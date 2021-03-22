Shatel: There's no telling how high future Creighton Bluejays can fly

They let them out once in a while to make history.

Through it all, they earned respect and adoration in the CU community for the way they conducted themselves off the court — and, of course, on.

“The character of this team, the grit, you gotta love it,” Hargens said. “Nobody backs down. We’re still 'Let It Fly,' but it’s also 'Make ‘em cry.' ”

No tears this time. Hargens said he thought about all the NCAA trips he’s taken over the years and the heartbreaks at losing in the first or second game.

One of these years, it wasn’t going to be good enough just to be there.

This is the team. This is the year.

And it’s not done yet.

“Listening to Marcus’ comments on TV, he said we’re not just going to show up at the Gonzaga game and say OK, kick my butt,” Hargens said. “He’s going to play. Our guys are coming to play.

“It’s just great to have that opportunity.”

The door’s open. And now anything seems possible.

