugged again. No weakness at the bottom. And a competitive balance of teams up and down that won more than their share of nonconference wars.
The league’s new stature benefited when Creighton won a share of the league title two years ago. And O’Neil said the newbies, including the Bluejays, have earned a measure of respect back east.
“If we’re going to be honest, nobody on the East Coast would say Creighton-Villanova is the same as Syracuse-Villanova,” O’Neil said.
“But I do think they’ve done a pretty good job of building strong head-to-head games. Because Creighton came in with the McDermotts, and Doug doing his thing, it really helped timing-wise. They automatically became a viable and valuable member, and people here on the East Coast recognize it.”
Here in 2021, we can’t remake the hits from the ’80s. Back then, the Big East dominated ESPN. Now, everyone, everywhere, is on TV every night.
But UConn is back, a move that should energize the league, create tension and rivalry. Just like old times. New times.
It can't be the same. But it can be good, and great, again.
“The natural (TV) advantage the Big East had back in the day doesn’t exist anymore,” O’Neil said. “But they have become immediately competitive in the NCAA tournament. Villanova won two national championships.
“People respect it as a good basketball league. It has good exposure on TV. They’re on pretty solid footing. We all understand it’s the Power Five and the Big East. But in basketball, the Big East is one of the big boys.”
It’s a place where you can win the national championship or get roughed up in the alley. Gavitt, the league's first commissioner, would recognize that.
“When they went back to basketball, I remember thinking this is kind of risky,” O’Neil said of the Big East's realignment in 2013.
“Because all the money was in football. OK, it will be nice. It will be safe. But is it going to be good? Is it going to be competitive on a national level?
“Now, here we sit.”
Yes, but pardon some Jays fans if they want to stand.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH