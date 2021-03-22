Shatel: There's no telling how high future Creighton Bluejays can fly

At 7:14 p.m., Creighton new standard time, the door got kicked in.
It was time.
History wouldn’t wait. Marcus Zegarowski and pals burst through the door, stuck their heads through and admired the view.
You can see forever.
They are history’s team now. For as long as Creighton plays this great game, they will be associated with a standard. The first men on the moon.
Whatever fantasies lie ahead, they’ll be the ones who provided the imagination.
They’ll always be the Sweet 16 team.
Some may quibble with history. But here’s the truth: The moniker “Sweet 16” didn’t show up until the tournament expanded to 64 in the 1980s.
The 1974 Jays were one of the final 16 teams in a 25-team field. They did that by winning one game in the NCAA tourney.
They lost the second game but earned a second win that was deemed a third-place game in the regional.
These 2020-21 Jays are the first to win two consecutive games in the NCAA tournament. Put it on a T-shirt.
Oh, what a team.
They are deserving of this honor. They were made for the moment. They circled it. Earned it. Won it.
This is a team Creightonians will want to remember, a team full of gusto, spirit, determination, grit and joy. Mostly joy.
Their time at CU has been a thrill ride — circus shots and exploding scoreboards and chemistry on display. They looked like they were having fun. And we’ve had fun watching.
Through it all, pandemic and all, they raised the bar and two banners. Big East champs. Sweet 16. Now that’s a legacy.
This thing that happened on Monday night in the Hinkle house of history could have been a burden. But they dispatched outmanned Ohio and flicked the weight off their shoulders.
It was time. And they had to be the team.
This is Creighton’s eighth year in the Big East. That’s enough time to recruit and build a caliber team.
For years, this sort of celebration was saved for storming the Missouri Valley tournament in downtown St. Louis. Making the NCAA tournament. When you’re a mid-major, that’s the bar.
But when you move into the neighborhood next to Georgetown and Villanova and St. John’s and UConn, just making the NCAA’s isn’t enough.
These new friends of Creighton’s all want to make the Final Four. Some expect it.
But you can’t get there until you reach the Sweet 16.
It was time to grow up.
This team unleashed future generations of dreams and possibilities. That’s what happened tonight.
During this moment, I felt like calling up two of my favorite Creighton people.
“I’m just so happy for those guys, for Mac (Greg McDermott) and Ras (Bruce Rasmussen) and all the people involved,” said Randy Eckker, a point guard for Tom Apke from 1974 to 1978.
“I think about all the people who helped build the program over the years, and the way this culture was built. Inside and outside. I think all of those people are super happy.
“The people there now, they’ve done a great job expanding on the culture and building a Big East-caliber program. It’s the thing that we’re all so proud to be affiliated with Creighton.”
My old friend Bill Hargens, CU class of 1981 and an Omaha attorney, had just returned from a business trip to Houston when the game ended on Monday night.
“Billy Bluejay” caught some of the game on the plane and in the baggage area at Eppley. He gave some karma credit to former CU baseball coach Jim Hendry, who was on his flight.
“It’s taking the program to another level,” Hargens said.
Hargens then reminded me of the first time I interviewed him — in 1994, when he was Jaybacker president and CU had just hired Dana Altman.
“I remember saying we don’t have high expectations,” Hargens said. “We want to compete for Valley championships and maybe get to an NCAA tournament once in a while.
“Now they’ve raised the bar, and expectations have changed a lot. Once you get through this glass ceiling, the sky’s the limit.”
History’s team. But where in history? Asked if this was CU’s best ever, Eccker offered a quick “no.”
He listed several teams, including the 1974, 2014 and even 2020, which Eccker said was a better team because it had Ty-Shon Alexander. As the former point guard said, it's hard to compare eras.
Eccker can agree that 2021 is the “most accomplished” team. And is there a better legacy than that? At every Jays home game, their calling cards will hang from the rafters.
Zegarowski. Mitch Ballock. Damien Jefferson. Christian Bishop. Denzel Mahoney.
They've taken their specific skills and roles and adjusted and molded themselves into nearly positionless players. Five basketball players in sync.
For McDermott, his five blocks of granite. All five played well over 30 minutes in the two NCAA games, with all that weight.
Maybe that was nothing, compared with playing in a pandemic with all the rules and quarantines and sacrifices. These guys have been locked in hotel rooms for three weeks.
They let them out once in a while to make history.
Through it all, they earned respect and adoration in the CU community for the way they conducted themselves off the court — and, of course, on.
“The character of this team, the grit, you gotta love it,” Hargens said. “Nobody backs down. We’re still 'Let It Fly,' but it’s also 'Make ‘em cry.' ”
No tears this time. Hargens said he thought about all the NCAA trips he’s taken over the years and the heartbreaks at losing in the first or second game.
One of these years, it wasn’t going to be good enough just to be there.
This is the team. This is the year.
And it’s not done yet.
“Listening to Marcus’ comments on TV, he said we’re not just going to show up at the Gonzaga game and say OK, kick my butt,” Hargens said. “He’s going to play. Our guys are coming to play.
“It’s just great to have that opportunity.”
The door’s open. And now anything seems possible.
